Twitter erupts as comeback-man Ravindra Jadeja breaks Bangladesh's back with 4 wickets

Vishwanath RT FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.57K // 21 Sep 2018, 20:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

India are having a great run at the Asia Cup. In the two group stage matches, India ended on the winning side and made it to the Super Four stage. At the end of the group stage, India suffered injury blows as Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, and Shardul Thakur returned home and Deepak Chahar, Ravindra Jadeja, and Siddarth Kaul were sent as replacements.

In India's first match against Hong Kong, India posted a total of 285, thanks to Shikhar Dhawan's 127. After Dhawan got out in the 41st over, Indian lower order could add only 45 runs in the last 57 balls. During the chase, Hong Kong almost managed an upset as their openers put together a 174 run partnership for the first wicket but Khaleel Ahmed and the wrist spinners pulled things back at the right time and India managed to win the first match by 26 runs.

In the second match, India upped their game with the ball and restricted Pakistan to a paltry score of 162. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah were tidy at the top and in the death overs as they ended up picking three and two wickets respectively. During the process of restricting their arch-rivals, India suffered a huge blow as Hardik Pandya injured his back during his fifth over. Kedar Jadhav who covered his overs did an excellent job as he picked up three wickets in nine overs. During the chase, the Indian batsmen did not commit many mistakes and chased down the target in less than 30 overs with eight wickets in hand.

For the Super Four match against Bangladesh, India made just one change to the playing XI in the form of Ravindra Jadeja who came in for Hardik Pandya. Ravindra Jadeja has made a terrific comeback as he picked up four wickets for just 29 runs in his quota of 10 overs. While the wrist spinners failed to pick any wickets in the match, Jadeja with his accurate bowling ran through Bangladesh's middle order in a position of dominance. Bangladesh were reduced to 102-7 at the end of Jadeja's spell.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Jadeja's comeback:

Axar has been with the side forever...the only time India plays three spinners (and is likely to play throughout the tournament), Jadeja comes in as a replacement. And might just produce a MOTM performance... #AsiaCup #IndvBan — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 21, 2018

I mention Jadeja because he has done well here. It could be Krunal Pandya, or anyone who can bat at 7 and give you overs. The flexibility it offers is enormous and minimises the huge dependence on Hardik Pandya. https://t.co/YZZjZaqTSb — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 21, 2018

Confused approach by Bangladesh batsmen, not quite sure between attack and defence, picking wrong deliveries to play big shots off. Not to take anything away from India’s bowling. Jadeja top class and has wriggled back into contention for World Cup — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 21, 2018

Welcome back to one day cricket Sir Jadeja. What a spell! #INDvBAN — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) September 21, 2018

Why’s Bangladesh keen on playing a T20? Quite similar to Pakistan’s approach against India. Senior batters would be disappointed with shot selection.. excellent figures on return for Jadeja #IndvBan #Asiacup2018 — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) September 21, 2018

Sir Jadeja on his comeback.



4/29. pic.twitter.com/y4k0ROnP7V — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) September 21, 2018

We are officially back in the era of Ravindra Jadeja. #SirKaInsaaf pic.twitter.com/BGOX6xyo2g — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) September 21, 2018

Ravindra Jadeja in ODIs...

In his last three games in Jun-Jul 2017: 28-1-142-0 (R/o 5.07)

Today: 10-0-29-4 (R/o 2.90)#AsiaCup2018#IndvBan — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 21, 2018

They prepared for Kuldeep and chahal, Jadeja came out of syllabus #AsiaCup2018 #INDvBAN #CBhaveyousay — Trilochan (@three_eyes94) September 21, 2018

Jadeja to Bangladesh players pic.twitter.com/Z0ARJ0gKni — Sush 🏏 (@Indcricketfan) September 21, 2018

Sorry Axar Patel, but we have Ravindra Jadeja for CWC 19 :P#AsiaCup2018 #INDvBAN — Akhil Gupta 🏏 (@Guptastats92) September 21, 2018

India's last five 5-plus team ODI tournaments:



Asia Cup, 2018*

ICC CT, 2017

ICC CWC, 2015

Asia Cup, 2014*

ICC CT, 2013*



Ravindra Jadeja has taken a 4-wicket haul in three out of five tournaments.#INDvBAN — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) September 21, 2018