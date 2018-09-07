Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter reacts as debutant Hanuma Vihari, Jadeja replace Ashwin and Pandya

Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
News
07 Sep 2018, 16:50 IST

Enter captio
Hanuma Vihari will make his debut at Kennington Oval

What's the story?

The fifth and the final Test of the India-England Test series has started today. India, having already lost the series 3-1 to the home team, made two changes to the playing XI. Hanuma Vihari was handed over his debut Test cap by the captain Virat Kohli ahead of the match.

Vihari became the 292nd player to play Test cricket for India. In addition to Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja also made his way into the side. The two outgoing players were Hardik Pandya and Ravichandran Ashwin.

India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

England Playing XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Moeen Ali, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

In case you didn't know

India went to England with a lot of promise but have faltered at crucial moments in the series and thereby lost the series even before the start of the final Test. In spite of the series loss, the team has shown that they can compete with the home team.

The way India won the third Test after being by outplayed by England at Lords gave a glimmer of hope to the Indian fans but even that hope perished after the home team's 60-run victory over India at Southampton. With the series all but lost, India will play the final manage for pride.

Heart of the matter

Hanuma Vihari has been knocking the door of the national team with his consistent performances in first-class cricket. Among all the contemporary cricketers, his first-class average of 59.45 is the highest ahead of Steve Smith's 57.27.

Vihari had a great Ranji season this as he finished with 752 runs in six matches at an average of 94.00. He also performed consistently playing for India A in the recent matches against South Africa A.

On the other hand, Ravindra Jadeja who has been waiting for an opportunity since the first match got his first match of the series. Jadeja replaced an unfit Ravichandran Ashwin in the side.

Final say

Many questions were raised over the preference of Hanuma Virahi over Karun Nair in the playing but the answer to that question might be simple. Vihari who came in for Hardik Pandya also bowls off-spin giving the Indian captain a fifth bowling option.

Twitter reactions

England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Ravindra Jadeja Virat Kohli Twitter Reactions
Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
Eat. Sleep. Cricket. Repeat.
