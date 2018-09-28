Twitter erupts as India pull things back with five quick wickets after Bangladesh's initial surge
India and Bangladesh have entered the Asia Cup final in a contrasting manner. While India have been unbeaten in the tournament till now, Bangladesh suffered huge losses in the hands of Afghanistan in the group stage and India in the Super Fours.
India started their campaign on a patchy note and survived a Hong Kong scare in the first match. In the second match of the group stage, the outplayed their arch-rivals Pakistan.
India were at their best in the first matches as they defeated Bangladesh and Pakistan comprehensively and became the first team to enter the finals. In India's final Super Four match, Afghanistan gave the defending champions a run for its money and the match, rightfully, ended in a tie.
In the final, India, back in full strength, won the toss and elected to bowl first. Bangladesh had tired a new opening pair in the form of Mehidy Hasan and Liton Das. Luckily the experiment has gone their way as the two batsmen put together a 120-run partnership for the first wicket.
India in desperate need of a wicket gave the ball to the part-timer Kedar Jadhav and the man with the golden arm took the wicket of Mehidy Hasan and broke a threatening partnership. Chahal followed the breakthrough provided by Jadhav with the wicket of Imrul Kayes.
Jadhav, who was not yet done with the one wicket, also sent back Bangladesh's highest run scorer of the tournament, Mushfiqur Rahim. Just when Bangladesh were looking to build another partnership, a brilliant stop from Ravindra Jadeja created confusion between the batsmen and the Mohammad Mithun had to sacrifice his wicket to save Liton Das who was ball watching.
With India pulling things back, Kuldeep Yadav too joined the party and sent back dangerous Mahmadullah. Even after Liton Das maiden century, Bangladesh have been in deep trouble as they reduced from 120-0 in 21 overs to 160-5 in 35 overs.
