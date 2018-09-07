Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter can't believe Kohli's luck as India lost the toss for the fifth time

Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
Feature
963   //    07 Sep 2018, 17:14 IST

The final Test between India and England started on Friday. The home team have already secured series victory, and are hoping to make it 4-1. On the other hand, India are looking to salvage some pride with a consolation victory in the final Test.

As both the captains, Virat Kohli and Joe Root, came into the middle for the toss, history has repeated itself. Virat Kohli called heads for the fifth time in the Test series, and for the fifth time the coin read tails.

Joe Root became the first captain in the last 19 years to win all the tosses in a five-match series. While India made two changes to their playing XI, England remained unchanged.

Captains' remarks after the toss:

Virat Kohli: "I think I need heads on both sides. That is the only way I would win the toss. It looks a good wicket but there is grass on the pitch and first session will be tough. One change is forced. Ashwin is out, Jadeja replaces him. Hardik Pandya has been left out and Hanuma Vihari comes in place of him. He is an exciting prospect. He averages close to 60 in first-class cricket. He has worked his way up. It has been tough for the openers in the series. And you gotta respect that. Openers have worked hard, they have looked well too. Just about extending the partnership. We have seen too much of Cook at times. Cook has been a great great player. To get 12,000 runs as an opener in these conditions and all over the world is outstanding. He will go down as one of the greatest openers in Test cricket."

Joe Root: "We will bat first. It has been difficult to read the pitch this summer. It looks a bit dry. We are playing two spinners so bowling second will play to our advantage. We will try to make as many runs in the first innings. We get good wickets here, it will be tough to start though. With the sun out it should be good for batting in the afternoon. I will bat at four and I will try to get the best out of myself. Moeen Ali has been in excellent form batting for his county team at the number three spot. Hopefully, he can do the same for England. Jonny has been flawless in the last 18 months. His challenge will be to continue the hard work. We have played good cricket throughout the Test series. It has been a good series for us and we will like to finish on a high." 

Twitter reacted as Kohl lost the toss for the fifth time in succession.

FYI: Thala means head.

Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
Eat. Sleep. Cricket. Repeat.
