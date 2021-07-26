TRT vs NOS Prediction: Who will win today's The Hundred Men's match?

Match 7 of The Hundred Men's competition sees the Trent Rockets take on the Northern Superchargers at Nottingham on Monday, July 26.

The Trent Rockets are second in the points table, having won their opening game of The Hundred against the Southern Brave. The comprehensive win - nine wickets to spare with 18 balls remaining - gave their net run rate a massive boost.

Meanwhile, the Northern Superchargers are close to the other end of the spectrum. Ben Stokes' men lost to the Welsh Fire by five runs and are placed sixth in the points table with a net run rate of -0.25.

While the Superchargers will be eyeing their first win of The Hundred Men's competition, the Rockets will look to keep their superb start going.

Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers Prediction: Can Ben Stokes sign off with a flourish in The Hundred?

Trent Rockets Men v Southern Brave Men - The Hundred

Earlier this month, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced that players who are part of the country's Test squad for the upcoming series against India will be available for only the first two rounds of The Hundred. If so, Ben Stokes' final appearance in the competition will come against the Trent Rockets.

The Superchargers have a power-packed squad that nearly pulled off the impossible against the Fire. Chasing a massive 174-run total, the Superchargers were boosted by an exceptional innings from Harry Brook, who scored 62 off just 31 balls after coming in at No. 4.

Apart from Brook, Adam Lyth and Tom Kohler-Cadmore got starts but couldn't capitalize. If Stokes, Chris Lynn and David Willey click with the bat as well, the Superchargers will be impossible to stop.

Adil Rashid and Mujeeb Ur Rahman were impressive in flashes and will eye a little more consistency against the Rockets. The pace battery of Willey, Matty Potts, Brydon Carse and Stokes saw mixed performances, but all four are quality shortest-format bowlers who can be backed to come good.

Speaking of pace batteries, Marchant de Lange carried the Rockets' bowling attack in their previous game against the Southern Brave. He clocked fiery speeds and picked up five wickets, restricting the Brave to just 126. Luke Wood and Lewis Gregory were decent as well, with Rashid Khan surprisingly going wicketless.

In the run-chase, the Rockets weathered the early loss of Alex Hales superbly. Dawid Malan and D'Arcy Short, two batsmen who have been maligned for poor strike rates in the recent past, stitched together a 124-run partnership for the second wicket. The duo rotated strike well and put away loose deliveries with disdain, ensuring that Joe Root wasn't required to bat.

This clash between the Northern Superchargers and the Trent Rockets could go either way, since both teams have assembled an exceptionally talented bunch of cricketers.

Given how well the Superchargers fought in their tall run-chase, they might start as the favorites. But the Rockets are a world-class outfit and could just as easily continue their winning run in The Hundred, especially if big-ticket players like Rashid Khan come to the party.

Prediction: Northern Superchargers to win Match 7 of The Hundred Men's competition

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Sai Krishna