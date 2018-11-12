×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Top 9 Test playing nations and their oldest active Test cricketers

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
609   //    12 Nov 2018, 21:27 IST

Murali Vijay is the oldest Test-playing Indian cricketer
Murali Vijay is the oldest Test-playing Indian cricketer

Across all the formats of cricket, Test cricket is the longest form, where a match is played over the period of 5 days. Those countries who have their Test status as determined by International Cricket Council only can play the Test format at the international level. The name Test mainly represents the test of the mental and physical strength of players.

The cricket pundits refer to Test cricket as the oldest form of the game and the format has given many legends to the sport. The cricket veterans used to retire from the limited overs format to focus on Tests. However, that trend is being reversed now due to the advent of T20 format. But, there are certain players who still focus more on the longest format and here is the list of the oldest active players for Test-playing nations.

( The following list includes players who have played Test cricket within the past 18 months and have not formally announced their retirement.)

#1 Shaun Marsh - Australia - 35 years and 108 days

Shaun Marsh has been one of the main pillars of Australia in Test format
Shaun Marsh has been one of the main pillars of Australia in Test format

Nicknamed as Son of Swampy (SOS), Shaun Marsh is a left-handed batsman and a part-time spin bowler who has been performing his best for his nation. With his solid drives and defense, Marsh has remained a cornerstone of Australia in the longest format of the game.

The elder brother of Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh made his Test debut in the year 2011 against Sri Lanka. Marsh received his Test cap numbered 422 and marked his presence in the entire world. In the opening match itself, Marsh scored his first century and became the 19th Australian cricketer to achieve this feat.

Injuries have been one concern for Marsh. Due to such breaks, Marsh has so far just played 34 matches in which he has scored 2082 runs at the average of 35.28. Marsh is the current oldest Test cricketer for Australia who is still playing the game.


1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Bangladesh Cricket Indian Cricket Team Murali Vijay
Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and is a big fan of WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
Inaugural home venues of the 10 Test playing nations
RELATED STORY
5 most loved Indian cricketers in Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
Looking at the stereotypes of the 10 Test-playing nations
RELATED STORY
12 cricketers whose first scoring shot in Test cricket...
RELATED STORY
Longest national anthems amongst cricketing nations
RELATED STORY
Bowlers to win 'Man of the Series' awards in their debut...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian Cricketers who did a Tamim Iqbal
RELATED STORY
5 players who scored a century and took a 5-wicket haul...
RELATED STORY
Sportskeeda's All-Time Test XI: From the realms of...
RELATED STORY
5 Youngest captains in Test cricket
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | 03:30 AM
BAN 522/7
ZIM 25/1 (18.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Zimbabwe trail Bangladesh by 497 runs with 9 wickets remaining
BAN VS ZIM live score
3rd ODI | Yesterday
PAK 279/8 (50.0 ov)
NZ 35/1 (6.5 ov)
No Result
PAK VS NZ live score
3rd T20I | Yesterday
WIN 181/3 (20.0 ov)
IND 182/4 (20.0 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
Match 7 | Today, 08:00 PM
England Women
Bangladesh Women
ENG-W VS BAW preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018 Warm-up Matches
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us