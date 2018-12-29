×
Twitter lashes out at O'Keeffe after he makes fun of Cheteshwar Pujara's name on air

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
News
4.04K   //    29 Dec 2018, 13:46 IST

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara

Just a couple of days after making fun of the Indian domestic cricket scene and taking a dig at Mayank Agarwal, Australian commentator Kerry O'Keeffe has made yet another controversial statement which has got social media riled up.

While on air with Shane Warne, who asked him about his trouble pronouncing Indian names like Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja, O'Keeffe responded to Warne by saying, "Why would you name your kid Cheteshwar, Jadeja,” which were followed by chuckles from his fellow commentators.

O'Keeffe is commentating for Fox Sports in Australia, whose feed is heard time and again in India as well.

In case you missed it, a few days ago, O'Keeffe took a dig at Mayank Agarwal and the Ranji Trophy by saying that Agarwal's domestic triple-century came against "Railways canteen staff". After facing a lot of flak for that comment, he apologised at the end of the day saying that he wasn't trying to undermine Agarwal's achievements and was instead making a tongue-in-cheek remark.

Social media platform Twitter did not spare him then and are not sparing him now as well after his remarks about Indian names. O'Keeffe is yet to respond to the flak he is receiving online.

Here is how the Twitterati reacted:

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team is being made to work hard for their victory as Pat Cummins' half-century saved Australia on Day 4 of the Test match. Australia are currently on 258-8 and require another 141 runs to win. While a victory for them seems highly unlikely, the possibility of rain tomorrow might hamper India's chances of a victory.

Earlier in the day, India declared their innings after putting on 106 runs on the board for the loss of 8 wickets. Mayank Agarwal was the top-scorer with 42 runs to his name.

Rajdeep Puri
