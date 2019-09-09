Twitter reacts as Afghanistan record historic Test win against Bangladesh
After a disastrous 2019 World Cup, The Blue Tigers Afghanistan returned to form in style as the team recorded its first-ever Test win in cricket history. Former Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi was playing his final Test while this was leg-spinner Rashid Khan's first outing as the Afghan captain.
The fans expected Afghanistan to give Bangladesh a run for their money but nobody predicted the visitors to register a victory. It is interesting to note here that Bangladesh are a part of the ICC World Test Championship while Afghanistan are not. Had this only Test match been a part of the World Test Championship, the Afghans would have been sitting at the number 1 position with 120 points!
Talking about the things that happened in the Test match, Rahmat Shah's century helped Afghanistan post a total of 342 runs on the board. Shah got good support from former captain Asghar Afghan who missed his ton by 8 runs. In the end, Rashid Khan slammed a quickfire half-century to tilt the game in his side's favour. Taijul Islam was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh with figures of 4/116.
Rashid Khan took a 5-wicket haul next to send the home side packing for 205 runs. Mominul Haque tried to stabilize the innings with his 52-run knock but Afghanistan gained a 137 runs lead at the end of the first innings.
The 2nd innings of Afghanistan saw the rise of a new hero, Ibrahim Zadran who scored 87 runs to lead his team to a 200+ score. Shakib Al Hasan's 3-wicket haul ensured that Afghanistan set a target of 397 runs for his side.
Rashid Khan dominated the Bangladeshi batsmen once again and despite the interference from the rain gods, he led his team to a famous win. Here's how Twitter reacted to this epic performance from Afghanistan: