8 cricketers who couldn't make it big at the international level

CLT20 2012 Group A - Kolkata Knight Riders v Auckland Aces

The sport of cricket has seen many great players, who have flourished and conquered the cricketing world with their excellent skills of batting, bowling and fielding, but there are few players who despite being equally talented as many, couldn't make it big and have struggled to mark their name at the International Level.

Let's take a look at the top 8 players who appeared to be the 'next big thing' at the time of their debut, but could not do justice to their selection and faded away.

Jesse Ryder ( New Zealand )

Jesse Ryder made his debut on 5th February 2008 against England

After the retirement of New Zealand's great opening batsman Stephen Fleming, the team was looking for a left-handed attacking batsman who could bat at the top and provide good solid starts as the former captain.

Jesse Ryder made his international debut on 5th February 2008 against England in a T20 International game. He played as an opener for New Zealand in all three formats of the game and was successful in providing attacking starts to the team along with Brendon McCullum.

He was dropped from the team on multiple occasions on disciplinary grounds and after which it became difficult for him to get back into the team.

#2 Cameron White (Australia)

Despite possessing all the arrows in his armoury White could not make it big at the international level.

The Australian Team of the 2000s was a very strong team and even the extras in the team would perform exceptionally well when provided an opportunity. Cameron White being one of them, who despite possessing all the arrows in his armoury could not make it big at the international level.

White made his debut on 5th October 2005 and went onto play 91 ODIs and 4 tests for Australia. That stats appear too small when compared to his talent and skills. After the retirement of Damien Martyn, Australian team was in search of a player who could fill in his shoes and White was successfull in doing that on few occassions by playing some match winning innings.

He went on to become Captain of the Australian team for the T20 format after the Retirement of Michael Clarke in 2010.However, he was later removed as captain from the Australian T20 Team due to his poor form. He was succeeded by George Bailey. He played for the Deccan Chargers Hyderabad in the IPL and had also captained the team.

