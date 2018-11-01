×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Twitter erupts as India thrash West Indies to seal the series 3-1

Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
News
56   //    01 Nov 2018, 18:14 IST

Indian bowlers helped India secure a convincing win
Indian bowlers helped India secure a convincing win

India were the firm favourites at the start of the series and as expected have won the series comprehensively. India started off the series in a fine fashion as they Windies at the back of centuries made by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli scored centuries even in the next two matches but results did not come in favour of India. While Shai Hope's century helped Windies tie the second ODI, the lack of support from the rest of the batsmen meant that India lost the third ODI by 43 runs.

After the minor setback, India bounced back explosively in the fourth match by winning it by 224 runs. Indian bowlers restricted Windies to 153 after centuries from Rohit Sharma and Ambati Rayudu helped India register a massive total.

Even in the fifth and the final match of the series, the Indian bowlers continued their good work. Windies' decision to bat first after winning the toss spelt doom for the visitors as the track that aided both swing and spin bowling.

India got off to a wonderful start as Bhuvneshwar Kumar sent back Windies' opener Kieran Powell in the very first over. Jasprit Bumrah followed his bowling partner as he got the wicket of Shai Hope in the second over of the innings.

After the two opening bowlers affected two wickets it was the man of the match, Ravindra Jadeja, who was the main instigator with the ball. He picked up four wickets in the innings for just 34 runs. Khaleel Ahmed too picked up two wickets in the middle overs and helped India bowl Windies out for just 104 runs.

During the chase, it was all Rohit Sharma show as the Mumbai batsman dominated the Windies' bowlers. After losing his opening partner, Shikhar Dhawan, in the second over, he built an unbeaten partnership with Virat Kohli.

At the 10-over mark, Virat was the dominant run scorer with 23 off 21 balls and Rohit scoring only 20 off 35 balls. After that Rohit went on a hitting spree scoring 43 runs off 21 balls to his tally. As a result of the Hitman's half-century, India chased down the total comfortably in less than 15 overs to win the series 3-1.

Here's how Twitter reacted India's series win over Windies:

Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli
Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
Cricket is my first love.
Twitter erupts as centuries from Rohit Sharma and Ambati...
RELATED STORY
VIDEO: MS Dhoni's world record lightning-quick stumping...
RELATED STORY
Key points from the first ODI between India and West Indies
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 5th ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 5th ODI: 3 reasons why West Indies...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Who said what 
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 5th ODI: Five unnoticed things from...
RELATED STORY
India Vs West Indies Second ODI: One natural change for...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 4th ODI: 3 reasons why West Indies...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies, 4th ODI: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct
WIN 311/10 & 127/10
IND 367/10 & 75/0
India win by 10 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct
WIN 322/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 326/2 (42.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct
IND 321/6 (50.0 ov)
WIN 321/7 (50.0 ov)
Match Tied
IND VS WIN live score
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct
WIN 283/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 240/10 (47.4 ov)
Windies win by 43 runs
WIN VS IND live score
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct
IND 377/5 (50.0 ov)
WIN 153/10 (36.2 ov)
India win by 224 runs
IND VS WIN live score
5th ODI | Today
WIN 104/10 (31.5 ov)
IND 105/1 (14.5 ov)
India win by 9 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us