Twitter erupts as centuries from Rohit Sharma and Ambati Rayudu take India to 377/5 against West Indies

Rohit Sharma scored another century

What's the story?

After winning the toss in the fourth ODI, India chose to bat first at the Brabourne stadium which is hosting its first ODI in twelve years. India got off to a decent start as Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma put together another half-century partnership for the first wicket.

After the 71-run opening stand, Virat Kohli joined Rohit Sharma in the middle but the captain's dismissal at 101 brought Ambati Rayudu into the middle. For the third wicket, Rohit and Rayudu added 211 runs off 173 balls. The partnership helped India cross the 300-mark in the 43rd over itself.

After scoring 162 off 137 balls, Rohit Sharma departed in the 44th over but Rayudu kept the scoreboard ticking. He scored his third ODI century off just 80 balls but was run out after reaching the landmark.

After the wickets of the two centurions, a lot was expected of MS Dhoni but he got out after a small 15-ball 23 run cameo. When he got out, MSD needed just one run to complete 10,000 runs for India in ODI. As a result of the centuries from Rohit and Rayudu, India set a target of 378 for the West Indies to chase.

In case you didn't know...

Rohit Sharma is undoubtedly one of the best batsmen in ODI cricket. His ability to time his innings is what makes him a special player. His strike rate close to 200 in the final 10 overs shows his ability to shift gears at will. On this occasion too, Rohit timed his innings to perfection. After reaching the triple-digit mark off 98 balls, Rohit went to 162 in the next 39 balls.

On the other hand, Ambati Rayudu, who is looking to consolidate his place in the side at the crucial No.4 position, scored a century off 80 balls. Time and again Rayudu has failed to convert the good starts into big score but on this occasion. During the partnership with Rohit, he even outclassed the opener in terms of strike rate.

The heart of the matter

India were expected to win the series against the West Indies in a comfortable manner but things did not go as planned for the home team. After thrashing the Windies in the first match, the visitors came back strong in the next two matches.

The second match ended in a tie as centurion Shai Hope efforts almost took Windies over the line. In the third match, the Windies ensured that they ended on the right side of the finish line. After the late flourish with the bat led by Ashley Nurse, Windies put pressure on the Indian batsman all thorough out the innings.

Even a Virat Kohli century could save India from winning the third match and the series is levelled up before the fourth match. With India posting a total of .... in the first innings, they will want their bowlers to restrict the Windies batsman and go 2-1 up in the series.

Final say

India might have fluttered in the last two ODIs but with the kind of total that India have posted in the first innings, India would back their bowlers to win the match for them. The way Rohit Sharma and Ambati Rayudu batted in this innings, West Indies will need most of its batsmen to make contributions to chase down the total.

Twitter's say

What? Kohli got out for Minus 84??? — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) October 29, 2018

Virat Kohli scored a century in Rohit's 300th International game...



Rohit Sharma scored a century in Virat's 350th International game.... — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) October 29, 2018

Rohit Sharma is the only player in this Indian line up who can bat anywhere from 1 to 7. Can open, can bat in the middle order and can be the finisher as well. Nobody else can do that, not even Kohli. — Abhishek (@Sajjanlaunda) October 29, 2018

Perhaps a good time to start a startup called 9-9-9-9 and sign Dhoni up.#4cats #IndvWI — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) October 29, 2018

Virat Kohli centuries filled with lovely cover drives...



Rohit Sharma centuries filled with classic pull shots... — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) October 29, 2018

Fans when other batsman crosses 50: another 100 Coming up!



Fans when Rohit Sharma crosses 50: another 200 Coming up!

.

Such is the Aura of Rohit Sharma 🔥#INDvWI — Riya (@srksriyaa) October 29, 2018

At the moment in ODI cricket, there is Virat Kohli, after that there is Rohit Sharma and then there are others.#INDvWI — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) October 29, 2018

Rohit, Dhawan and Kohli continue their relay race in ODIs. When one of them drops the baton, someone else picks it up — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) October 29, 2018

Possibly Kohli’s most important innings. 16(17)



Over to the middle order legends.#IndvWI — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) October 29, 2018

The only good thing about Kohli's dismissal is Ambati Rayudu... — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) October 29, 2018

I just have one word for Rayudu's innings today - CRUNCHY. Just the sound of the bat. — Abhishek (@Sajjanlaunda) October 29, 2018

Two mins of silence for those kids, who were trolling Rohit Sharma after two bad innings.



FALLS BUT NEVER DIES.@ImRo45 🙏 #INDvWI — ANSHUMAN🚩 (@RohitsAvenger) October 29, 2018

Peeps who're suprised by watching Rayudu tonk such shots are the ones who never watched CSK play in this IPL or were blindfolded by Pant and Rahul heroics.



So much potential. — Swacked Shastri (@LordShastri) October 29, 2018

MS Dhoni the captain would have dropped MS Dhoni the player today, without a shade of doubt. I am not liking this from Kohli. — Abhishek (@Sajjanlaunda) October 29, 2018

Gritty + acceleration = Rayudu Century! — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) October 29, 2018

Rohit Sharma after completing his 💯 #IndvWI pic.twitter.com/JZZCtsB3qi — md asif raza (@razaasifmd) October 29, 2018

Here is for you haters of rayudu 😠😠😂 pic.twitter.com/GJ7ulAgrB7 — BabaGorilla (@BabaGorilla_1) October 29, 2018

kohli*- mere se zyada score koi nhi kr skta



*Rohit sharma became the first indian to score 7x 150+ score

*le Rohit Sharma now* pic.twitter.com/htxuCZK2Fo — tiwari_ji (@99Cricketer) October 29, 2018