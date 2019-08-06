×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Top five players with most sixes in T20I cricket

Karthik Raj
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
66   //    06 Aug 2019, 01:40 IST

Rohit Sharma leads the list
Rohit Sharma leads the list

Recently, star Indian batsman Rohit Sharma broke the record for most sixes in international T20s by surpassing the 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle's tally of 105 sixes. In this era of T20 cricket, it is no longer surprising that batsmen are able to hit these many sixes. However, it wasn't always like this as sixes were a scarce phenomenon.

15-20 years ago, sixes were unique and really tough to score. With big boundaries and thin willows, batsmen mostly found it very difficult to get a maximum. It was the advent of T20 cricket around 2002-03 that changed everything with regards to six-hitting. Batsmen began to work harder in the gym, boundary ropes were pulled in and mammoth bats became a common feature.

Also, the rise of various T20 leagues like Indian Premier League, Big Bash League and Caribbean Premier League have helped in the development and knowledge transfer of players. All these aspects and constantly evolving big-hitting techniques have helped batsmen score sixes with ease. Here is a look at five players who have hit the most number of sixes in international T20s.

#5 Brendon McCullum- 91 Sixes

Brendon McCullum played for the Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League earlier this year
Brendon McCullum played for the Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League earlier this year

One of the early superstars in the shortest format of cricket, Brendon McCullum's presence in this list shouldn't surprise anyone. Who can ever forget his monumental 158* in the opening fixture of the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League in 2008?

The number of sixes in that scorcher of a knock gave us a glimpse of how destructive he was in this format. Apart from that mammoth hundred in the IPL, he also has two centuries to his name in international T20Is against Australia and Bangladesh. In fact, McCullum's century against Australia was the second-ever hundred in international T20s.

For fans around the world, it was the former Kiwi captain's uninhibited aggression with the bat that stood out. Even against some of the world's quickest bowlers, McCullum used to dance down the wicket and smash the ball straight into the sight screens.

Apart from being the fifth-highest six-hitter, the 37-year-old also occupies the fifth spot in the list for most runs in international T20s with 2140 runs in 71 matches.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Chris Gayle T20
Advertisement
Most Sixes In World Cups: Top 15 Cricketers Ranked By Most Sixes In Cricket World Cup 
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs India 2019: Rohit Sharma in pole position to break Chris Gayle's record for most sixes in T20Is
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs India 2019: Rohit Sharma breaks record for most sixes in T20Is
RELATED STORY
WI vs IND 2019: 3 records Rohit Sharma could break in this tour
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Four players likely to break the record for most sixes in an ODI innings 
RELATED STORY
Top 15 Players Ranked By Most Runs Between India Versus West Indies In T20 International Cricket
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2019: India's probable playing XI in the T20I series
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs India 2019: Three records that might be broken in the T20I series
RELATED STORY
Top 10 players with best six per innings ratio in T20Is
RELATED STORY
Four world records held by Rohit Sharma in T20 International
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
3rd T20I | Today, 08:00 PM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
1st Test | Thu, 01 Aug
AUS 284/10 & 487/7
ENG 374/10 & 146/10
Australia won by 251 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
1st ODI | Thu, 08 Aug, 07:00 PM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sun, 11 Aug, 07:00 PM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
United Arab Emirates in Netherlands 2019
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Physical Disability World Series
Global T20 Canada
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Tri-Series in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Euro T20 Slam
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us