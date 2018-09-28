Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter erupts as India pull things back with five quick wickets after Bangladesh's initial surge

Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
News
464   //    28 Sep 2018, 19:43 IST

Enter captio
Jadhav provided the
much required
breakthrough

India and Bangladesh have entered the Asia Cup final in a contrasting manner. While India have been unbeaten in the tournament till now, Bangladesh suffered huge losses in the hands of Afghanistan in the group stage and India in the Super Fours.

India started their campaign on a patchy note and survived a Hong Kong scare in the first match. In the second match of the group stage, the outplayed their arch-rivals Pakistan.

India were at their best in the first matches as they defeated Bangladesh and Pakistan comprehensively and became the first team to enter the finals. In India's final Super Four match, Afghanistan gave the defending champions a run for its money and the match, rightfully, ended in a tie.

In the final, India, back in full strength, won the toss and elected to bowl first. Bangladesh had tired a new opening pair in the form of Mehidy Hasan and Liton Das. Luckily the experiment has gone their way as the two batsmen put together a 120-run partnership for the first wicket.

India in desperate need of a wicket gave the ball to the part-timer Kedar Jadhav and the man with the golden arm took the wicket of Mehidy Hasan and broke a threatening partnership. Chahal followed the breakthrough provided by Jadhav with the wicket of Imrul Kayes.

Jadhav, who was not yet done with the one wicket, also sent back Bangladesh's highest run scorer of the tournament, Mushfiqur Rahim. Just when Bangladesh were looking to build another partnership, a brilliant stop from Ravindra Jadeja created confusion between the batsmen and the Mohammad Mithun had to sacrifice his wicket to save Liton Das who was ball watching.

With India pulling things back, Kuldeep Yadav too joined the party and sent back dangerous Mahmadullah. Even after Liton Das maiden century, Bangladesh have been in deep trouble as they reduced from 120-0 in 21 overs to 160-5 in 35 overs.

Here's how Twitter reacted to India's comeback after Das' century:

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Kedar Jadhav
Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
Eat. Sleep. Cricket. Repeat.
Twitter erupts as 'Dhoni Review System' is back in action
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as MS Dhoni yet again strikes gold with...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Twitter erupts as Bhuvneshwar Kumar...
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as Rohit and Dhawan put together a century...
RELATED STORY
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2018: 3 players who won the...
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as centuries from Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit...
RELATED STORY
2 Things India should do to win against Pakistan
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup, 2018: 5 unnoticed things from the...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: World reacts as India bowl out Pakistan...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Best of India-Pakistan clashes in Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Super Four Match 3 | Sun, 23 Sep
PAK 237/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 238/1 (39.3 ov)
India win by 9 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Super Four Match 4 | Sun, 23 Sep
BAN 249/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 246/7 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh win by 3 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Super Four Match 5 | Tue, 25 Sep
AFG 252/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 252/10 (49.5 ov)
Match Tied
AFG VS IND live score
Super Four Match 6 | Wed, 26 Sep
BAN 239/10 (48.5 ov)
PAK 202/9 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh win by 37 runs
BAN VS PAK live score
Final
BAN 222/10 (48.3 ov)
IND
LIVE
Innings Over
BAN VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us