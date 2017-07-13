Top five options for South Africa to replace JP Duminy in the Test squad

From limited overs specialist to up and coming talents, South Africa have a number of ways to go to replace the misfiring JP Duminy.

Duminy has looked a shadow of his 2008 self

Eight years ago, a flamboyant young left-hander playing in his second Test against the best team in the World in their own backyard, slammed a majestic 166 to seal the Test match. Melbourne bore witness to one of the greatest Test innings’ of the decade and the prodigiously talented left-hander was praised even by his opponents, the mighty Aussies.

Such was the talent and composure he exhibited as a young head on that day that the likes of Ian Chappell sang praises about him. The perfection is hard to miss. Yet, form and consistency deserted this talented cricketer.

Those who sang praises of JP Duminy on that day were forced to eat their words as the South African middle-order batsman failed to live up to his promise and failed time and again. And it all culminated in a drop against England in the home series last year.

He made runs at First-class level after the then selector, Ashwell Prince, forced him to reconsider retirement. Duminy returned to the national fold as did his familiar failings. He cut a sorry figure at Lord’s in the opening Test and the doors may well be closing on Duminy one final time.

Let us take this opportunity to assess the replacement options available to the Proteas in Test cricket. And today at five of the best.

#5 Dwaine Pretorius

Dwaine Pretorius has showcased his talents with the willow in First-class cricket

The talented all-rounder is already a fixture in South Africa’s ODI squad but is known to International cricket as a bowling all-rounder. The Highveld Lions player is, however, a pretty handy batsman and plays in the top six for his franchise. He made quite an impression for the Proteas in limited-overs cricket and was picked in the Test squad in Australia although he did not get a game.

A first-class batting average of 42.46 in 39 matches with four4 hundreds and a highest score of 177 is a testimony to his skills as a batsman. Pretorius is obviously a containing seam bowler as well and has shown good skills in ODI cricket for the Proteas. The think-tank could consider moving De Kock to number six and fitting Pretorius in at number seven.