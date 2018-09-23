Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter erupts as Rohit and Dhawan put together a century partnership against Pakistan

Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
News
1.08K   //    23 Sep 2018, 23:01 IST

Dh
Dhawan and Rohit have been great in the tournament

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma have been doing a great job for India in the ongoing Asia Cup. After registering two half-century partnerships in the first three games, the captain and his deputy have put together a century partnership for the first wicket in a chase of 238 against Pakistan.

India are facing Pakistan for the second time in the tournament. The first encounter between the two teams was in the group stage which India won comfortably by 8 wickets. After performing not so well in the first match against Hong Kong, the Indian bowlers stepped up their game and restricted Pakistan to just 162. India chased down the total in 29 overs thanks to 86 run partnership between the Indian openers. Rohit Sharma was the aggressor of the two batsmen with a 39-ball 52 that helped India win easily.

Even today, the script is on the similar lines. Yet again Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat. Just like the previous match, Pakistan lost a few quick wickets a 109-run partnership between Shoaib Malik and Sarfaraz Ahmed for the fourth wicket meant that Pakistan were in a better position during the middle overs.

After the dismissal of Sarfaraz, Malik had a 29-ball 38 run partnership with Asif Ali but Pakistan lost steam after losing the half-centurion Shoaib Malik. Asif Ali who scored a quickfire 30 off 21 balls got out soon after Malik's dismissal and Pakistan could manage to score only 237-7 at the end of the innings.

Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma have put together their third fifty plus partnership of the tournament and for the first time helped India cross 100 without the loss of any wickets. In the process of getting India closer to the target, both Dhawan and Rohit have scored half-centuries and are in no mood to go back to the pavilion.

Here's how Twitter reacted to a century stand between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan:


Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Shikhar Dhawan
Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
Eat. Sleep. Cricket. Repeat.
Asia Cup 2018: Why India will crush Pakistan again
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as 'Dhoni Review System' is back in action
RELATED STORY
Stats: Rohit Sharma creates history after his fifty...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Virat Kohli knocks against Pakistan in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: India's predicted XI against Pakistan
RELATED STORY
Three times when India chased more than 300 to win...
RELATED STORY
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2018: 3 players who won the...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Twitter erupts as Bhuvneshwar Kumar...
RELATED STORY
3 famous wins for Team India against Pakistan in Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Strongest India-Pakistan Combined XI 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us