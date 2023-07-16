TSK vs WAF Prediction: Who will win today’s MLC 2023 match?

Texas Super Kings (TSK) and Washington Freedom (WAF) are set to face each other in Match No.5 of the MLC 2023 on Sunday, July 16 (Monday, July 17 in India). The Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas will host the encounter.

The Super Kings, led by Faf du Plessis, made a stupendous start to their campaign by beating the Los Angeles Knight Riders by 69 runs in the tournament opener. David Miller became the Player of the Match after he raced his way to scoring 61 runs off 42 balls with two fours and four sixes.

Devon Conway also lent him support with a knock of 55 off 37 with the help of seven fours and a six. On the back of their knocks, the Super Kings set their opponents a stiff target of 182 to chase down.

Thereafter, Rusty Theron, Calvin Savage, and Gerald Coetzee combined to reduce LAKR to 20 for four in 3.1 overs. Later, Mohammad Mohsin finished with figures of 3-0-8-4, helping the Super Kings bowl the Knights out for 112 in 14 overs.

The Freedom, on the other hand, lost to Wayne Parnell’s Seattle Orcas by five wickets. None of their batters got a big score as the Orcas restricted the Freedom to 144 for seven in 20 overs.

The Freedom tried their hearts out, but Imad Wasim stayed not out on 43 off 38 to take the Orcas past the finishing line.

MLC 2023, TSK vs WAF Prediction: Can the Freedom beat the Super Kings?

The Super Kings will go into the match as firm favourites. They are stronger than Freedom, both in the bowling and batting department. TSK should be able to win their next game without too many complications.

Prediction: Texas Super Kings to win this MLC 2023 match.

