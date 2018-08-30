Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter insists selectors should pick India B captain Manish Pandey in Asia Cup squad

Rachel Syiemlieh
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
825   //    30 Aug 2018, 16:46 IST

The recently-concluded Quadrangular series saw India B dominating Australia A, ultimately beating them by 9 wickets to win the series.

The hosts breezed through the match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and had no problems in chasing down the target of 226 against their opponents as Shubman Gill, Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal scored half-centuries.

India B captain Manish Pandey particularly shone during the entirety of his time on the pitch, having scored a staggering 306 runs in four innings in the Quadrangular Series with two fifties and one ton. All this without being dismissed even once.


Australia v India - Game 5
Australia v India - Game 5

The 28-year-old has been in terrific form, scoring 784 runs from 11 games with a strike rate of 261.33 with 6 half-centuries and 2 tons to his name.

Pandey has played 22 ODIs for India in his career so far and has scored 432 runs at an average close to 40 and a strike-rate of 93.

The statistics are all in his favour except for one: consistency. The misses in this department have proved to be the one thing that led to him being rejected from the squad by selectors late last year.

We are yet to see Pandey play an ODI this year but fans are of the opinion that his performances in the Quadrangular series alone should guarantee him a place in the Asia Cup team.

The selectors are scheduled to pick the squad for the Asia Cup on September 1. This paired with Pandey's impeccable show left fans excited for what's to come.

The fandom took to Twitter to urge the selectors to bring Pandey back in the Indian squad while also keeping in mind that the 2019 World Cup will need a well-balanced team if they're going to be genuine contenders.


Asia Cup 2018 Team India Manish Pandey
Rachel Syiemlieh
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
