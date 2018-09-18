Top secrets about Rahul Dravid shared by his fellow cricketers

Rahul Dravid often regarded as "The Wall" is one of the greatest cricketers India ever produced. Dravid is one of the few cricketers with 10000+ runs in both Tests and ODIs. With a defence that is almost never penetrable, he also had a technique that was probably the most versatile and suited to all conditions - be it the rough tracks of the sub-continent or bouncy pitches of Australia. With a star-studded Indian lineup during the 2000s comprising of Sehwag, Sachin, Ganguly and Laxman, Dravid was the selfless warrior of the team and put the team ahead of everything. In fact, on being asked by Dada as to why Dravid was chosen as the wicket-keeper, the former skipper replied that Dravid took on the duty with the gloves to make sure that the team could play an extra batsman.

The Karnataka-born batting stalwart is considered a true gentleman of the game owing to his humble resolve both on and off the field. Jammy has managed to steal our hearts countless number of times courtesy of his calm and composed behaviour on the cricketing ground or the act of simplicity regardless of his celebrity status off it.

There were several instances where his fellow cricketers opened up about some secrets about Dravid which very few of us are aware. So, let's have a look at some of the cases.

