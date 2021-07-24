TRT vs SOB Match Prediction: Who will win today's The Hundred Men's match?

The Trent Rockets face off against the Southern Brave in Match 3 of The Hundred Men's competition at Nottingham on Saturday, July 24.

Only two games into the competition, The Hundred has been well received by fans and experts. As the exponent of a host of rule changes, the competition has seen widespread critical acclaim for several smart modifications in broadcasting and implementation that have made the game more watchable and entertaining.

The third match of The Hundred promises to continue in the same vein, with a plethora of international stars set to take to the field at Trent Bridge. The Rockets and the Brave have a set of seasoned T20 professionals who will light up the tournament with their big-hitting abilities and bowling prowess.

The Rockets, led by all-rounder Lewis Gregory, boast players like Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Rashid Khan and D'Arcy Short. Despite the absence of Wahab Riaz, who faced issues with entering the United Kingdom, veterans like Luke Wright and Samit Patel add weight to an already stacked team.

The Brave have an unlikely captain in Jofra Archer, who returned to competitive cricket earlier this month after an injury-enforced layoff. The quick has Devon Conway, Andre Russell, Chris Jordan and Tymal Mills for company. Quinton de Kock is part of South Africa's squad for the third T20I against Ireland, so he might sit this game out.

Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave Match Prediction: Who will get off the mark in The Hundred first?

Will Rashid Khan hold the key for the Trent Rockets in their opening game of the The Hundred Men's competition? The Afghan spinner has talked up the prospect of bowling under the new rules, saying it's an opportunity to take ten wickets on the trot. How the Southern Brave counter him could prove to be the aspect on which this game hinges.

The rest of the Rockets bowling attack is decent if unspectacular. Pacers Marchant de Lange, Sam Cook and Timm van der Gugten accompany spinners Matthew Carter and Samit Patel. Proper all-rounders are hard to come by in the squad, but the format of The Hundred ensures teams don't need to be stacked in that department.

The Brave have many players who've been plying their trade in T20 franchise leagues all over the world. Delray Rawlins, James Vince and George Garton complement the host of international players in the squad, which also boasts of names like Max Waller and Craig Overton.

Can Andre Russell deliver in a format that seems tailor-made for him? Can Devon Conway continue his exceptional form, albeit in a different format? Can Jofra Archer, in a new role as captain, ease himself back into form and bowl with pace and aggression?

Many questions remain unanswered ahead of The Hundred clash between the Trent Rockets and the Southern Brave. While it's impossible to pick a winner since neither team has played in this format before, the Brave appear to have a slightly more balanced outfit.

Prediction: Southern Brave to win Match 3 of The Hundred Men's competition

