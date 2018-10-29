×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Twitter erupts as centuries from Rohit Sharma and Ambati Rayudu take India to 377/5 against West Indies 

Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
Humor
204   //    29 Oct 2018, 18:13 IST

Rohit Sharma scored another century
Rohit Sharma scored another century

What's the story?

After winning the toss in the fourth ODI, India chose to bat first at the Brabourne stadium which is hosting its first ODI in twelve years. India got off to a decent start as Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma put together another half-century partnership for the first wicket.

After the 71-run opening stand, Virat Kohli joined Rohit Sharma in the middle but the captain's dismissal at 101 brought Ambati Rayudu into the middle. For the third wicket, Rohit and Rayudu added 211 runs off 173 balls. The partnership helped India cross the 300-mark in the 43rd over itself.

After scoring 162 off 137 balls, Rohit Sharma departed in the 44th over but Rayudu kept the scoreboard ticking. He scored his third ODI century off just 80 balls but was run out after reaching the landmark.

After the wickets of the two centurions, a lot was expected of MS Dhoni but he got out after a small 15-ball 23 run cameo. When he got out, MSD needed just one run to complete 10,000 runs for India in ODI. As a result of the centuries from Rohit and Rayudu, India set a target of 378 for the West Indies to chase.

In case you didn't know...

Rohit Sharma is undoubtedly one of the best batsmen in ODI cricket. His ability to time his innings is what makes him a special player. His strike rate close to 200 in the final 10 overs shows his ability to shift gears at will. On this occasion too, Rohit timed his innings to perfection. After reaching the triple-digit mark off 98 balls, Rohit went to 162 in the next 39 balls.

On the other hand, Ambati Rayudu, who is looking to consolidate his place in the side at the crucial No.4 position, scored a century off 80 balls. Time and again Rayudu has failed to convert the good starts into big score but on this occasion. During the partnership with Rohit, he even outclassed the opener in terms of strike rate.

The heart of the matter

India were expected to win the series against the West Indies in a comfortable manner but things did not go as planned for the home team. After thrashing the Windies in the first match, the visitors came back strong in the next two matches.

The second match ended in a tie as centurion Shai Hope efforts almost took Windies over the line. In the third match, the Windies ensured that they ended on the right side of the finish line. After the late flourish with the bat led by Ashley Nurse, Windies put pressure on the Indian batsman all thorough out the innings.

Even a Virat Kohli century could save India from winning the third match and the series is levelled up before the fourth match. With India posting a total of .... in the first innings, they will want their bowlers to restrict the Windies batsman and go 2-1 up in the series.

Final say

India might have fluttered in the last two ODIs but with the kind of total that India have posted in the first innings, India would back their bowlers to win the match for them. The way Rohit Sharma and Ambati Rayudu batted in this innings, West Indies will need most of its batsmen to make contributions to chase down the total.

Twitter's say


Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Ambati Rayudu
Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
Cricket is my first love.
India vs West Indies: Positive and negatives from the...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Why Virat Kohli should prefer Rayudu and Pandey over...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: India’s 'over-dependence' on top three batsmen...
RELATED STORY
India's predicted XI for third ODI against West Indies
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as Virat Kohli becomes the fastest batsman...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, first ODI: Fantasy Cricket tips and...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 4 Indian players who can...
RELATED STORY
Key points from the first ODI between India and West Indies
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Fantasy tips
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct
WIN 311/10 & 127/10
IND 367/10 & 75/0
India win by 10 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct
WIN 322/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 326/2 (42.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct
IND 321/6 (50.0 ov)
WIN 321/7 (50.0 ov)
Match Tied
IND VS WIN live score
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct
WIN 283/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 240/10 (47.4 ov)
Windies win by 43 runs
WIN VS IND live score
4th ODI
IND 377/5 (50.0 ov)
WIN 24/3 (7.1 ov)
LIVE
Windies need 354 runs to win from 42.5 overs
IND VS WIN live score
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us