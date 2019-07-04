×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Top five leading wicket-takers against India in ODIs

Sanchit Grover
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
65   //    04 Jul 2019, 07:58 IST

Brett Lee with Wasim Akram
Brett Lee with Wasim Akram

With two World Cups and two Champions Trophy titles and a dominant ODI record against numerous top nations, India can be rightly termed as heavyweights in the world of ODI cricket.

The Men in Blue have been a hard nut to crack and there's simply no arguing of their position in the elite bracket. Men like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli have donned the famous shirt and represented India in 50-over cricket.

India has been known to produce exemplary batsmen and when we look at the record books, there's little to argue about India's rich history of producing world-class batsmen. With a plethora of runs to their name, Indian batsmen are second to none when it comes to smashing records.

Keeping all this in mind, it is quite an achievement to flourish against the them in ODI cricket. Here we list down five bowlers who have taken the most number of ODI wickets against India.

#5 Brett Lee - 55

Australia v India - 2011 ICC World Cup Quarter-Final
Australia v India - 2011 ICC World Cup Quarter-Final

One of the most lethal fast bowlers of his generation, Brett Lee became synonymous with fast-bowling back in the early part of 21st century. Lee is known to be one of the fastest bowlers of all-time and his pace did cause a lot of trouble to the opposition batsmen.

He enjoyed playing against India and the number of wickets he took against them places him on this list blessed with legends. The Australian pacer has had some memorable battles with the likes of Tendulkar, Dravid and Yuvraj.

Lee played 32 ODIs against India in which he managed to take 55 wickets at an impressive economy of 4.49.

#4 Saqlain Mushtaq - 57

Saqlain Mushtaq of Pakistan appeals to the Umpire
Saqlain Mushtaq of Pakistan appeals to the Umpire
Advertisement

Saqlain Mushtaq is often regarded as one of the best white-ball spinners of all-time and his numbers support his case of domination. The Pakistani off-spinner was a nightmare for the batsmen with his unorthodox bowling style. His "doosra" is still remembered by the Pakistan cricket devotees fondly.

Mushtaq had an impressive ODI career as he went on to represent his nation in 169 ODIs in which he took 288 wickets. His record against Pakistan's arch-rivals was commendable as he took 57 wickets in 36 fixtures.


1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Brett Lee Wasim Akram ODI Cricket Leisure Reading
Advertisement
5 most successful Indian captains against Pakistan in ODIs
RELATED STORY
India vs Zimbabwe in ODIs: 6 interesting statistics and records
RELATED STORY
 World Cup: Most Wickets in ODI World Cups (1975 - 2015) :Top 20 Bowlers
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 4 Factors that helped India make it 7-0 against Pakistan at World Cups 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 7 common factors for Pakistan between WC 2019 and their title-winning 1992
RELATED STORY
10 great batsmen who have excellent numbers in Tests but middling averages in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: 3 most successful left-arm fast bowlers at the mega event
RELATED STORY
CWC History: India vs Pakistan rivalry, top 3 World Cup clashes
RELATED STORY
Great bowling spells in cricket history!
RELATED STORY
5 Players who have the most number of sixes in ODIs 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us