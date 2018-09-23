Twitter erupts as MS Dhoni yet again strikes gold with the DRS

Vaibhav Joshi FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 5.23K // 23 Sep 2018, 18:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

India are having a great time in the ongoing Asia Cup. India started their journey with a tight victory against Hong Kong. However, they came back in style with an exceptional performance against Pakistan in their second match of the group stage. Having topped their group, India then played their first Super Four game against Bangladesh which they won comprehensively.

With some good performances on their sides, India entered this game with a lot of confidence. Currently, the India-Pakistan encounter is underway with a lot at stake as always. Having won the toss, Pakistan got off to a slow start. Nonetheless, the Pakistani openers looked calm with a good score on the cards. Fakhar Zaman and Imam Ul Haq looked good to go, but India's bowlers managed to keep them on their toes with some excellent lines. At one point in time, the Pakistani openers looked dangerous with Imam playing a few shots in order to collect some quick runs. However, Yuzvendra Chahal came into the attack and got the breakthrough with the wicket of Ul Haq.

MS Dhoni once again aces the Decision Review System

However, it was MS Dhoni who caught everyone's attention as India's Chahal grabbed Imam's wicket. It was yet again Dhoni who stunned everyone with his DRS accuracy.

It was first over of the match for Chahal and Imam was on strike. Imam tried to sweep the ball, and as a result, the ball hit the middle of his front pad, beating his bat. However, the umpire turned down the appeal. But, Rohit after a gentle nod from Dhoni went for the DRS. And what next? The review came out to be successful as the ball was hitting the middle and leg stump.

Twitter came out to appreciate MS Dhoni's long affair with the Decision Review System. Twitter is in awe of MS Dhoni as #DhoniReviewSystem began to trend on the platform.

Here is how the Twitter reacted.

If M. S. Dhoni turns umpire post his retirement from limited overs cricket, Am sure non of the captain will dare to use DRS on the decision made by MSD. #DhoniReviewSystem #BestCricketingBrain — Dinesh K Bote (@boteKdinesh) September 23, 2018

#DhoniReviewSystem



Umpire: Not Out

Dhoni: We'd like a review



Rest of the team: Are you sure, Mahi? Waste toh nahin jayega? Rehde de, doubt lag raha hai.



Dhoni: pic.twitter.com/FMMPm3K750 — Pratik Prasenjit (@pratikprasenjit) September 23, 2018

Half an hour into the match and brilliance shown behind the stumps by a simple nod...

Cool msd...#Dhonireviewsystem #PakvsInd — Somen Chandra🇮🇳 (@JamshedpurWala) September 23, 2018

Third Umpire to Ground Umpire when Dhoni take DRS #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/cuoqSuO3u3 — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) September 23, 2018

Once again Dhoni proves he is the real captain of our Indian Cricket Team... Now @icc please change full form of DRS (Dhoni Review System) India vs Pakistan #IndvPak #INDvsPAK #INDvPAK — Sudhir Dahiya (@isudhirdahiya) September 23, 2018

#MSDhoni has no replacement...



Best wicketkeeper batsman ✔

Best captain ✔

Best finisher ✔

Unpredictable decision which always work ✔

Cool and compose ✔

Good human being ✔

Dhoni review system (drs)😉#DhoniReviewSystem#11YearsOfGOATCaptainCool — Sonu kr. (@imSonuKumar_) September 23, 2018

#INDvPAK #DhoniReviewSystem | Twitter feels it's about time that DRS is renamed as 'Dhoni Review System'https://t.co/ZJxJg6uI5E — Republic (@republic) September 23, 2018