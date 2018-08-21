Top 7 Successful Cricketers and Their Business Ventures
Cricketers are highly dedicated to their game. Cricket, to them, is like Bread and Butter. Even during off-seasons most of them are seen either preparing for an upcoming season or working on their fitness. But there are a few cricketers who, along with their successful cricket career, managed to find out time for various other activities.
Well, they are not just good on-field, but also have a strong brand value. While, a lot of cricketers work with top brands and MNCs to market new products, some of them have also started their own business ventures to embark on a new entrepreneurial journey.
Let's take a look on Top 7 Cricketers who started their own Business (or Brands), out of their busy schedule to add one more feather in the cap.
MS Dhoni
India's one of the most successful captains, MS Dhoni has a record to win all three ICC limited-overs titles. He has reshaped India's cricket culture by backing youngsters.
Outside cricket, he has over 20 endorsements and ventured a few businesses to create strong entrepreneurial existence.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped into the world of business, by buying a Supersport World Championship team, Mahi Racing Team India, which is co-owned by Akkineni Nagarjuna.
Later, he became co-owner of Chennaiyin FC with Abhishek Bachchan in ISL and also owns Ranchi Rays in Hockey India League with Sahara India Pariwar.
Dhoni also launched a lifestyle brand, ZEVEN, and owns the footwear section of the Brand. Recently, he joined hands with an app Run Adams by buying 25% stakes in the startup.
He has achieved so much in a very short span of his life, with his retirement yet to come in International Cricket, it would be good to see future prospects of Mahi.