Twitter erupts as Rohit and Dhawan put together a century partnership against Pakistan

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma have been doing a great job for India in the ongoing Asia Cup. After registering two half-century partnerships in the first three games, the captain and his deputy have put together a century partnership for the first wicket in a chase of 238 against Pakistan.

India are facing Pakistan for the second time in the tournament. The first encounter between the two teams was in the group stage which India won comfortably by 8 wickets. After performing not so well in the first match against Hong Kong, the Indian bowlers stepped up their game and restricted Pakistan to just 162. India chased down the total in 29 overs thanks to 86 run partnership between the Indian openers. Rohit Sharma was the aggressor of the two batsmen with a 39-ball 52 that helped India win easily.

Even today, the script is on the similar lines. Yet again Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat. Just like the previous match, Pakistan lost a few quick wickets a 109-run partnership between Shoaib Malik and Sarfaraz Ahmed for the fourth wicket meant that Pakistan were in a better position during the middle overs.

After the dismissal of Sarfaraz, Malik had a 29-ball 38 run partnership with Asif Ali but Pakistan lost steam after losing the half-centurion Shoaib Malik. Asif Ali who scored a quickfire 30 off 21 balls got out soon after Malik's dismissal and Pakistan could manage to score only 237-7 at the end of the innings.

Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma have put together their third fifty plus partnership of the tournament and for the first time helped India cross 100 without the loss of any wickets. In the process of getting India closer to the target, both Dhawan and Rohit have scored half-centuries and are in no mood to go back to the pavilion.

Hitman hits a fifty too! What a great partnership this is! India looking very strong! 💪🏻 @ImRo45 #PAKvIND #AsiaCup2018 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 23, 2018

I see Pakistan are struggling against India AGAIN ... #AsiaCup18 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 23, 2018

Shaheen Afridi's pre-match request to his team-mates "please bhaiyon, ek pakadna, meherbaani hogi..." Such a fine prospect but no support in the field. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 23, 2018

Just another one day in the life of Shikhar Dhawan.#IndvPak — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) September 23, 2018

Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma getting India off to excellent starts is nothing new. Since the start of the 2017 Champions Trophy India average less than one wicket lost per match in the first ten overs. #INDvPAK #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/exqR0hI5zG — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) September 23, 2018

In first 13 overs of his ODI career, Shaheen Afridi has 4 catches dropped off his bowling. Spare a thought for this 18 years old. #PAKvIND — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) September 23, 2018

Why are we even watching this game now? Like why? 😂😭😂#PakvInd #IndvPak — Ihtisham ul Haq (@iihtishamm) September 23, 2018

When they say "Run nahi bane toh kya hua bowling to World Class haina"#PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/Tu7yYtTLbM — Prateek (@pra_foool) September 23, 2018

Pakistani spinners bowling to rohit and dhawan like#INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/7aRwDi4O0B — P∆RTH💣💭 (@LordOfTheWinks) September 23, 2018