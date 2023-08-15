Tristan Stubbs' 3 best knocks in T20s

Tristan Stubbs, the young wicket-keeper batter from South Africa, turned 23 on Monday (August 14). The right-handed batter has recently been amongst the most exciting young batters on the T20 circuit. His ability against pace seems to be the most exciting aspect of his game.

Expand Tweet

Stubbs has an impressive T20 record - 1053 runs in 50 innings at an average of 25.07 and a strike rate of 148.10. He has scored four half-centuries in the format. The explosive striker made his international debut against India last year in June, and has been a part of 13 T20Is and 1 ODI. He is also a part of the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

On his birthday, we look at the top three performances of the South African batter in the T20s.

#1 72 (28) vs England, Bristol, 2022

South Africa won the toss and elected to field first against England at Bristol. Despite a terrible start from Jason Roy (8), the rest of the batters, Jonny Bairstow (90), Moeen Ali (52 ) and Dawid Malan (43 off 23) were terrific to help England post 234. Stubbs even bowled an over but ended up conceding 20 runs.

In response, the visitors were reeling at 86/4 in the 10th over. Stubbs walked out to bat at number six in his first T20I innings, when they needed an improbable 149 off 62 deliveries. He batted fearlessly, taking down a respectable English attack. He dispatched off-spinner Moeen Ali for three sixes. He also pulled off big shots against other bowlers.

Expand Tweet

Stubbs played only two dot balls and hit eight sixes along with two fours, and smoked 72 off 28. His power-hitting base was terrific against both pace and spin. However, it did not prove to be enough for the Proteas as they lost the match by 41 runs.

#2 46 (23) vs Northern Superchargers, Leeds, 2022

The Northern Superchargers led by Faf du Plessis won the toss and put the Manchester Originals in to bat first in the 21st match of The Hundred 2022. Phil Salt and Laurie Evans opened the innings and stitched a 102-run stand off just 42 deliveries. However, they were dismissed in quick succession after giving a terrific start.

Stubbs was promoted up the order at number three, as T20 giant Andre Russell joined him in the middle. However, Russell was unable to get going, scoring a scratchy run-a-ball 17. The onus was now on the youngster to step up for the team.

Stubbs decided to take down Craig Miles and David Wiese after a relatively slow start. He hit a four and 5 sixes to fetch 46 off 23 balls. However, veteran Dwayne Bravo got rid of the youngster with a deceptive slower ball that induced a top edge.

#3 30 (18) vs MI Cape Town, Gqeberha, 2023

Sunrisers Eastern Cape won the toss and elected to field first. MI Cape Town were reduced to 52/4 in the 10th over of the first innings. An outrageous effort from George Linde (63* off 28 balls) meant that MICT were able to post a fairly respectable total of 158/8. Rassie van der Dussen also chipped in with a valuable 29 off 22 balls.

In response, SEC also lost two early wickets in the first three overs. A 92-run stand between Markram and Erwee took them to a safe position in the run-chase. However, three wickets fell in quick succession after the partnership. When Stubbs came out to bat, they needed another 58 runs off 47 deliveries.

Stubbs played a brilliant cameo, hitting two fours and a six in 18 deliveries. He rotated the strike well and minimized the number of dot balls. He was dismissed when they needed just five runs off as many deliveries. Nevertheless, the Eastern Cape chased down the score.