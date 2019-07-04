Top five leading wicket-takers against India in ODIs

Brett Lee with Wasim Akram

With two World Cups and two Champions Trophy titles and a dominant ODI record against numerous top nations, India can be rightly termed as heavyweights in the world of ODI cricket.

The Men in Blue have been a hard nut to crack and there's simply no arguing of their position in the elite bracket. Men like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli have donned the famous shirt and represented India in 50-over cricket.

India has been known to produce exemplary batsmen and when we look at the record books, there's little to argue about India's rich history of producing world-class batsmen. With a plethora of runs to their name, Indian batsmen are second to none when it comes to smashing records.

Keeping all this in mind, it is quite an achievement to flourish against the them in ODI cricket. Here we list down five bowlers who have taken the most number of ODI wickets against India.

#5 Brett Lee - 55

Australia v India - 2011 ICC World Cup Quarter-Final

One of the most lethal fast bowlers of his generation, Brett Lee became synonymous with fast-bowling back in the early part of 21st century. Lee is known to be one of the fastest bowlers of all-time and his pace did cause a lot of trouble to the opposition batsmen.

He enjoyed playing against India and the number of wickets he took against them places him on this list blessed with legends. The Australian pacer has had some memorable battles with the likes of Tendulkar, Dravid and Yuvraj.

Lee played 32 ODIs against India in which he managed to take 55 wickets at an impressive economy of 4.49.

#4 Saqlain Mushtaq - 57

Saqlain Mushtaq of Pakistan appeals to the Umpire

Saqlain Mushtaq is often regarded as one of the best white-ball spinners of all-time and his numbers support his case of domination. The Pakistani off-spinner was a nightmare for the batsmen with his unorthodox bowling style. His "doosra" is still remembered by the Pakistan cricket devotees fondly.

Mushtaq had an impressive ODI career as he went on to represent his nation in 169 ODIs in which he took 288 wickets. His record against Pakistan's arch-rivals was commendable as he took 57 wickets in 36 fixtures.

