Twitter erupts as Rohit and Dhawan put together a century partnership against Pakistan
Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma have been doing a great job for India in the ongoing Asia Cup. After registering two half-century partnerships in the first three games, the captain and his deputy have put together a century partnership for the first wicket in a chase of 238 against Pakistan.
India are facing Pakistan for the second time in the tournament. The first encounter between the two teams was in the group stage which India won comfortably by 8 wickets. After performing not so well in the first match against Hong Kong, the Indian bowlers stepped up their game and restricted Pakistan to just 162. India chased down the total in 29 overs thanks to 86 run partnership between the Indian openers. Rohit Sharma was the aggressor of the two batsmen with a 39-ball 52 that helped India win easily.
Even today, the script is on the similar lines. Yet again Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat. Just like the previous match, Pakistan lost a few quick wickets a 109-run partnership between Shoaib Malik and Sarfaraz Ahmed for the fourth wicket meant that Pakistan were in a better position during the middle overs.
After the dismissal of Sarfaraz, Malik had a 29-ball 38 run partnership with Asif Ali but Pakistan lost steam after losing the half-centurion Shoaib Malik. Asif Ali who scored a quickfire 30 off 21 balls got out soon after Malik's dismissal and Pakistan could manage to score only 237-7 at the end of the innings.
Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma have put together their third fifty plus partnership of the tournament and for the first time helped India cross 100 without the loss of any wickets. In the process of getting India closer to the target, both Dhawan and Rohit have scored half-centuries and are in no mood to go back to the pavilion.
