Twitter goes berserk as India defeat Windies in dramatic fashion to seal whitewash

Vishwanath RT FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 470 // 11 Nov 2018, 23:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dhawan was the Man of the Match for his 92

India defeated Windies by 6 wickets in the third and final T20I to whitewash them 3-0.

In the initial stages of the One Day series, the West Indies batsmen gave India a minor scare but have been quiet ever since. In their last four innings - 2 ODIs and 2 T20Is - before this match, their highest score was just 153.

The visitors chose to bat after winning the toss and got off to a decent start. Their openers - Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer - scored 51 runs during the powerplay overs even after scoring just one run off the first over of the innings bowled by Khaleel Ahmed.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who made it to the playing XI for the first time in the series, created immediate impact as he sent back both the openers in his first two overs. Denesh Ramdin, who joined Darren Bravo in the middle after the second wicket, did not trouble the Indian bowlers much as he was dismissed by another new entrant to the side, Washington Sundar for a run-a-ball 15.

Following the departure of Ramdin came the most important partnership for Windies. Nicholas Pooran, who made it to the squad after an excellent CPL, proved that he is worth his weight in gold.

While Bravo, with a 37-ball 43, provided stability to the innings, Pooran went berserk and gave the innings a blazing finish. A 25-ball 53 from the right-hander's bat helped Windies add 86 runs in the last seven overs.

During the chase, India lost their skipper, Rohit Sharma in the third over. KL Rahul too perished in the last over of the Powerplay after hitting four boundaries during his short stay of 10 balls.

Shikhar Dhawan was joined by Rishabh Pant in the middle after the two big wickets. The two left-handed batsmen started off the partnership slowly before unleashing their might. They scored just 31 runs in the first 28 balls and India's score at the end of 10th over was 76-1 with the required run-rate of 9.6.

From the eleventh over, the Delhi boys went bonkers. Their onslaught began with a six each in the eleventh over bowled by Oshane Thomas. While Dhawan reached the half-century mark in the twelfth over, Pant's turn came in the sixteenth over.

The two stylish southpaws added 130 runs for the third wicket before Pant was bowled by a Keemo Paul yorker while he was trying a reverse-scoop. Manish Pandey who came into the middle was greeted by Paul with four yorkers of which the right-handed batsman could only extract two runs.

With just 5 runs needed off the last over, India looked like they were in complete control of the game before Dhawan got out trying to hit a six off the penultimate ball when India needed just one run. With one run needed off the last ball, Manish Pandey pushed the ball to the right of the bowler, who failed to collect the ball and in the meanwhile, the two batsmen completed the single to take India home.

Here's how Twitter reacted to India's whitewash over the defending World T20 Champions Windies:

Why Did Shikhar Dhawan Go For A Six When We Needed Just 1 🤔#INDvWI #INDvsWI — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) November 11, 2018

LOL, WHAT A FINISH. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) November 11, 2018

Just In : Enjoyed myself batting out there. 90+ always feels good in T20. We were missing Mahi bhai so decided to do some twist in tale by taking the game to last ball and increase the heart beat of viewers like he does everytime. A small tribute to him.



- Shikhar Dhawan #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/fVstSeuqmd — TIMES HOW (@TiimesHow) November 11, 2018

India has had two ties and two last ball wins now in about 6 weeks (across formats). — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) November 11, 2018

Manish Pandey played that ball as badly as it could possibly have been played. — Abhishek (@Sajjanlaunda) November 11, 2018

Rohit Sharma as India captain:



L W W W W W W L W W W W W W W W W W W W — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) November 11, 2018

#INDvWI



Rishabh Pant : *Scoops, sweeps and reverse sweeps fast bowlers*



Bowlers : pic.twitter.com/AsxMHlJwEf — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) November 11, 2018

Ugliest way to end such a beautiful innings, Rishabh Pant always finds a way to keep demons away from him. Smart Chap. — Monica (@monicas004) November 11, 2018

Rishabh Pant should be kicked out for 5 matches as a punishment. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) November 11, 2018

Pant and his one hand sixes! 😂 — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) November 11, 2018

Rohit Sharma in Last 5 T20Is



Single Digit

Century

Single Digit

Century

Single Digit — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) November 11, 2018

If u are committed to someone then stay away from Rishabh pant, he doesn't like singles.#INDvWI — Scarface (@al_kameeno) November 11, 2018

DK's aura takes India across the line.#IndvWI — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) November 11, 2018

trying to keep up with cricket right now - rishabh pant is clobbering it in chennai, india are dropping simple catches in guyana and rain has stopped play in dubai! #INDvWI #WWT20 #PAKvNZ — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) November 11, 2018

Kumar is half the bowler without Bumrah. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) November 11, 2018

one chase done, another on for india #INDvWIN #WWT20 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) November 11, 2018