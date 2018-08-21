Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 7 Successful Cricketers and Their Business Ventures

21 Aug 2018

Cricketers are highly dedicated to their game. Cricket, to them, is like Bread and Butter. Even during off-seasons most of them are seen either preparing for an upcoming season or working on their fitness. But there are a few cricketers who, along with their successful cricket career, managed to find out time for various other activities.

Well, they are not just good on-field, but also have a strong brand value. While, a lot of cricketers work with top brands and MNCs to market new products, some of them have also started their own business ventures to embark on a new entrepreneurial journey.

Let's take a look on Top 7 Cricketers who started their own Business (or Brands), out of their busy schedule to add one more feather in the cap.

MS Dhoni

England & India Net Sessions
MS Dhoni during England & India Net Sessions

India's one of the most successful captains, MS Dhoni has a record to win all three ICC limited-overs titles. He has reshaped India's cricket culture by backing youngsters.

Outside cricket, he has over 20 endorsements and ventured a few businesses to create strong entrepreneurial existence.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped into the world of business, by buying a Supersport World Championship team, Mahi Racing Team India, which is co-owned by Akkineni Nagarjuna.

Later, he became co-owner of Chennaiyin FC with Abhishek Bachchan in ISL and also owns Ranchi Rays in Hockey India League with Sahara India Pariwar.

Dhoni also launched a lifestyle brand, ZEVEN, and owns the footwear section of the Brand. Recently, he joined hands with an app Run Adams by buying 25% stakes in the startup.

He has achieved so much in a very short span of his life, with his retirement yet to come in International Cricket, it would be good to see future prospects of Mahi.

