T20 Blast 2021: 5 bowlers with most wickets in the previous edition

The 2021 edition of the T20 Blast is all set to commence today. The domestic T20 competition in England has been one of the primary reasons behind the nation's recent domination in world cricket, especially in the white-ball formats of the game.

With 18 teams competing for the coveted T20 Blast title, the tournament is divided into a group stage format followed by knockouts.

Ever since its inception in 2003, the T20 Blast has been an ideal platform for young England players to showcase their talent whilst creating an impact on the domestic circuit.

With the T20 World Cup round the corner, T20 Blast 2021 is highly critical for the English players in their bid to don the national jersey.

Over the years, the competition has featured several memorable performances with the ball. On that note, let's relive the top wicket-takers from last season.

#1 Jake Ball

Jake ball celebrates after picking up a wicket

England pacer Jake Ball primarily made a name for himself in Nottinghamshire. He was a part of their successful campaign in the previous edition of T20 Blast, picking up 19 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 13.63.

The right-handed fast bowler was instrumental in the final, scalping two wickets for just 17 runs in his three-over spell.

Jake Ball, who donned the national colors for the first time in 2016, is the first England pacer to pick up five wickets in his ODI debut.

#2 Dan Moriarty

Dan Moriarty, the left-arm spinner for Surrey, was one of the most consistent bowlers in the last edition of the T20 Blast.

He picked up 17 wickets in 13 matches at an economy rate of 6.91 runs per over.

A mainstay in Surrey's bowling unit, he was instrumental in helping them reach the final of the T20 competition last season.

The 22-year-old recorded figures of 1-20 in his three overs in the final against Nottinghamshire.

#3 David Payne

Plying his trade for Gloucestershire, David Payne had a standout season in the shortest format of the game in 2020.

The left-arm pacer was the pick of the bowlers for his side, picking up 16 wickets in 11 matches. His performance helped Gloucestershire top the table in the Central Group.

A vital cog in his side's bowling unit, David Payne recorded his best figures (3-18) in the T20 Blast against Surrey.

#4 Ryan Higgins

Ryan Higgins in action for Gloucestershire

The all-rounder has been one of the most consistent performers for Gloucestershire. Ryan Higgins is known for his nagging medium-pacers and his quickfire runs down the order on England's domestic circuit.

Higgins scalped 16 wickets in 11 games at an average of 20.56 to guide Gloucestershire to the semi-finals of T20 Blast 2020.

His best bowling figures of 4-30 against Worcestershire helped his side register a 30-run win.

#5 Reece Topley

Reece Topley in action for Surrey

Lanky England pacer Reece Topley was the standout bowler for Surrey in the previous edition of the T20 Blast, picking up 15 wickets in 11 games.

Topley scalped his best figures of 4-20 in a league game against Hampshire last season. His prowess with the ball helped his side reach the final of the domestic T20 competition.

With the T20 World Cup scheduled to take place later this year, the left-arm pacer will look to make an impact in T20 Blast 2021 and stake a claim for himself in the formidable England line-up.

Edited by Samya Majumdar