"Tumhare liye aya hai ya match khelne aya hai?" - When Virat Kohli gave it back to a fan during ENG vs IND 2021-22 Tests [Watch]

Former Team India captain Virat Kohli lost his cool at a fan during India's tour of England in 2021-22. The incident took place during the side's four-day warm-up match against Leicestershire.

India toured England for a one-off Test (rescheduled fifth Test from 2021) and six white-ball matches. During the warm-up match, Kohli was apparently not happy with a fan who allegedly bullied fast bowler Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

A video surfaced on social media, where Kohli can be seen confronting the spectator. Explaining his side of the story, the fan stated that he had taken a leave from his job to watch the match.

He complained about Nagarkoti not obliging for a picture despite multiple requests. Kohli responded by remarking that the player was on the ground just for the match. The ace batter also asked the fan why he was making fun of the youngster's name.

The 36-year-old was heard saying:

"Tumhare liye aya hai ya match khelne aya hai? ( Is he here for you or for the match?)

It is worth mentioning that India and England competed in a five-match Test series in 2021. Under Virat Kohli's captaincy, India secured a 2-1 lead in the rubber following a stunning 157-run victory at Kennington Oval, London, in the fourth Test.

However, the fifth and final fixture was postponed due to COVID-19. The match was played in July 2022. Virat Kohli had relinquished Test captaincy by then. Jasprit Bumrah was named the stand-in captain for the one-off Test against England in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma.

Nagarkoti was not part of India's squad for the Test and traveled with the team as a net bowler. The hosts claimed a seven-wicket win in the clash and leveled the series 2-2. Kohli finished with 249 runs across five innings at an average of 27.66.

"The clarity which we had together is very hard to find" - Virat Kohli on his rapport with former India head coach Ravi Shastri

Virat Kohli is not part of India's squad for the ongoing five-match Test series against England. The star cricketer announced his retirement from red-ball cricket in May 2025, drawing curtains on an illustrious 14-year career.

With 40 wins from 68 matches, he is India's most successful Test captain. His partnership with former head coach Ravi Shastri saw the side enjoy a wonderful run in Test cricket.

Reflecting on working alongside Shastri, here's what Kohli said while attending a dinner hosted by former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday, July 8 (via Times of India):

"Honestly, if I wasn't working with him... what happened in Test cricket wouldn't have been possible. The clarity which we had together is very hard to find. It's everything for cricketers to grow in their careers. Even he hadn't backed me the way he did... those press conferences where he took the bullets from the front line. Things would have been different and I always have respect and regard for him, for being a massive part of my cricketing journey."

Before hanging up his boots from Test cricket, Virat Kohli retired from T20Is following the Men in Blue's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph. He will continue representing the national team in ODIs.

