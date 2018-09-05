Top five performances of RP Singh

Former India pacer RP Singh on Tuesday announced his retirement from all forms of the game. A bowler who, at his prime, had all the necessary skills required for a left arm pacer, will always be remembered for his 2007 T20 World Cup exploits. The pacer took to Twitter to announce his retirement. He is a bowler who will always leave a hollow feeling in the hearts of Indian fans for not achieving the things he was destined for.

RP Singh’s international career spanned six years where he played 82 international matches in total with a not so happy ending at The Oval in 2011. The Rae Bareilly lad, though, gave us some moments to remember in a short and crisp career. Here we take a look at the top 5 performances of RP Singh:

#5. 4/35 at Rajkot against Sri Lanka, 2005

Playing only his 3rd ODI, RP Singh performed brilliantly at a venue known as the graveyard for bowlers. Small boundaries and a flat surface made this performance even more memorable.

RP was always known as a swing bowler who used favorable conditions to his advantage. But the performance at Rajkot showed the other side of his bowling; control and patience. He took the important wickets of Tharanga, Atapattu, Chandana and Maharoof. It was a start of many more match-winning performances to follow.

