Twitter erupts as Virat Kohli announced an unchanged XI for the first time after losing four consecutive tosses in England
After losing the first two Test matches, India made a huge statement by winning the third Test comprehensively against England. After being completely outplayed at Lord's, the Indian team bounced back strongly and have registered an emphatic win by 203 in Nottingham. While the home team would like to maintain their lead in the series, the visitors are eyeing a comeback in the series.
Before the start of the fourth Test, it was Joe Root who again won the toss after Virat Kohli called heads for the fourth successive time. The only thing that changed was that Kohli announced an unchanged XI for the first time in his 39th Test match as a captain. On the other hand, the home team made two changes to their playing XI.
Kohli's remarks after the toss:
After losing the toss, the Indian captain stated that even they would have batted first. Talking about the pitch the right-handed batsman felt that it was the best pitch of the series.
Good grass covering, nice and even, probably the best pitch of the series. Good thing about it is that it's hard so you can get something out of it with the new ball.
Taking about the team composition, Kohli announced that India will play unchanged from the last Test.
We have an unchanged XI. First time in a long time. Rightly so as well. Don't think we need to change looking at the conditions. We have all bases covered. Ashwin is ready to go as well. He was 70% in the last game. Him fit and ready is a boost for us with so many left-handers in their side.
With the experienced gained in the last four years, Kohli stated that they want to make the most of the opportunities that will be presented to them in the last two Tests to win the series in England.
We've all gained so much experience, we've played four years of Test cricket from the last time. We understand how to react in tough situations. Guys are waiting for opportunities rather than being unaware of them. Last time we couldn't capitalize on important moments. Key is working even harder than Nottingham and putting a good performance again.
India's Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
Root's remarks after the toss:
We're going to bat first. Looks a good pitch. Sun out here at the moment. Hopefully, we can take advantage. Two changes, Woakes is unfit so Curran comes in, straight swap. Because Ben's knee has a slight niggle, Moeen Ali comes in for the whole balance of the squad. To win a five match series you have to rely on the whole squad. Opportunity for Moeen to come back in and prove the form he's had the last couple of weeks. Obviously a fine player. Bairstow will be fine at four. Class player himself. Message after Trent Bridge is to stay calm.
England's Playing XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson