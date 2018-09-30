Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top ten performers of Asia Cup 2018

Jitendra verma
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
65   //    30 Sep 2018, 00:15 IST

India won the Asia Cup 2018 title after defeating Bangladesh in the final. It was an enthralling tournament with some close encounters. As the tournament is over now, here are the top ten performers in the tournament.

1.Shikhar Dhawan(India)

England v India - 3rd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
Shikhar Dhawan

He was the leading run scorer of the contest this year. He scored 342 runs at an average of 68.40 including 2 centuries. He is the most consistent batsman in big tournaments. He looked calm and composed and has consistently given a good start to his team throughout the tournament. He was named Player of the tournament this year.

2. Rohit Sharma(India)

England v India - 1st ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
Rohit Sharma

He is the second leading run scorer of the tournament this year. He scored 317 runs in 5 matches at an average of 158.80 including one century and two half-centuries. He was in brilliant form throughout the contest. He led the Indian team brilliantly in the absence of the regular Captain, Virat Kohli. His intensity as the Captain on the field was exquisite.

3. Mushfiqur Rahim(Bangladesh)

1st Momentum ODI: South Africa v Bangladesh
Mushfiqur Rahim

He scored 302 runs with an average of 60.40 which includes a century and a half century. He was the backbone of the Bangladesh batting order in the tournament. His score of 144 runs against Sri Lanka was the highest individual score of the tournament.

4.

 Jasprit Bumrah(India)

India v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy
Jasprit Bumrah

He was the key bowler for India in this year's Asia Cup. He took eight wickets in four matches with an average of 16.00 and an economy of 3.67. He showed the world why he is the No.1 ODI Bowler in the world.

5. Mustafizur Rahman(Bangladesh)

Australia v Bangladesh - ICC Champions Trophy
Mustafizur Rahman

He was spectacular in the tournament for the Bangladesh side. He took 10 wickets with an average of 18.50 and an average of 4.40. He played an important role in taking Bangladesh to finals of the Asia Cup.

6. Rashid Khan(Afghanistan)

Gloucestershire v Sussex Sharks - Vitality Blast
Rashid Khan

Presently, he is the most talked about leg spinner around the world. He bowled brilliantly in this year's Asia Cup taking up 10 wickets with an average of 17.20 and an economy of 3.73. He is the key bowler of the Afghanistan team. He has got the all the abilities to become the best bowler in the world.

7. Kuldeep Yadav(India)

England v India - 3rd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
Kuldeep Yadav

He was sensational throughout the tournament for India. He took 10 wickets with an average of 23.70 and an economy of 4.09. He is someone who is always looking for wickets during his bowling spell. He can spin the bowl on any wicket around the world.

8. Hashmatullah Shahidi(Afghanistan)

England Lions v Afghanistan
Hashmatullah Shahidi

He scored 263 runs with an average of 65.75 including three astonishing half-centuries in the tournament. His highest score of 97 against Pakistan was a delight to watch. He batted beautifully in the middle order for Afghanistan.

9. Shoaib Malik(Pakistan)

Pakistan v Sri Lanka - ODI
Shoaib Malik

He showed his temperament and experience throughout the tournament. He scored 211 runs with an average of 70.33 including two half-centuries. He was the pillar of Pakistan's batting order in this tournament.

10. Ravindra Jadeja

Bangladesh v India - ICC Champions Trophy Semi Final
Ravindra Jadeja

He made a comeback into the Indian side after a long period of 15 months. He bowled brilliantly throughout the tournament taking seven wickets in four matches. He was quite decent with the bat as well.


Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Shikhar Dhawan Leisure Reading
Jitendra verma
CONTRIBUTOR
Best XI of Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
2018 Asia Cup: 5 Hits and flops of the tournament
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Why India will crush Pakistan again
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Top 5 batsmen to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, India-Pakistan: The clash of the tournament
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Strongest India-Pakistan Combined XI 
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why India may not win Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan: 3 reasons why Pakistan...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Top 3 bowling performances by Indian...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Predicting the winner of the match between...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Super Four Match 3 | Sun, 23 Sep
PAK 237/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 238/1 (39.3 ov)
India win by 9 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Super Four Match 4 | Sun, 23 Sep
BAN 249/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 246/7 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh win by 3 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Super Four Match 5 | Tue, 25 Sep
AFG 252/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 252/10 (49.5 ov)
Match Tied
AFG VS IND live score
Super Four Match 6 | Wed, 26 Sep
BAN 239/10 (48.5 ov)
PAK 202/9 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh win by 37 runs
BAN VS PAK live score
Final | Yesterday
BAN 222/10 (48.3 ov)
IND 223/7 (50.0 ov)
India win by 3 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us