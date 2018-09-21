Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter erupts as comeback-man Ravindra Jadeja breaks Bangladesh's back with 4 wickets

Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
News
1.57K   //    21 Sep 2018, 20:27 IST

India are having a great run at the Asia Cup. In the two group stage matches, India ended on the winning side and made it to the Super Four stage. At the end of the group stage, India suffered injury blows as Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, and Shardul Thakur returned home and Deepak Chahar, Ravindra Jadeja, and Siddarth Kaul were sent as replacements.

In India's first match against Hong Kong, India posted a total of 285, thanks to Shikhar Dhawan's 127. After Dhawan got out in the 41st over, Indian lower order could add only 45 runs in the last 57 balls. During the chase, Hong Kong almost managed an upset as their openers put together a 174 run partnership for the first wicket but Khaleel Ahmed and the wrist spinners pulled things back at the right time and India managed to win the first match by 26 runs.

In the second match, India upped their game with the ball and restricted Pakistan to a paltry score of 162. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah were tidy at the top and in the death overs as they ended up picking three and two wickets respectively. During the process of restricting their arch-rivals, India suffered a huge blow as Hardik Pandya injured his back during his fifth over. Kedar Jadhav who covered his overs did an excellent job as he picked up three wickets in nine overs. During the chase, the Indian batsmen did not commit many mistakes and chased down the target in less than 30 overs with eight wickets in hand.

For the Super Four match against Bangladesh, India made just one change to the playing XI in the form of Ravindra Jadeja who came in for Hardik Pandya. Ravindra Jadeja has made a terrific comeback as he picked up four wickets for just 29 runs in his quota of 10 overs. While the wrist spinners failed to pick any wickets in the match, Jadeja with his accurate bowling ran through Bangladesh's middle order in a position of dominance. Bangladesh were reduced to 102-7 at the end of Jadeja's spell.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Jadeja's comeback:

Asia Cup 2018 Bangladesh Cricket Indian Cricket Team Ravindra Jadeja Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
Eat. Sleep. Cricket. Repeat.
