Twitter erupts as Virat Kohli announced an unchanged XI for the first time after losing four consecutive tosses in England

Virat Kohli announced an unchanged XI for the first time

After losing the first two Test matches, India made a huge statement by winning the third Test comprehensively against England. After being completely outplayed at Lord's, the Indian team bounced back strongly and have registered an emphatic win by 203 in Nottingham. While the home team would like to maintain their lead in the series, the visitors are eyeing a comeback in the series.

Before the start of the fourth Test, it was Joe Root who again won the toss after Virat Kohli called heads for the fourth successive time. The only thing that changed was that Kohli announced an unchanged XI for the first time in his 39th Test match as a captain. On the other hand, the home team made two changes to their playing XI.

Kohli's remarks after the toss:

After losing the toss, the Indian captain stated that even they would have batted first. Talking about the pitch the right-handed batsman felt that it was the best pitch of the series.

Good grass covering, nice and even, probably the best pitch of the series. Good thing about it is that it's hard so you can get something out of it with the new ball.

Taking about the team composition, Kohli announced that India will play unchanged from the last Test.

We have an unchanged XI. First time in a long time. Rightly so as well. Don't think we need to change looking at the conditions. We have all bases covered. Ashwin is ready to go as well. He was 70% in the last game. Him fit and ready is a boost for us with so many left-handers in their side.

With the experienced gained in the last four years, Kohli stated that they want to make the most of the opportunities that will be presented to them in the last two Tests to win the series in England.

We've all gained so much experience, we've played four years of Test cricket from the last time. We understand how to react in tough situations. Guys are waiting for opportunities rather than being unaware of them. Last time we couldn't capitalize on important moments. Key is working even harder than Nottingham and putting a good performance again.

India's Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Root's remarks after the toss:

We're going to bat first. Looks a good pitch. Sun out here at the moment. Hopefully, we can take advantage. Two changes, Woakes is unfit so Curran comes in, straight swap. Because Ben's knee has a slight niggle, Moeen Ali comes in for the whole balance of the squad. To win a five match series you have to rely on the whole squad. Opportunity for Moeen to come back in and prove the form he's had the last couple of weeks. Obviously a fine player. Bairstow will be fine at four. Class player himself. Message after Trent Bridge is to stay calm.

England's Playing XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Twitter reactions:

The last time India named an unchanged side in Test cricket was Lord's 2014. Streak started at Southampton in 2014, ended at Southampton in 2018. #EngvInd — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) August 30, 2018

Most Tests as captain before playing unchanged XI in successive games:



44 Graeme Smith (2003-07)

38 VIRAT KOHLI (2014-18)

28 Sourav Ganguly (2000-02)

26 Inzamam (2001-06)#ENGvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) August 30, 2018

Official: India unchanged. 45-match streak of chopping and changing has come to an end. #ENGvIND — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) August 30, 2018

BREAKING NEWS: Indian Test team unchanged! Unchanged! Unchanged! This is a landmark day in Virat Kohli's captaincy. #ENGvIND — Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) August 30, 2018

After 37 Tests in which Virat Kohli never retained the same XI from one match to the next - injuries played a part in several of those games - India finally go in unchanged. Historic... sort of.



The toss gods don't care much though, India lose it again. #ENGvIND — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) August 30, 2018

Four times Virat calls 'heads', four times Root wins the toss. #ENGvIND — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) August 30, 2018

Now to rub it in, wonder how many matches Kohli will refuse to change this eleven#EngvInd — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) August 30, 2018

Need to send Ishant for the Toss. He can see what's it going to be with that height. #EngvInd — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) August 30, 2018

Also, in a three-or-more Test series, there have been three instances where Virat won all tosses in that series... vs South Africa at home (2015), vs New Zealand at home (2016) and vs Sri Lanka away (2017). #EngvInd — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) August 30, 2018

Last time India fielded the same XI in successive Tests was also in England, in 2014 (Nottingham & Lord's).



They played 45 consecutive Tests without an unchanged XI in this period.



Also, the first unchanged XI under Kohli's captaincy, in his 39th Test. #EngvInd — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) August 30, 2018

It's quite a situation: Cook is expecting and the English are expecting from Cook#EngvInd — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) August 30, 2018

Anticipating a very close test match here. India have the momentum and we’ve made a lot of changes to our middle order so they’d arguably be slight favourites. Come on England! #ENGvIND — Mihir Haria-Shah (@MihirHS215) August 30, 2018

Ohh c'mon man #ViratKohli loses another toss 😐



How about having a different captain just for the sake of fooling coin ? 😜 #ENGvIND — Saurabh Shinde (@imsgshinde) August 30, 2018

India have now lost 7 consecutive toss against England in Tests#ENGvIND — JSK (@imjsk27) August 30, 2018

For those asking...

Virat Kohli.. 39th Test as captain

won toss: 18 (46%), lost toss: 21 (54%)#EngvInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 30, 2018

Since South Africa tour Ravindra Jadeja acted as substitute player for india in 7 test in 2018. #ENGvIND — aNUP mAHAPAtRA (@am_i_anup) August 30, 2018

No side has lost a County Championship game batting first at the Ageas Bowl this season. #ENGvIND — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) August 30, 2018

Here's another stat since the last counter has come to an end...



In 39 Tests, Virat Kohli has won only 18 tosses. Last won at Johannesburg, only one in that three-match series. #EngvInd — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) August 30, 2018

I can't see how India lose this to be honest.



England's team selection is more scrambled than the eggs I had for breakfast.



Feels like Australian Test selection circa 2013/14. A total mess#EngvInd — Dennis Underratedson (@DennisCricket_) August 30, 2018