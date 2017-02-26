Top-ranked Steve Smith reaches career-high rating after Pune Test

Steve O'Keefe, Matt Renshaw and Lokesh Rahul attain career-best rankings.

by Press Release News 26 Feb 2017, 14:57 IST

Steve Smith scored a masterful century against India in the first Test

Australia captain Steve Smith has reached a career-high 939 rating points after an outstanding batting effort in the opening Test against India in Pune which his team won by 333 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

Smith has not only consolidated his position at the top of the MRF Tyres ICC Player Rankings for Test Batsmen but has also attained rating points which are the sixth-best ever after Don Bradman (961), Len Hutton (945), Jack Hobbs and Ricky Ponting (both 942) and Peter May (941). Gary Sobers, Viv Richards and Kumar Sangakkara all had career-high ranking points of 938.

Smith, who scored 27 and 109 in Pune to gain six points, now leads India captain Virat Kohli, who dropped 18 points after his poor performance in the first Test, by 66 points while England batsman Joe Root is 91 points behind him in third place with 848 points.

Australia batsman Matt Renshaw has moved up 18 places to a career-best 34th position scoring 68 and 31 while opener Lokesh Rahul has made an 11-slot gain to reach a career-best 46th position after scores of 64 and 10 for India, which folded for only 105 and 107 in the two innings in Pune to lose in three days.

In the MRF Tyres ICC Player Rankings for Test Bowlers, Australia’s left-arm spinner Steve O’Keefe has rocketed up 33 slots to a career-best 29th place after figures of 12 for 70 which earned him the player of the match award. O’ Keefe’s figures are the cheapest 12-wicket haul in Test cricket, beating ICC Hall of Famer George Lohmann’s 12 for 71 against South Africa at Johannesburg in 1896.

India’s Ravichandran Ashwin remains at the top of the bowlers’ rankings with 878 points after taking seven wickets but his spin partner Ravindra Jadeja now has company at second spot as Josh Hazlewood has caught up with him at 860 points, the Australia pace bowler’s career-best. India pace bowler Umesh Yadav’s six wickets in the match have seen him gain four slots to reach 30th rank.

Meanwhile, Australia pace bowler Mitchell Starc has moved up three slots in the list of all-rounders to fourth position after his fighting knocks of 61 and 30. Starc, who is ranked 10th among bowlers, has also moved up 27 places in the list of batsmen to a career-best 61st rank.

MRF Tyres ICC Test Player Rankings – Batsmen Rank (+/-) Player Team Points Average Highest rating 1 ( - ) Steve Smith AUS 939! 60.34 939 v Ind at Pune 2017 2 ( - ) Virat Kohli IND 873 50.72 895 v Ban at Hyderabad 2017 3 ( - ) Joe Root ENG 848 52.80 917 v Aus at Trent Bridge 2015 4 ( - ) Kane Williamson NZ 823 50.07 893 v Aus at Perth 2015 5 ( - ) David Warner AUS 805 48.70 880 v NZ at Perth 2015 6 ( - ) Hashim Amla SA 787 49.99 907 v Pak at Abu Dhabi 2013 7 ( - ) Azhar Ali PAK 779 47.07 787 v Aus at Melbourne 2016 8 ( - ) Younus Khan PAK 772 53.06 880 v SL at Lahore 2009 9 ( +1 ) Quinton de Kock SA 760 51.04 769 v SL at Cape Town 2017 10 ( +1 ) AB de Villiers SA 755 50.46 935 v Aus at Port Elizabeth 2014