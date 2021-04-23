"Zimbabwe should stop playing against minnows" - Twitterati roasts Pakistan after 19-run defeat

Fans on Twitter didn't mince their words after Pakistan lost to Zimbabwe by 19 runs in the 2nd of the three-match T20I series. The Pakistan team was brutally trolled as they failed to chase down 119 runs despite being in a commanding position for most of the game.
The Pakistan bowlers did well to restrict Zimbabwe to just 118/9 at the Harare Sports Club. Mohammad Hasnain and Danish Aziz picked up two wickets apiece, while all the other bowlers picked up one wicket each. For the hosts, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe was the leading run-scorer with 34 runs.
In their quest to clinch the series, Pakistan started well and were 78/3 at one stage. But Babar Azam's wicket in the 16th over of the chase triggered a huge collapse. The team lost the next seven wickets for just 21 runs as the pressure of the mounting asking rate bogged them down.
Pakistan were bowled out for 99 runs in 19.5 overs as Luke Jongwe picked up four wickets in the match. Eight Pakistan batsmen registered single-digit scores in this match, including three ducks.
While there were some hilarious memes on Twitter, other fans reacted harshly. A few of them also demanded that Misbah-ul-Haq should quit as the team's head coach. Fans also lashed out at Mohammad Hafeez and Asif Ali for their poor performances.
Pakistan's first loss to Zimbabwe in T20I cricket
This is the first time in their history that Pakistan have lost to Zimbabwe in a T20I match. Pakistan won the previous 15 meetings between the two sides in the shortest format of the game although Zimbabwe defeated Pakistan in an ODI match last year.
Zimbabwe's win in the 2nd T20I has also levelled the series, setting it up for an exciting decider on April 25. Pakistan won the series opener by 11 runs.
Batting first, the visitors put up 149 runs on the board in 20 overs. Craig Ervine's 34 and Luke Jongwe's unbeaten 30 took Zimbabwe close to the target, but the asking rate was too high for them. Usman Qadir picked up three wickets for Pakistan.