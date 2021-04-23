"Zimbabwe should stop playing against minnows" - Twitterati roasts Pakistan after 19-run defeat

Fans on Twitter didn't mince their words after Pakistan lost to Zimbabwe by 19 runs in the 2nd of the three-match T20I series. The Pakistan team was brutally trolled as they failed to chase down 119 runs despite being in a commanding position for most of the game.

The Pakistan bowlers did well to restrict Zimbabwe to just 118/9 at the Harare Sports Club. Mohammad Hasnain and Danish Aziz picked up two wickets apiece, while all the other bowlers picked up one wicket each. For the hosts, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe was the leading run-scorer with 34 runs.

In their quest to clinch the series, Pakistan started well and were 78/3 at one stage. But Babar Azam's wicket in the 16th over of the chase triggered a huge collapse. The team lost the next seven wickets for just 21 runs as the pressure of the mounting asking rate bogged them down.

Pakistan were bowled out for 99 runs in 19.5 overs as Luke Jongwe picked up four wickets in the match. Eight Pakistan batsmen registered single-digit scores in this match, including three ducks.

While there were some hilarious memes on Twitter, other fans reacted harshly. A few of them also demanded that Misbah-ul-Haq should quit as the team's head coach. Fans also lashed out at Mohammad Hafeez and Asif Ali for their poor performances.

Zimbabwe should stop playing against minnows 😂😂#ZIMvPAK pic.twitter.com/CfUfaoFc13 — Ravi mishra (@ravi_msdian07) April 23, 2021

After superb performance in SA..that kind of performance in both t20i..only pak team can do this😊😊#ZIMvPAK pic.twitter.com/DaD6PzGtrR — yogesh virjiani (@Yogeshvirjiani) April 23, 2021

EeeeeE kaa huaa be #ZIMvPAK 😂😂 — Mohsin Khan Mkd (@mkd_mohsin) April 23, 2021

Get rid of Misbah and co before WC, their personal grudges with the players will ruin our preparation and the future of cricket. Very defensive and unbelievably illogical team selection. #PAKvZIM #ZIMvPAK — Arif Ullah (@A1010011001011Z) April 23, 2021

Really shameful performance, you can see the difference here between baber and kholi, baber after playing over 40 deliveries, getting out cheaply. #ZIMvPAK — Umer Haseeb (@UmerHaseeb15) April 23, 2021

World best team has beaten by world 2nd best team.

😁#ZIMvPAK — Seemant Rajput (@SEEMANTRAJPUT) April 23, 2021

Pak were 78-3 when I went for Asr Nimaz and on my return they were 99 all out. I mean hadh hai itni jldi to covid be spread nhi hota. 🤣🤣#ZIMvPAK — Ramzan Nimazi 🙄 (@zahar_e_almass) April 23, 2021

Ye match thaa ya mazaak ??

What the... @TheRealPCB ?! 😑

.

Isko ab SharamNaak performance bol saktein hain ya isko bhi ab Unpredictability ke chooran mein lipat lein !? #ajeeb

.#PakvsZim#PAKvZIM #ZIMvPAK — Taha Yousuf Ali (@TahaYousufAli) April 23, 2021

When your team get all-out on 99 against 12th ranked team Zimbabwe 🤣😆#ZIMvPAK #PAKvZIM pic.twitter.com/3fWdr1JFNl — Rohit (@iamrohit1725) April 23, 2021

Mr. Younas khan if u want to ruin Pakistan's cricket, just give more n more chances to Asif ali🤮, haider ali🤮 and danish bdtameez🤮. Also take them to the world cup so that v can get out in a very fst round.#PakvsZim #ZIMvPAK pic.twitter.com/cbRkLKSKhL — Asif Bangash (@_Asif_says) April 23, 2021

Pakistan's first loss to Zimbabwe in T20I cricket

This is the first time in their history that Pakistan have lost to Zimbabwe in a T20I match. Pakistan won the previous 15 meetings between the two sides in the shortest format of the game although Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan in an ODI match last year.

Zimbabwe's win in the 2nd T20I has also levelled the series, setting it up for an exciting decider on April 25. Pakistan won the series opener by 11 runs.

Batting first, the visitors put up 149 runs on the board in 20 overs. Craig Ervine's 34 and Luke Jongwe's unbeaten 30 took Zimbabwe close to the target, but the asking rate was too high for them. Usman Qadir picked up three wickets for Pakistan.