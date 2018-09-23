Twitter erupts as 'Dhoni Review System' is back in action

India have been formidable in the Asia Cup so far. They are the only unbeaten side in the tournament and the way they are performing today they might register their fourth win of the tournament today.

In the first match, India posted a total of 285, thanks to Shikhar Dhawan's century, but they faced a stiff challenge from the Hong Kong openers who put together a 174 run partnership for the first wicket. However, the Indian bowlers were relentless and the fall of the first wicket turned the tides in favour of India and they won the match by 26 runs.

In the final match of the group stages, India faced Pakistan and the bowlers who put a lacklustre show in their first game upped their game and restricted Pakistan to 162 and India chased down the total comfortably in 29 overs. The story was on the similar lines in India's first Super Four match against Bangladesh, Indian bowlers restricted Bangladesh to 173 and the batsmen chased down the target comfortably.

Dhoni Review System was trending during India's Super Four match against Pakistan

After beating Bangladesh, India were back to playing against Pakistan in their second Super Four match. Yuzvendra Chahal was bowling his first over of the match and off the last ball of the over umpire rejected Chahal appeal for a leg before wicket. The decision from the umpire seemed legit as the batsman Imam-Ul-Haq took a huge stride forward and had his bat very close to the pad.

However, one man whose views matter did not think likewise. A little while after Chahal's appeal MS Dhoni gave an affirmative nod to Rohit Sharma to go for the review and within no time the skipper opted for the review. The quick review even surprised the commentator Ramiz Raja considering the time taken to opt for the review.

As the third umpire went through to the process, the decision review system returned with the result of three reds and India got their first wicket in the due process. Sunil Gavaskar on air was all praise for Dhoni for encouraging Rohit Sharma to for the review. “What a genius that man is. M.S.D. He is just incredible. Absolutely spot on," the former Indian captain said.

After the incredible review by India, some even wanted ICC to rename DRS as Dhoni review System. Here are a few tweets that made Dhoni review system trend:

What a review, incredible MS Dhoni. #IndvPak — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) September 23, 2018

Batsmen should start walking if @msdhoni is asking for a review.



Dhoni Review System for a reason. #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2018 — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) September 23, 2018

Meanwhile Fakhar Zaman must be wishing that he had access to the Dhoni Review System! — Vikram Chandra (@vikramchandra) September 23, 2018

Now, in all seriousness, batsmen should start walking back to the pavilion as soon as MS Dhoni asks for a review.



DHONI REVIEW SYSTEM #INDvPAK — Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket) September 23, 2018

Dhoni Review System #IndvPak — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) September 23, 2018

Dhoni Review System vs Decision Review System



The most one-sided contest with the winner always known. #AsiaCup2018 #INDvsPAK — Moulin (@Moulinparikh) September 23, 2018

That DRS is Dhoni Review System moment yet again and this time it's in an #INDvsPAK game to #KnockThemOut — Prabhu ‏ (@Cricprabhu) September 23, 2018

Dhoni is such a class!!!!!

Sharp minded.

MS is unbelievable.#INDVPAK — Ihtisham ul Haq (@iihtishamm) September 23, 2018

Pic 1 : Umpires while giving not out



Pic 2 : Umpires when Dhoni takes DRS #IndvPak pic.twitter.com/Pvher0oyOz — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 23, 2018

Its blasphemy to go to 3rd umpire once Dhoni says its OUT.#INDvPAK — PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) September 23, 2018

This is one reason why you keep Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the team! What a sharp eye, what an incredible review! — nma (@namaloomafraaad) September 23, 2018

Dhoni Review System,

Come on! Change the name! #IndvPak — Monica (@monicas004) September 23, 2018

One gentle tilt of the head and he's nailed the review. MS Dhoni's remarkable cricket acumen and ability to make swift decisions sans complication will be sorely missed when he eventually retires. Truly a once in a generation cricketer #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2018 #INDvPAK — Arun Venugopal (@scarletrun) September 23, 2018

*Indian bowler appeals*



Umpire denies, but also secretly prays Dhoni doesn't ask for DRS 😁😁 — LOLendra Singh (@LOLendraSingh) September 23, 2018

Hey @ICC , Why do these mortals even bother checking once Dhoni has asked for a review ?#IndvPak — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) September 23, 2018