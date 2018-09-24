Twitter erupts as centuries from Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma help India outclass Pakistan

Both openers piled on centuries

In the Super Four match against Pakistan, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma have been at their belligerent best as they helped India win the match by 9 wickets. India have already won their first encounter against Pakistan during the group stages.

The Indian bowlers who had a terrible start to the tournament against Hong Kong have been completely different since their match against Pakistan in the group stage. When the two sides met for the first time, the Indian bowlers restricted Pakistan to 162. Chasing down that modest total, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan put together an 86-run partnership. While Rohit Sharma managed to notch up a half-century, Dhawan fell short by four runs.

In India's first Super Four match against Bangladesh, the Indian openers were once again put on a good show at the top. While Dhawan got out for 40, the captain remained unbeaten on 83 and helped India win the match by 7 wickets.

In India's second encounter against Pakistan, the match went on similar lines but the performance from the Indian openers was much better. Half of the job was done by the Indian bowlers who yet again did an excellent job in the first innings. In spite of a 107-run partnership between Shoaib Malik and Sarfaraz Ahmed, India managed to restrict Pakistan to 237 for 7 in 50 overs.

Chasing down the total, the two Indian openers competed against each other to score runs. While Shikhar Dhawan got to his half-century in 56 balls, Rohit Sharma did it in 65 balls. When Rohit Sharma reached the 50-mark, Dhawan was at 67 but just after the milestone Rohit switched gears and made it to the nineties when Dhawan was on 94.

Nonetheless, Dhawan won the race to the century but unfortunately got run out when he was on 114 ending a 210 run opening partnership. After his partner's dismissal, Rohit reached his 19th ODI hundred in 106 balls. Batting till the end, the Indian skipper ensured that India won the match without losing any more wickets.

Here's what Twitter has to say about India's win:

Stylish. Classy. Dominant. Rohit. Shikhar. One-sided. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 23, 2018

One sided matches getting an all new definition. There’s a context in the #AsiaCup but not too many contests thus far. #IndvPak — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 23, 2018

You make it look easy my man.

Fill out your big broad chest with pride @SDhawan25 .

Super century!!!!!#indvspak #AsiaCup2018 — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) September 23, 2018

Gabbar and Hitman could soon be a TV series. What a combination these two are turning out to be for Indian cricket! Well done @SDhawan25 and @ImRo45! More power to you.#Asiacup #INDvPAK — surya77 (@surya_14kumar) September 23, 2018

Fewest innings to reach 15th ODI 100...

86 - Hashim Amla

106 - Virat Kohli

108 - SHIKHAR DHAWAN

143 - Saeed Anwar#AsiaCup2018#PakvInd#INDvsPAK — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 23, 2018

10 wicket se jeeto ya 9 wicket se, udhed k toh rakh hi diya. — Abhishek (@Sajjanlaunda) September 23, 2018

In this innings, Dhawan has batted with a helmet, cap and bare headed #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2018 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) September 23, 2018

The way Mickey Arthur looks at the moment, the Pakistan players should seriously think about not getting on the team bus with him #AsiaCup2018 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/R3skn6xdtz — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) September 23, 2018

Fewest innings to reach 19th ODI 100...

104 - Hashim Amla

124 - Virat Kohli

171 - AB de Villiers

181 - ROHIT SHARMA#AsiaCup2018#PakvInd#INDvsPAK — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 23, 2018

7000 ODI runs for Rohit Sharma in 181 innings, the 5th quickest to do so. This includes two Indians who have done it quicker!#AsiaCup2018#PakvInd#INDvsPAK — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 23, 2018

Dhawan's averages in ODI tournaments of 5+ matches:



World Cup - 51.50 (8 inns)

Asia Cup - 70. 57* (8 inns)

Champions Trophy - 77.88 (10 inns)#IndvPak #AsiaCup — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) September 23, 2018

This is now India's highest opening stand against Pakistan in ODIs.

Prev: 159 Ganguly & Tendulkar at Dhaka in Jan 1998.#AsiaCup2018#PakvInd#INDvsPAK — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 23, 2018

Some of the most famous dance moves. #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/BRFzV6mUaD — Angoor Stark 🍇🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) September 23, 2018