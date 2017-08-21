Tripura announces plans for 25000-seat International Cricket stadium

The Tripura Cricket Association is all set to build Tripura's first International stadium

TCA is planning to build Tripura's first International Cricket Stadium

What's the story?

The Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) has stated that it is planning to build a world-class cricket stadium in collaboration with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). According to reports, this stadium will have a seating capacity of 25,000 along with all the modern day facilities.

Quoted by the PTI, TCA Secretary Tapas Dey said, "It is a Rs 200 crore project of which 50 per cent would be borne by BCCI and the rest by TCA."

This stadium is expected to host International matches soon after its construction. TCA is determined to make full use of the opportunity and deliver a quality work with respect to this project.

In case you didn't know...

The stadium will be 20 kms away from Agartala. Located in Narsinghgarh, it will also be the second-largest stadium in the north-eastern region of India after the Guwahati stadium.

A Delhi based construction company has been assigned the job of constructing the first International Stadium in Tripura.

The details

The Tripura government allocated 15 acres of land to the TCA in order to build this stadium. The foundation stone of the stadium was laid down by Manik Sarkar, Chief Minister of Tripura.

He appreciated the efforts of TCA and stated that this will definitely boost the talent in the young domestic players who can nurture their games here. Not only this, Sarkar was also assured of producing great quality players from the state owing to the facilities provided in this stadium.

Moreover, Dey insisted that this stadium will include a wide range of modern-day facilities which are essential for hosting all the International matches.

An estimated amount of Rs. 200 crore will be invested in this project. BCCI is expected to reimburse 50 per cent of the total amount whereas TCA will pay for the rest.

The infrastructure plan also boasts of a seven storeyed clubhouse which will be well equipped with lifts, modern gymnasium, and an electronic scoreboard.

What's next?

The construction of the stadium is expected to commence soon after the monsoon.

Author's take

It is a wonderful initiative by TCA as it will bring a lot of benefits for the domestic players. They will get proper training facilities that can do justice to their talent thereby, producing fresh talents for the Indian team.

It will also fetch fresh business opportunities for locals alongside generating revenue for the state cricket board.