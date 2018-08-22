Top Contenders for the 2019 World Cup

The 2019 world cup is around the corner now, with barely a year to go for the flagship event. This time, the world cup will take place in England.

When you think of England, swinging and seaming conditions come to your mind, but lately, English pitches are aiding run scoring as far as limited overs cricket is concerned. Recently, England scored a record-breaking 481 against Australia, which is an indication that the world cup is expected to be a run feast.

When pitches are conducive to run scoring, teams which boast of good batting line-ups are expected to do well. Let's see which teams have the desired skills in the batting department and restricting skills in the bowling department to do well in next year's world cup:

England

Eoin Morgan

England have been doing really well in the limited overs cricket for a while now. They have one the most dangerous batting line-up which includes the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, and Eoin Morgan, and not to mention one of the most destructive batsmen in world cricket - Jos Butler.

They have a lot of all-round ability in the side as well, with the presence of players like Moeen Ali, David Willey, Ben Stokes, and Chris Woakes. Their spin department is also taken care of, with Adil Rashid doing very well lately. The well-rounded team coupled with the experience of the conditions makes them a real contender.

India

Virat Kohli

Arguably, India has the best batting line-up in the world under any conditions, with the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, and MS Dhoni in the team. Hardik Pandya adds balance to the team with his all-around abilities. But, the real threat this team carries are in the form of two young leg-spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. They have troubled batsmen all over the world. They have the skills to succeed under any conditions which they proved via their performances in South Africa and England.

Pakistan

Sarfraz Ahmed

Although the Pakistan team is as unpredictable as English weather, you write them off at your own peril. They have a history of doing well in England, perhaps due to their bowling. This time also, they have a well-rounded attack with Mohammed Amir leading the pack. Faheem Ashraf and Shadab Khan are decent all-rounders.

Fakhar Zaman has taken the world by storm through his attacking batting. The biggest plus of this Pakistan team is their charismatic captain Sarfraz Ahmed, who has led the team very well. He seems to be a guy who thrives under pressure and he could well turn out to be the spark Pakistan team needs to lift the much-coveted trophy.