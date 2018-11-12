Top 9 Test playing nations and their oldest active Test cricketers

Murali Vijay is the oldest Test-playing Indian cricketer

Across all the formats of cricket, Test cricket is the longest form, where a match is played over the period of 5 days. Those countries who have their Test status as determined by International Cricket Council only can play the Test format at the international level. The name Test mainly represents the test of the mental and physical strength of players.

The cricket pundits refer to Test cricket as the oldest form of the game and the format has given many legends to the sport. The cricket veterans used to retire from the limited overs format to focus on Tests. However, that trend is being reversed now due to the advent of T20 format. But, there are certain players who still focus more on the longest format and here is the list of the oldest active players for Test-playing nations.

( The following list includes players who have played Test cricket within the past 18 months and have not formally announced their retirement.)

#1 Shaun Marsh - Australia - 35 years and 108 days

Shaun Marsh has been one of the main pillars of Australia in Test format

Nicknamed as Son of Swampy (SOS), Shaun Marsh is a left-handed batsman and a part-time spin bowler who has been performing his best for his nation. With his solid drives and defense, Marsh has remained a cornerstone of Australia in the longest format of the game.

The elder brother of Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh made his Test debut in the year 2011 against Sri Lanka. Marsh received his Test cap numbered 422 and marked his presence in the entire world. In the opening match itself, Marsh scored his first century and became the 19th Australian cricketer to achieve this feat.

Injuries have been one concern for Marsh. Due to such breaks, Marsh has so far just played 34 matches in which he has scored 2082 runs at the average of 35.28. Marsh is the current oldest Test cricketer for Australia who is still playing the game.

