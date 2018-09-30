Top ten performers of Asia Cup 2018

Jitendra verma FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR

India won the Asia Cup 2018 title after defeating Bangladesh in the final. It was an enthralling tournament with some close encounters. As the tournament is over now, here are the top ten performers in the tournament.

1.Shikhar Dhawan(India)

Shikhar Dhawan

He was the leading run scorer of the contest this year. He scored 342 runs at an average of 68.40 including 2 centuries. He is the most consistent batsman in big tournaments. He looked calm and composed and has consistently given a good start to his team throughout the tournament. He was named Player of the tournament this year.

2. Rohit Sharma(India)

Rohit Sharma

He is the second leading run scorer of the tournament this year. He scored 317 runs in 5 matches at an average of 158.80 including one century and two half-centuries. He was in brilliant form throughout the contest. He led the Indian team brilliantly in the absence of the regular Captain, Virat Kohli. His intensity as the Captain on the field was exquisite.

3. Mushfiqur Rahim(Bangladesh)

Mushfiqur Rahim

He scored 302 runs with an average of 60.40 which includes a century and a half century. He was the backbone of the Bangladesh batting order in the tournament. His score of 144 runs against Sri Lanka was the highest individual score of the tournament.

4.

Jasprit Bumrah(India)

Jasprit Bumrah

He was the key bowler for India in this year's Asia Cup. He took eight wickets in four matches with an average of 16.00 and an economy of 3.67. He showed the world why he is the No.1 ODI Bowler in the world.

5. Mustafizur Rahman(Bangladesh)

Mustafizur Rahman

He was spectacular in the tournament for the Bangladesh side. He took 10 wickets with an average of 18.50 and an average of 4.40. He played an important role in taking Bangladesh to finals of the Asia Cup.

6. Rashid Khan(Afghanistan)

Rashid Khan

Presently, he is the most talked about leg spinner around the world. He bowled brilliantly in this year's Asia Cup taking up 10 wickets with an average of 17.20 and an economy of 3.73. He is the key bowler of the Afghanistan team. He has got the all the abilities to become the best bowler in the world.

7. Kuldeep Yadav(India)

Kuldeep Yadav

He was sensational throughout the tournament for India. He took 10 wickets with an average of 23.70 and an economy of 4.09. He is someone who is always looking for wickets during his bowling spell. He can spin the bowl on any wicket around the world.

8. Hashmatullah Shahidi(Afghanistan)

Hashmatullah Shahidi

He scored 263 runs with an average of 65.75 including three astonishing half-centuries in the tournament. His highest score of 97 against Pakistan was a delight to watch. He batted beautifully in the middle order for Afghanistan.

9. Shoaib Malik(Pakistan)

Shoaib Malik

He showed his temperament and experience throughout the tournament. He scored 211 runs with an average of 70.33 including two half-centuries. He was the pillar of Pakistan's batting order in this tournament.

10. Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja

He made a comeback into the Indian side after a long period of 15 months. He bowled brilliantly throughout the tournament taking seven wickets in four matches. He was quite decent with the bat as well.