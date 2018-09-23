Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter erupts as 'Dhoni Review System' is back in action

Vishwanath RT
Humor
23 Sep 2018

India have been formidable in the Asia Cup so far. They are the only unbeaten side in the tournament and the way they are performing today they might register their fourth win of the tournament today.

In the first match, India posted a total of 285, thanks to Shikhar Dhawan's century, but they faced a stiff challenge from the Hong Kong openers who put together a 174 run partnership for the first wicket. However, the Indian bowlers were relentless and the fall of the first wicket turned the tides in favour of India and they won the match by 26 runs.

In the final match of the group stages, India faced Pakistan and the bowlers who put a lacklustre show in their first game upped their game and restricted Pakistan to 162 and India chased down the total comfortably in 29 overs. The story was on the similar lines in India's first Super Four match against Bangladesh, Indian bowlers restricted Bangladesh to 173 and the batsmen chased down the target comfortably.


on
Dhoni Review System was trending during India's Super Four match against Pakistan

After beating Bangladesh, India were back to playing against Pakistan in their second Super Four match. Yuzvendra Chahal was bowling his first over of the match and off the last ball of the over umpire rejected Chahal appeal for a leg before wicket. The decision from the umpire seemed legit as the batsman Imam-Ul-Haq took a huge stride forward and had his bat very close to the pad.

However, one man whose views matter did not think likewise. A little while after Chahal's appeal MS Dhoni gave an affirmative nod to Rohit Sharma to go for the review and within no time the skipper opted for the review. The quick review even surprised the commentator Ramiz Raja considering the time taken to opt for the review.

As the third umpire went through to the process, the decision review system returned with the result of three reds and India got their first wicket in the due process. Sunil Gavaskar on air was all praise for Dhoni for encouraging Rohit Sharma to for the review. “What a genius that man is. M.S.D. He is just incredible. Absolutely spot on," the former Indian captain said.

After the incredible review by India, some even wanted ICC to rename DRS as Dhoni review System. Here are a few tweets that made Dhoni review system trend:

Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Rohit Sharma
Eat. Sleep. Cricket. Repeat.
