Trinidad T10 Blast 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The fourth edition of the Trinidad T10 Blast is all set to unveil on June 9, 2023. A total of 28 matches will be played in a round-robin league format until June 22. This league stage will be followed by Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator on June 23, and Qualifier 2 and the Final on June 25.

Blue Devils, Leatherback Giants, Parakeet Buccaneers, Rungetters Blue Devils, Samp Army Cocrico Cavaliers, Scarlet Ibis Scorchers, Soca Kings, and Steelpan Players will feature in the 2023 edition of the Trinidad T10 Blast. The Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad has been chosen as the sole venue to host all the matches.

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers are the defending champions who emerged victorious in the 2022 Trinidad T10 edition by beating Soca Kings in the final by 22 runs.

Trinidad T10 Blast 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1 - Friday, June 9, 9:30 PM: Blue Devils v Steelpan Players

Match 2 - Saturday, June 10, 12 AM: Parakeet Buccaneers v Soca Kings

Match 3 - Saturday, June 10, 9:30 PM: Leatherback Giants v Scarlet Ibis

Match 4 - Sunday, June 11, 12 AM: Samp Army Cocrico Cavaliers v Rungetters Blue Devils

Match 5 - Sunday, June 11, 9:30 PM: Steelpan Players v Parakeet Buccaneers

Match 5 - Monday, June 12, 12 AM: Blue Devils v Scarlet Ibis Scorchers

Match 6 - Monday, June 12, 9:30 PM: Leatherback Giants v Rungetters Blue Devils

Match 7 - Tuesday, June 13, 12 AM: Soca Kings v Samp Army Cocrico Cavaliers

Match 8 - Tuesday, June 13, 9:30 PM: Blue Devils v Samp Army Cocrico Cavaliers

Match 9 - Wednesday, June 14, 12 AM: Parakeet Buccaneers v Leatherback Giants

Match 10 - Wednesday, June 14, 9:30 PM: Soca Kings v Rungetters Blue Devils

Match 11 - Thursday, June 15, 12 AM: Steelpan Players v Scarlet Ibis Scorchers

Match 12 - Thursday, June 15, 9:30 PM: Blue Devils v Parakeet Buccaneers

Match 13 - Friday, June 16, 12 AM: Steelpan Players v Samp Army Cocrico Cavaliers

Match 14 - Friday, June 16, 9:30 PM: Scarlet Ibis Scorchers v Rungetters Blue Devils

Match 15 - Saturday, June 17, 12 AM: Soca Kings v Leatherback Giants

Match 16 - Saturday, June 17, 9:30 PM: Blue Devils v Soca Kings

Match 17 - Sunday, June 18, 12 AM: Steelpan Players v Rungetters Blue Devils

Match 18 - Sunday, June 18, 9:30 PM: Steelpan Players v Soca Kings

Match 19 - Monday, June 19, 12 AM: Parakeet Buccaneers v Scarlet Ibis Scorchers

Match 20 - Monday, June 19, 9:30 PM: Parakeet Buccaneers v Samp Army Cocrico Cavaliers

Match 21 - Tuesday, June 20, 12 AM: Blue Devils v Rungetters Blue Devils

Match 22 - Tuesday, June 20, 9:30 PM: Soca Kings v Scarlet Ibis Scorchers

Match 23 - Wednesday, June 21, 12 AM: Steelpan Players v Leatherback Giants

Match 24 - Wednesday, June 21, 9:30 PM: Leatherback Giants v Samp Army Cocrico Cavaliers

Match 25 - Thursday, June 22, 12 AM: Parakeet Buccaneers v Rungetters Blue Devils

Match 26 - Thursday, June 22, 9:30 PM: Scarlet Ibis Scorchers v Samp Army Cocrico Cavaliers

Match 27 - Friday, June 23, 12 AM: Blue Devils v Leatherback Giants

Match 28 - Friday, June 23, 9:30 PM: Qualifier 1

Match 29 - Saturday, June 24, 12 AM: Eliminator

Match 30 - Saturday, June 24, 9:30 PM: Qualifier 2

Match 31 - Sunday, June 25, 12 AM: Final

Trinidad T10 Blast 2023: Live-Streaming Details

All matches will be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website. The fans will have to procure a subscription or get a match pass to catch all the live action from this exciting league.

Trinidad T10 Blast 2023: Full Squads

Blue Devils

St Kitts Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Ewart Nicholson, Rakesh Seecharan, Kern Ramdeen, Teshawn Castro, Adrian Ali (wk), Brandon Ramdial, Daniel Williams, Aaron Naithram, Derone Davis, Kristopher Ramsaran, Rayad Emrit, Samuel Roopnarine, Shannon Gabriel, Stephawn Solomon

Steelpan Players

Winner 31 v Loser 32 - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Isaiah Rajah, Kashtri Singh, Mario Belcon, Allan Laurent, Brandon Maraj, Rishaad Harris, Sidel Diaz, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Anderson Phillip, Deon Wells, Hanuman Moonsammy, Imran Khan, Jyd Goolie, Rakesh Maharaj

Parakeet Buccaneers

St Lucia Zouks v St Kitts Nevis Patriots - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Evin Lewis, Kjorn Ottley, Vikash Rampersad, Adrian Cooper, Akim Chandler, Christopher Vincent, Eric Garcia, Kiedel Glasgow, Ramesh Brijlal, Damien Singh, Leonardo Julien, Jayden Seales, Jevon George

Scarlet Ibis Scorchers

Winner 31 v Loser 32 - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Khary Pierre, Tion Webster, Kamil Pooran, Bryan Charles, Dexter Sween, Philton Williams, Kieshawn Dillon, Shakeel Johnson, Kyle Roopchand, Kissondath Magram, Vikesh Harrylochan, Joshua Da Silva, Joshua Ramdoo, Shiva McCoon

Samp Army Cocrico Cavaliers

Trinbago Knight Riders Nets And Training Session - 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Tournament

Amir Jangoo, Shaaron Lewis, Cephas Cooper, Sion Hackett, Aamir Ali, Silus Cooper, Keon Isaac, Jordan Warner, Jeremy Solozano, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Brandon Phillip, Rahul Ali, Rikash Boodram, Jean Phillipe Barrie

Rungetters Blue Devils

Uthman Muhammad, Joshua James, Nicholas Sookdeosingh, Vikash Mohan, Kenroy Williams, Mikkel Govia, Hakeem Mitchell, Stephon Ramdial, Tevon Jadoo, Antonio Gomez, Jahrel Nedd, James Duncan, Sachin Butkoon, Matthew Patrick

Soca Kings

St Kitts Nevis Patriots v Guyana Amazon Warriors - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Jason Mohammed, Sunil Narine, Kirstan Kallicharan, Jon Russ Jagessar, Dejourn Charles, Chadeon Raymond, Nicholas Ali, Justin Manick, Ansil Bhagan, Jesse Bootan, Kern Ramdeen, Nickyle Jalim, Keegan Jagessar, Josh Telemaque

Leatherback Giants

St Kitts Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Mark Deyal, Damion Joachim, Justyn Gangoo, Saiba Batoosingh, Shatrughan Rambaran, Rivaldo Ramlogan, Akeil Cooper, Denzil Antoine, Suraj Seepaul, Clevo Kalawan, Kevin Ragbir, Vishan Jagassar, And Alexander, Suveer Ramsoo

Poll : 0 votes