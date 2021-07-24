TRT-W vs SOB-W Match Prediction: Who will win today's The Hundred Women's match?

The Trent Rockets lock horns with the Southern Brave in Match 3 of The Hundred Women's competition at Nottingham on Saturday, July 24.

The Rockets and Brave are almost evenly matched on paper. While the former will be captained by England all-rounder Nat Sciver, pacer Anya Shrubsole will lead the Brave as they attempt to keep an entertaining start to The Hundred going.

The Rockets have a set of international stars who can continue to grab eyeballs in The Hundred. Wicket-keeper Rachel Priest, pacer Katherine Brunt and all-rounder Sarah Glenn are players to watch out for, with youngsters like Heather Graham and Michaela Kirk also part of the roster.

Meanwhile, the Brave have star power in the form of India opener Smriti Mandhana, England batsman Danielle Wyatt and West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor. England's newest batting sensation Sophia Dunkley is also part of the side.

Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave Match Prediction: Who will get off the mark in The Hundred first?

The Trent Rockets take on Souther Brave today at 3:30 pm IST.



The Trent Rockets will be led by England star Nat Sciver 🔥#TheHundred #TheHundred2021 pic.twitter.com/XaJTuZJ9Ic — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) July 24, 2021

The Southern Brave have an edge in the batting department, with several experienced overseas professionals complementing the ample domestic talent in the squad. The Trent Rockets, on the other hand, have struck more balance with their recruitment, but find themselves heavily dependent on a few star players to come up with the goods.

Can the Rockets bowling attack, which comprises of names like Emily Windsor, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Sarah Glenn and Katherine Brunt, keep the formidable Brave batting lineup in check? You'd back them to, especially since the Rockets aren't short of all-rounders at all.

Can Mandhana, Taylor, Wyatt and Dunkley use the new rules to entertain fans even more in this year's The Hundred Women's competition? That's another outcome that can't be ruled out, making for an extremely close contest between two highly competitive teams.

At the end of the day, it will come down to which team executes their plans better. In a format like The Hundred, captaincy is a big contributing factor and Nat Sciver might have the edge there.

It's tough to predict the outcome of this game, which is the first both teams will play in this competition. There are also several domestic stars who haven't played international cricket often enough to be worked out and analyzed. However, to go by strength on paper alone, the Rockets seem to have assembled a better roster for this year's The Hundred.

Prediction: Trent Rockets to win Match 3 of The Hundred Women's competition

Edited by Sai Krishna