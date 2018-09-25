Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter goes berserk as Captain Cool MS Dhoni returns after 696 days to lead Indian side for the 200th time

Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
Humor
902   //    25 Sep 2018, 17:35 IST

India v West Indies - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup

696 days after playing his last match as the captain of Indian, Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be playing his 200th ODI as a captain against Afghanistan in India's last Super Four match of the 2018 Asia Cup. With this match, Dhoni became the first Asian captain to lead his side in 200 ODIs. He is third on the list of players which most ODIs as captain behind Australia's Ricky Ponting (230 matches) and New Zealand's Stephen Flemming (218 matches).

In his 199 games as the captain of the Indian side, MS Dhoni won 110 matches and lost 74 matches. As a captain, he scored 6633 runs with an average of 53.92 at a strike rate of 86.29 prior to today.

in the 199 matches that he captained India, he scored 6633 runs with an average of 53.92 at a strike rate of 86.29. Dhoni stepped down as the captain of India after India's match against New Zealand at Vishakapatnam in October 2016. He made the decision to step down as the captain to give ample time to Virat Kohli for settling down as the captain before the 2019 World Cup.

Also read: Strongest Asian ODI XI featuring 11 captains

Dhoni's comments after the toss: 

We were looking to bowl first. Quite a few changes. Both the openers are missing, Bhuvi, Bumrah and Chahal are also missing. Everybody who hadn't played in this tournament gets a chance. They are part of the 15 and are representing India. We'll have to keep the intensity up. It is important for them to adjust to the line and length they need to bowl. I was not really sure of where I am standing. I have captained 199 ODIs, so this gives me an opportunity to make it 200. It's all destiny and I have always believed in that. It's not in my control, once I left captainship. Good to complete 200, but I don't think it really matters.

While Afghanistan made just two changes to their playing XI, India made quite a few changes to side as the management wanted to give a chance to everyone in the squad. While Deepak Chahar will make his ODI debut for India in this match, key players like Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Jaspreet Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal were rested.

India's Playing XI: Lokesh Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul, Kuldeep Yadav, K Khaleel Ahmed

Here are the Twitters reactions to MS Dhoni's return to captaincy:


Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Afghanistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Deepak Chahar
Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
Eat. Sleep. Cricket. Repeat.
Why MS Dhoni should captain India against Afganistan 
RELATED STORY
3 Cricketers who bagged Man of the Match award on their...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: MS Dhoni returns to captaincy after two years
RELATED STORY
Why India does not need KL Rahul in the ODI team
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 bench players whom India might consider...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Team of the group stages
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, Super 4s: 3 Afghanistan players who can...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup, 2018: Team India's experimental playing XI...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Celebrating the Afghan wonder kid, Rashid Khan
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: The vulnerable Indian middle order going...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us