Twitter erupts as MS Dhoni yet again strikes gold with the DRS

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
Feature
5.23K   //    23 Sep 2018, 18:54 IST

<p>

India are having a great time in the ongoing Asia Cup. India started their journey with a tight victory against Hong Kong. However, they came back in style with an exceptional performance against Pakistan in their second match of the group stage. Having topped their group, India then played their first Super Four game against Bangladesh which they won comprehensively. 

With some good performances on their sides, India entered this game with a lot of confidence. Currently, the India-Pakistan encounter is underway with a lot at stake as always. Having won the toss, Pakistan got off to a slow start. Nonetheless, the Pakistani openers looked calm with a good score on the cards. Fakhar Zaman and Imam Ul Haq looked good to go, but India's bowlers managed to keep them on their toes with some excellent lines. At one point in time, the Pakistani openers looked dangerous with Imam playing a few shots in order to collect some quick runs. However, Yuzvendra Chahal came into the attack and got the breakthrough with the wicket of Ul Haq.

MS Dhoni once again aces the Decision Review System

However, it was MS Dhoni who caught everyone's attention as India's Chahal grabbed Imam's wicket. It was yet again Dhoni who stunned everyone with his DRS accuracy. 

It was first over of the match for Chahal and Imam was on strike. Imam tried to sweep the ball, and as a result, the ball hit the middle of his front pad, beating his bat. However, the umpire turned down the appeal. But, Rohit after a gentle nod from Dhoni went for the DRS. And what next? The review came out to be successful as the ball was hitting the middle and leg stump. 

Twitter came out to appreciate MS Dhoni's long affair with the Decision Review System. Twitter is in awe of MS Dhoni as #DhoniReviewSystem began to trend on the platform.

Here is how the Twitter reacted.

Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Rohit Sharma
Top 5 MS Dhoni knocks against Pakistan in ODIs
