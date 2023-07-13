Texas Super Kings (TSK) and Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) are set to lock horns in Match No. 1 of the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 on Thursday, July 13 (Friday, July 14, in India). The Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas will host the encounter.

The Super Kings, led by Faf du Plessis, have a strong squad at their disposal. Du Plessis has been in brilliant form with the bat. He scored runs in heaps for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL 2023. Devon Conway was one of CSK’s prolific run-scorers in the IPL 2023.

David Miller, who is known for his power-hitting, is expected to play a key role in the middle order. Dwayne Bravo, the bowling coach for CSK in the IPL, will be back in the Super Kings’ colors, this time in the MLC.

Imran Tahir recently was roped in after Ambati Rayudu pulled out of the tournament due to personal issues. He along with Mitchell Santner are the major spin-bowling options. Rusty Theron, Gerald Coetzee, and Daniel Sams are the fast bowlers.

The Knight Riders, led by Sunil Narine, have a power-packed squad as well. They have one of the biggest hitters in Andre Russell, who can make a mockery of the best bowling attacks in the world.

Rilee Rossouw and Jason Roy make their batting even stronger. Lockie Ferguson and Adam Zampa are expected to play key roles in the bowling department. The team also has Unmukt Chand, the former Indian U19 World Cup-winning skipper. Ali Khan is a decent bowler, having also played for Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL.

MLC 2023, TSK vs LAKR Prediction: Can the Super Kings beat the Knight Riders?

There is very little to differentiate between the two teams. Both teams have some of the most prolific run-scorers from around the world. It would not be a surprise if the team batting second wins the inaugural MLC match.

Prediction: The team batting second to win this MLC 2023 match.

