Twitter erupts as centuries from Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma help India outclass Pakistan
In the Super Four match against Pakistan, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma have been at their belligerent best as they helped India win the match by 9 wickets. India have already won their first encounter against Pakistan during the group stages.
The Indian bowlers who had a terrible start to the tournament against Hong Kong have been completely different since their match against Pakistan in the group stage. When the two sides met for the first time, the Indian bowlers restricted Pakistan to 162. Chasing down that modest total, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan put together an 86-run partnership. While Rohit Sharma managed to notch up a half-century, Dhawan fell short by four runs.
In India's first Super Four match against Bangladesh, the Indian openers were once again put on a good show at the top. While Dhawan got out for 40, the captain remained unbeaten on 83 and helped India win the match by 7 wickets.
In India's second encounter against Pakistan, the match went on similar lines but the performance from the Indian openers was much better. Half of the job was done by the Indian bowlers who yet again did an excellent job in the first innings. In spite of a 107-run partnership between Shoaib Malik and Sarfaraz Ahmed, India managed to restrict Pakistan to 237 for 7 in 50 overs.
Chasing down the total, the two Indian openers competed against each other to score runs. While Shikhar Dhawan got to his half-century in 56 balls, Rohit Sharma did it in 65 balls. When Rohit Sharma reached the 50-mark, Dhawan was at 67 but just after the milestone Rohit switched gears and made it to the nineties when Dhawan was on 94.
Nonetheless, Dhawan won the race to the century but unfortunately got run out when he was on 114 ending a 210 run opening partnership. After his partner's dismissal, Rohit reached his 19th ODI hundred in 106 balls. Batting till the end, the Indian skipper ensured that India won the match without losing any more wickets.
