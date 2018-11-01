Twitter erupts as India thrash West Indies to seal the series 3-1

Indian bowlers helped India secure a convincing win

India were the firm favourites at the start of the series and as expected have won the series comprehensively. India started off the series in a fine fashion as they Windies at the back of centuries made by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli scored centuries even in the next two matches but results did not come in favour of India. While Shai Hope's century helped Windies tie the second ODI, the lack of support from the rest of the batsmen meant that India lost the third ODI by 43 runs.

After the minor setback, India bounced back explosively in the fourth match by winning it by 224 runs. Indian bowlers restricted Windies to 153 after centuries from Rohit Sharma and Ambati Rayudu helped India register a massive total.

Even in the fifth and the final match of the series, the Indian bowlers continued their good work. Windies' decision to bat first after winning the toss spelt doom for the visitors as the track that aided both swing and spin bowling.

India got off to a wonderful start as Bhuvneshwar Kumar sent back Windies' opener Kieran Powell in the very first over. Jasprit Bumrah followed his bowling partner as he got the wicket of Shai Hope in the second over of the innings.

After the two opening bowlers affected two wickets it was the man of the match, Ravindra Jadeja, who was the main instigator with the ball. He picked up four wickets in the innings for just 34 runs. Khaleel Ahmed too picked up two wickets in the middle overs and helped India bowl Windies out for just 104 runs.

During the chase, it was all Rohit Sharma show as the Mumbai batsman dominated the Windies' bowlers. After losing his opening partner, Shikhar Dhawan, in the second over, he built an unbeaten partnership with Virat Kohli.

At the 10-over mark, Virat was the dominant run scorer with 23 off 21 balls and Rohit scoring only 20 off 35 balls. After that Rohit went on a hitting spree scoring 43 runs off 21 balls to his tally. As a result of the Hitman's half-century, India chased down the total comfortably in less than 15 overs to win the series 3-1.

Here's how Twitter reacted India's series win over Windies:

Thanks for raising our expectations Windies and to eventually just being yourself. Take care of Shimron — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) November 1, 2018

Kohli and Rohit rightly finish off India's last ODI of the year. Both scored 1000+ runs and carried the batting on their shoulders. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) November 1, 2018

Kohli can teach the world how to drive! #INDvWI — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) November 1, 2018

Don't think Jadeja will let anyone forget this review for a while. He's got many wrong over the years 🤣 — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) November 1, 2018

When Khaleel starts appealing pic.twitter.com/NIYuF9l0Cl — Hardik (@Humor_Silly) November 1, 2018

Virat gives trophy to Rohit, Rohit gives to Khaleel #INDvWI — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) November 1, 2018

Like in the Asia Cup, Khaleel Ahmed gets to hold the trophy.



So the team maintains the tradition of handing over the trophy to the junior-most member in the squad



Virat Kohli now wins the 5th consecutive ODI series at home — the most by an Indian captain #INDvWI — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) November 1, 2018

Uncle: Mere khidki ki glass kisne todi?



Virat: Ye le rohit tu bat pakad, isne todi uncle



Rohit: Ye le khaleel tu pakad, isne todi uncle



Khaleel: Mai to bowler hu mujhe batting hi nahi aati 😭😭#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/XiO9gLNBBE — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) November 1, 2018

Dhoni might score his 10,000th ODI run for India in 2019 now has 9999 runs...



Bhuvi might take his 100th ODI wicket for India in 2019 now has 99 wickets... — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) November 1, 2018

If they make a grand statue of MS Dhoni ever, it will be like this.. pic.twitter.com/Nskf1VJeP8 — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) November 1, 2018

Technical Take:



Terrific control of length by Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah in their first spells.



Full when the ball was swinging, to get batsmen to drive. Dragged the length back when the ball stopped swinging.



That will be useful in English conditions in the World Cup next year. — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) November 1, 2018

Sanjay Manjrekar: How is it going, Kuldeep? You have been taking a lot of wickets.



Kuldeep: *yeah, still I get dropped every other series, so not so good* — Alagappan V (@IndianMourinho) November 1, 2018