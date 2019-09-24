Tribute to Madhav Apte: A gem of a human being

Speaking at a function at the Cricket Club of India (CCI). Picture Credits - Snehajit Roy

Life brings us in contact with many people. Out of those, there are only a few whose memories are always cherished and the mere mention is enough to bring a smile to our faces. Former Indian cricketer Madhavrao Laxmanrao Apte was one such gentleman.

The name Madhav Apte didn’t exist in my world until mid-2017. Then during the research of my first book, I was given his contact as he was one of the few people alive who had played along with Col. CK Nayudu (whose biography I was writing). He agreed to meet me at his residence - Woodlands in Mumbai.

I was a bit nervous as this was the first time I was interviewing a Test cricketer, but his cheerful face had a calming influence on me and by the time I left his house I was mesmerised by the amazing stories. He also gifted me a signed copy of his autobiography and I was thrilled to say the least. As luck would have it (which is also the name of his autobiography), this was first of the many meetings that I had with him and each time his generosity left me in awe.

When I requested him to launch the cover of my book, he came out with a black pocket diary having the name ML Apte embossed on it to check his calendar. I was stunned at this meticulous approach of the 85-year old man. Once he checked that his calendar for that day was free, he graciously agreed to be the Chief Guest. I told him that I will come and pick him up for the function which was to be held at the Cricket Club of India (a place he had also served as a President). Politely declining my offer he said that he will come on his own.

At the function, he had many anecdotes to share about Col. CK Nayudu, but the moment for me came when my wife addressed Nari Contractor as Nariman Contractor during the former Indian captain’s introduction. Apte couldn’t control his laugh and he whispered to Nari, “This is probably the first time I am hearing someone referring you as Nariman.” Both of them burst into laughter.

As the function drew to a close, he told me that he will leave, so I asked if I could call his driver. He smiled and said that he would drives on his own. This further said a lot about the man who, apart from playing cricket, had been a successful businessman as well the Sheriff of Mumbai.

As a schoolboy Madhav Apte had taken 10 wickets for 10 runs in an innings, playing for Wilson High School against Robert Money. Picture Courtesy - Madhav Apte's personal collection

Over the next year or so, whenever I used to be in Mumbai, I would go and pay a visit to him and he would willingly give me time. Over a cup of tea, he would narrate many a remarkable stories. He wasn’t the one who would just speak about himself, he was a keen listener too. He would always enquire about the well-being of my family and about my work.

My last meeting with him took place in August 2019 and his health was not looking good. I was surprised with his health as till a few months back, he was a regular badminton player at the Bombay Gymkhana.

But his health couldn’t take away his jolly mood or his smiling face. He may not have remembered that I was based in Bengaluru currently, but upon hearing about the garden city, he described his trip to the city many years back.

As I heard the news of his passing, my mind was filled with all those wonderful tales that I had heard from him over the last two years or so. I could have never thought that a person whom I had met just couple of years back could leave such a deep impression on me. But then, he was a special man.

He loved the game of cricket and was always there for anyone seeking help. About Test match cricket he had once told me, “Do you know what is the most remarkable thing about this game? It is one of the few things in life which gives you a second chance.”

Unfortunately, he never got a second chance in his Test career which ended at seven matches despite an average of 49.27. This remains one of the many unanswered questions in Indian cricket.

The Indian team that toured West Indies in 1953. Picture Courtesy - Madhav Apte's personal collection

Nevertheless, he lived a full life and made an impact on the lives of many people. As he takes a guard up there, I am sure he would play a glorious innings in the heaven much like he had successfully donned many hats in life.