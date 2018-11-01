Twitter erupts as India thrash West Indies to seal the series 3-1
India were the firm favourites at the start of the series and as expected have won the series comprehensively. India started off the series in a fine fashion as they Windies at the back of centuries made by Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
Virat Kohli scored centuries even in the next two matches but results did not come in favour of India. While Shai Hope's century helped Windies tie the second ODI, the lack of support from the rest of the batsmen meant that India lost the third ODI by 43 runs.
After the minor setback, India bounced back explosively in the fourth match by winning it by 224 runs. Indian bowlers restricted Windies to 153 after centuries from Rohit Sharma and Ambati Rayudu helped India register a massive total.
Even in the fifth and the final match of the series, the Indian bowlers continued their good work. Windies' decision to bat first after winning the toss spelt doom for the visitors as the track that aided both swing and spin bowling.
India got off to a wonderful start as Bhuvneshwar Kumar sent back Windies' opener Kieran Powell in the very first over. Jasprit Bumrah followed his bowling partner as he got the wicket of Shai Hope in the second over of the innings.
After the two opening bowlers affected two wickets it was the man of the match, Ravindra Jadeja, who was the main instigator with the ball. He picked up four wickets in the innings for just 34 runs. Khaleel Ahmed too picked up two wickets in the middle overs and helped India bowl Windies out for just 104 runs.
During the chase, it was all Rohit Sharma show as the Mumbai batsman dominated the Windies' bowlers. After losing his opening partner, Shikhar Dhawan, in the second over, he built an unbeaten partnership with Virat Kohli.
At the 10-over mark, Virat was the dominant run scorer with 23 off 21 balls and Rohit scoring only 20 off 35 balls. After that Rohit went on a hitting spree scoring 43 runs off 21 balls to his tally. As a result of the Hitman's half-century, India chased down the total comfortably in less than 15 overs to win the series 3-1.
Here's how Twitter reacted India's series win over Windies: