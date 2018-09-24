Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter erupts as centuries from Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma help India outclass Pakistan 

Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
News
2.02K   //    24 Sep 2018, 00:01 IST

Both o
Both openers piled on centuries

In the Super Four match against Pakistan, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma have been at their belligerent best as they helped India win the match by 9 wickets. India have already won their first encounter against Pakistan during the group stages.

The Indian bowlers who had a terrible start to the tournament against Hong Kong have been completely different since their match against Pakistan in the group stage. When the two sides met for the first time, the Indian bowlers restricted Pakistan to 162. Chasing down that modest total, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan put together an 86-run partnership. While Rohit Sharma managed to notch up a half-century, Dhawan fell short by four runs.

In India's first Super Four match against Bangladesh, the Indian openers were once again put on a good show at the top. While Dhawan got out for 40, the captain remained unbeaten on 83 and helped India win the match by 7 wickets.

In India's second encounter against Pakistan, the match went on similar lines but the performance from the Indian openers was much better. Half of the job was done by the Indian bowlers who yet again did an excellent job in the first innings. In spite of a 107-run partnership between Shoaib Malik and Sarfaraz Ahmed, India managed to restrict Pakistan to 237 for 7 in 50 overs.

Chasing down the total, the two Indian openers competed against each other to score runs. While Shikhar Dhawan got to his half-century in 56 balls, Rohit Sharma did it in 65 balls. When Rohit Sharma reached the 50-mark, Dhawan was at 67 but just after the milestone Rohit switched gears and made it to the nineties when Dhawan was on 94.

Nonetheless, Dhawan won the race to the century but unfortunately got run out when he was on 114 ending a 210 run opening partnership. After his partner's dismissal, Rohit reached his 19th ODI hundred in 106 balls. Batting till the end, the Indian skipper ensured that India won the match without losing any more wickets.

Here's what Twitter has to say about India's win:




Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Shikhar Dhawan
Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
Eat. Sleep. Cricket. Repeat.
Twitter erupts as Rohit and Dhawan put together a century...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Why India will crush Pakistan again
RELATED STORY
Stats: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar register India's highest...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Rohit Sharma creates history after his fifty...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan: Fantasy tips and tricks 
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, India-Pakistan: The clash of the tournament
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan: Player ratings from...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan: 3 talking points from...
RELATED STORY
India without Kohli still a better side than Pakistan...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Strongest India-Pakistan Combined XI 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us