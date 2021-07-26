TRT-W vs NOS-W Prediction: Who will win today's The Hundred Women's match?

Match 7 of The Hundred Women's competition sees the Trent Rockets face off against the Northern Superchargers in Nottingham on Monday, July 26.

The Northern Superchargers and the Trent Rockets have played one game each in The Hundred. While the Superchargers beat the Welsh Fire by six wickets to be placed second in the points table with a net run rate of 1.206, the Rockets lost to the Southern Brave and are seventh with a net run rate of -1.15.

Both the Superchargers and the Rockets have some world-class international players at their disposal. A cracking contest at Trent Bridge beckons in The Hundred Women's competition.

Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers Prediction: Can Nat Sciver's women get off the mark in The Hundred?

Northern Superchargers Women v Welsh Fire Women - The Hundred

The Trent Rockets turned in a decent bowling performance against the Southern Brave. Katherine Brunt, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Kathryn Bryce and Nat Sciver bowled well against the Brave, either restricting the flow of runs or picking up wickets. Sarah Glenn looked impressive in flashes as well, but was guilty of bowling a few too many boundary balls.

Unfortunately for the Rockets, their batting couldn't conjure up a similar display. Rachel Priest - who was superb behind the stumps - and Johnson were dismissed before the team's score hit double figures, with Sciver, Brunt and Heather Graham trying their best to inject some momentum later in the innings. But Brunt and No. 6 Abigail Freeborn could hardly get going as the Rockets ended up with just 110.

Meanwhile, the Northern Superchargers used only five bowling options against the Welsh Fire. Linsey Smith, Katie Levick, Alice Davidson-Richards and Elizabeth Russell gave a good account of themselves, with only Phoebe Graham going for a few runs.

In the run-chase, two of the Superchargers' most important batters - Lauren Winfield-Hill and Laura Wolvaardt - managed a combined one run. But a freak innings from the previously out-of-form Jemimah Rodrigues helped them scale the target with 15 balls to spare. Bess Heath and Davidson-Richards had minor roles to play, too.

While the Northern Superchargers have momentum on their side, the Trent Rockets are simply too strong an outfit to be kept at bay for long. Unless someone in the Superchargers' playing XI comes up with a match-winning performance like Rodrigues' innings in the previous game, Nat Sciver's men should be able to notch up their first win of The Hundred.

Prediction: Trent Rockets to win Match 7 of The Hundred Women's competition

