Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter explodes as India and Pakistan get set for Asia Cup clash

Yash Mittal
ANALYST
Humor
1.52K   //    25 Jul 2018, 17:30 IST

Twitter reactions to Indo-Pak Asia Cup fixture

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will square off in the UAE in the 14th edition of the Asia Cup after being drawn in the same group for the biennial event, the ICC announced on Tuesday.

This will be the first time that Asia's arch-rivals will meet in the Emirates in 12 years, since the two squared off in a 2-match bilateral series in 2006.

Five teams namely Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and defending champions India have earned a direct entry into the group stages where they'll be joined by one of Hong Kong, Malaysia, Nepal, Oman, Singapore and hosts UAE. Group A consists of India, Pakistan and the qualifier while Group B consists of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

India will face Pakistan on the 19th of September. The top two teams from both groups will qualify for the Super 4 stage where they'll face each other once. The final will be played on the 28th of September, 2018.

The tournament was originally scheduled to be held in India but political tensions with Pakistan forced it to be moved to the UAE. The UAE Cricket Board will rent out the stadium with India to serve as the "official hosts".

India won the last Asia Cup, defeating hosts Bangladesh by eight wickets to clinch their sixth title.

Asia Cup 2018 full schedule

Group Stage

15th September - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka (Dubai)

16th September - Pakistan vs Qualifier (Dubai)

17th September - Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka (Abu Dhabi)

18th September - India vs Qualifier (Dubai)

19th September - India vs Pakistan (Dubai)

20th September - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (Abu Dhabi)

Super Four

21st September - Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up (Dubai)

21st September - Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)

23rd September - Group A Winner vs Group A Runner-up (Dubai)

23rd September - Group B Winner vs Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)

25th September - Group A Winner vs Group B Winner (Dubai)

26th September - Group A Runner-up vs Group B Runner-up (Abu Dhabi)

28th September - Asia Cup 2018 Final (Dubai)

Here's how Twitter reacted to the announcement of the Indo-Pak clash in the 2018 Asia Cup:

Topics you might be interested in:
Indian Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Virat Kohli Fakhar Zaman
Yash Mittal
ANALYST
Just a cricket lover!
Asia Cup 2018 schedule announced; India to play two ODIs...
RELATED STORY
5 friendly moments between India and Pakistan
RELATED STORY
Top 3 underdog achievements in the 21st century
RELATED STORY
Twitter goes ballistic as Umar Akmal reveals spot-fixing...
RELATED STORY
On This Day: Pakistan complete a stunning turnaround 
RELATED STORY
Remembering the day Pakistan outclassed India to win the...
RELATED STORY
Best Asian XI team in ODI cricket right now
RELATED STORY
The ultimate rivalry: Reliving India's World Cup...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Batsmen who have scored double century in ODIs
RELATED STORY
6 times India used DRS to perfection
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us