Twitter erupts as India pull things back with five quick wickets after Bangladesh's initial surge

Jadhav provided the much required breakthrough

India and Bangladesh have entered the Asia Cup final in a contrasting manner. While India have been unbeaten in the tournament till now, Bangladesh suffered huge losses in the hands of Afghanistan in the group stage and India in the Super Fours.

India started their campaign on a patchy note and survived a Hong Kong scare in the first match. In the second match of the group stage, the outplayed their arch-rivals Pakistan.

India were at their best in the first matches as they defeated Bangladesh and Pakistan comprehensively and became the first team to enter the finals. In India's final Super Four match, Afghanistan gave the defending champions a run for its money and the match, rightfully, ended in a tie.

In the final, India, back in full strength, won the toss and elected to bowl first. Bangladesh had tired a new opening pair in the form of Mehidy Hasan and Liton Das. Luckily the experiment has gone their way as the two batsmen put together a 120-run partnership for the first wicket.

India in desperate need of a wicket gave the ball to the part-timer Kedar Jadhav and the man with the golden arm took the wicket of Mehidy Hasan and broke a threatening partnership. Chahal followed the breakthrough provided by Jadhav with the wicket of Imrul Kayes.

Jadhav, who was not yet done with the one wicket, also sent back Bangladesh's highest run scorer of the tournament, Mushfiqur Rahim. Just when Bangladesh were looking to build another partnership, a brilliant stop from Ravindra Jadeja created confusion between the batsmen and the Mohammad Mithun had to sacrifice his wicket to save Liton Das who was ball watching.

With India pulling things back, Kuldeep Yadav too joined the party and sent back dangerous Mahmadullah. Even after Liton Das maiden century, Bangladesh have been in deep trouble as they reduced from 120-0 in 21 overs to 160-5 in 35 overs.

Here's how Twitter reacted to India's comeback after Das' century:

Well done! India have responded with spinners @JadhavKedar and @yuzi_chahal! Brilliant fielding by @imjadeja! But no one has been able to stop the agile Liton Das! A spectacular 100! 💯 #AsiaCupFinal #INDvBAN — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 28, 2018

when all else fails, there's always Kedar Jadhav #AsiaCupfinal #INDvBAN — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) September 28, 2018

That run out was a proper Jadeja wicket 👏👏👏 — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) September 28, 2018

Kedar Jadhav has 21 ODI wickets

10 of which are that of top order batsmen (1-3)



Tom Latham (twice)

Kane Williamson

Tamim Iqbal

Babar Azam

Steve Smith

David Warner

Niroshan Dickwella

Mohammad Shehzad

Mehidy Hasan #INDvBAN #AsiaCupfinal — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) September 28, 2018

What a top knock, Liton Das. Taken your batting average past 20 too.#AsiaCupfinal #IndvBan — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) September 28, 2018

Kedar Jadhav bowling is like #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/UxSBEeJm97 — Pun of God (@Punofgod) September 28, 2018

Hundreds in #AsiaCupfinal



125 S Jayasuriya v Ind, Karachi, 2008

114*Fawad Alam v SL, Mirpur, 2014

101 L Thirimanne v Pak, Mirpur, 2014

100 M Atapattu v Pak, Dhaka, 2000

100 LITON DAS v Ind, Dubai, 2018 *#INDvBAN #AsiaCup2018 — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) September 28, 2018

Rohit's rotation of the bowlers is excellent. No set pattern, flexible enough to change. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) September 28, 2018

Bangladesh is off to a flying start in the #AsiaCupFinal. What a fifty by #LitonDas! Waiting for India's response to this! #INDvBAN — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 28, 2018

Sir Jadeja should have joined army. Love the way he stops everything going towards the boundary. #INDvBAN — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 28, 2018

Liton Das-Mehidy Hasan partnership is the 6th century stand against India in ODI finals.



India had lost each of the last five such finals.



Today?#IndvBan #AsiaCup2018Final pic.twitter.com/7KipEqK4d1 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) September 28, 2018

Bangladesh in their 32 yrs of ODI cricket has never won an ODI final. They did, however, win an Associates tri-series (involving Bermuda & Canada) in Antigua in Feb 2007, just before #CWC 2007. No 'final' was played, but Bangladesh declared winner on pts.#INDvBAN#AsiaCupFinal — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 28, 2018