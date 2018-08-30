Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter erupts as Virat Kohli announced an unchanged XI for the first time after losing four consecutive tosses in England

Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
Feature
2.69K   //    30 Aug 2018, 15:52 IST

Virat Kohli announced an unchanged XI for the first time
Virat Kohli announced an unchanged XI for the first time

After losing the first two Test matches, India made a huge statement by winning the third Test comprehensively against England. After being completely outplayed at Lord's, the Indian team bounced back strongly and have registered an emphatic win by 203 in Nottingham. While the home team would like to maintain their lead in the series, the visitors are eyeing a comeback in the series.

Before the start of the fourth Test, it was Joe Root who again won the toss after Virat Kohli called heads for the fourth successive time. The only thing that changed was that Kohli announced an unchanged XI for the first time in his 39th Test match as a captain. On the other hand, the home team made two changes to their playing XI.

Kohli's remarks after the toss:

After losing the toss, the Indian captain stated that even they would have batted first. Talking about the pitch the right-handed batsman felt that it was the best pitch of the series.

Good grass covering, nice and even, probably the best pitch of the series. Good thing about it is that it's hard so you can get something out of it with the new ball. 

Taking about the team composition, Kohli announced that India will play unchanged from the last Test.

We have an unchanged XI. First time in a long time. Rightly so as well. Don't think we need to change looking at the conditions. We have all bases covered. Ashwin is ready to go as well. He was 70% in the last game. Him fit and ready is a boost for us with so many left-handers in their side.

With the experienced gained in the last four years, Kohli stated that they want to make the most of the opportunities that will be presented to them in the last two Tests to win the series in England.

We've all gained so much experience, we've played four years of Test cricket from the last time. We understand how to react in tough situations. Guys are waiting for opportunities rather than being unaware of them. Last time we couldn't capitalize on important moments. Key is working even harder than Nottingham and putting a good performance again.

India's Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Root's remarks after the toss:

We're going to bat first. Looks a good pitch. Sun out here at the moment. Hopefully, we can take advantage. Two changes, Woakes is unfit so Curran comes in, straight swap. Because Ben's knee has a slight niggle, Moeen Ali comes in for the whole balance of the squad. To win a five match series you have to rely on the whole squad. Opportunity for Moeen to come back in and prove the form he's had the last couple of weeks. Obviously a fine player. Bairstow will be fine at four. Class player himself. Message after Trent Bridge is to stay calm.

England's Playing XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Twitter reactions:


Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Joe Root
Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
Vishwanath, an engineer like many young Indians, is a big sports enthusiast. Right from his childhood, he thoroughly enjoyed following all the sporting events but his true calling came only when he started writing about them. Even though he follows many sports his main interest lies in cricket. At times, he also indulges in other sports like Football. If you are a cricket lover, you might want to follow him.
England vs India 2018: Virat Kohli breaks streak, fields...
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as Virat Kohli scores yet another century...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as reports of India's playing XI leak emerge
RELATED STORY
An analysis of India's performance in England so far and...
RELATED STORY
5 captains with most Tests without playing the same XI in...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Indian playing XI for the second Test leaked
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 4th Test: What to Expect, Weather and...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli losing no.1 rank, update on Kohli's injury...
RELATED STORY
India vs England, Fourth Test: Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 4th Test: India's Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | 10:00 AM
ENG 246/10
IND 19/0 (4.0 ov)
Day 1 | Stumps: India trail England by 227 runs with 10 wickets remaining
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us