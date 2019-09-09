Twitter reacts as Afghanistan record historic Test win against Bangladesh

Afghanistan won their 2nd Test match today

After a disastrous 2019 World Cup, Afghanistan returned to form in style as the team recorded its first-ever Test win in cricket history. Former Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi was playing his final Test while this was leg-spinner Rashid Khan's first outing as the Afghan captain.

The fans expected Afghanistan to give Bangladesh a run for their money but nobody predicted the visitors to register a victory. It is interesting to note here that Bangladesh are a part of the ICC World Test Championship while Afghanistan are not. Had this only Test match been a part of the World Test Championship, the Afghans would have been sitting at the number 1 position with 120 points!

Talking about the things that happened in the Test match, Rahmat Shah's century helped Afghanistan post a total of 342 runs on the board. Shah got good support from former captain Asghar Afghan who missed his ton by 8 runs. In the end, Rashid Khan slammed a quickfire half-century to tilt the game in his side's favour. Taijul Islam was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh with figures of 4/116.

Rashid Khan took a 5-wicket haul next to send the home side packing for 205 runs. Mominul Haque tried to stabilize the innings with his 52-run knock but Afghanistan gained a 137 runs lead at the end of the first innings.

The 2nd innings of Afghanistan saw the rise of a new hero, Ibrahim Zadran who scored 87 runs to lead his team to a 200+ score. Shakib Al Hasan's 3-wicket haul ensured that Afghanistan set a target of 397 runs for his side.

Rashid Khan dominated the Bangladeshi batsmen once again and despite the interference from the rain gods, he led his team to a famous win. Here's how Twitter reacted to this epic performance from Afghanistan:

What a win don’t have words to describe the feeling . Afghanistan Zindabad 🇦🇫🇦🇫🇦🇫🇦🇫🇦🇫 pic.twitter.com/30J2JyPbWI — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) September 9, 2019

Afghanistan went the extra mile to make sure @MohammadNabi007 will take back fond memories from his final day as a Test cricketer 👏 #BANvAFG pic.twitter.com/shrttJ6vJp — ICC (@ICC) September 9, 2019

Cant ask for more, a fitting end to my #test career, taking the oportunity would like to thank @ACBofficials for being a wonderful organization and its support throughout my career,team #Bluetigers,captain @rashidkhan_19 and not to forget the support and services of Asghar Afghan pic.twitter.com/RKV3toT1PZ — Mohammad Nabi (@MohammadNabi007) September 9, 2019

Afghanistan just defeated Bangladesh for a massive Test win.



Rashid with a 6-fer



But they earned no WTC points because they aren't in it. What a great way to grow the game 🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️ — Dennis Rashid (@DennisCricket_) September 9, 2019

Matches taken to register first two Test wins

India- 30

New Zealand- 55

Bangladesh - 60

Afghanistan has registered two Test wins in their first three games. More power to them ☺️🤗 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 9, 2019

Afghanistan cricket team creat History , won test match against Bangladesh. Rashid 11 wickets @MohammadNabi007 retire from test cricket , Sad 😞 congratulations @ACBofficials — Rashid Latif راشد لطیف 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) September 9, 2019

Bangladesh becomes the first team to lose a Test against ten different teams. — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) September 9, 2019

Most 5 Wicket Hauls For Afghanistan



In Odi - Rashid Khan

In Test - Rashid Khan

In T20I - Rashid Khan

In Intl - Rashid Khan — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) September 9, 2019

6th LBW wicket for Rashid Khan in this Test match.



He is the 2nd leg-spinner after Abdul Qadir (vs ENG, 1987) to take 6 lbw wickets in a Test match. #BANvAFG — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) September 9, 2019

Just brilliant from Afghanistan. Had 18.3 overs to get 4 wickets with 2 batsmen and did it with overs to spare. Magnificent game for @rashidkhan_19 but how good was everyone else. Their great story continues. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 9, 2019

We do enjoy to meme him for his age, but there is no denying that he is an amazing talent.



Well played Afghanistan & Rashid Khan. A well deserved first test win. pic.twitter.com/g90ynwZzi5 — The Educated Moron (@EducatedMoron) September 9, 2019

Australia couldn't, West Indies couldn't, England couldn't and many other teams recently didn't win the test series in Bangladesh but playing test cricket since 2018 June and Afghanistan has won the test series in Bangladesh soil. pic.twitter.com/U730gBM6GG — Johns (@CricCrazyJohns) September 9, 2019