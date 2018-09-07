Twitter reacts as debutant Hanuma Vihari, Jadeja replace Ashwin and Pandya

Vishwanath RT FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.80K // 07 Sep 2018, 16:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Hanuma Vihari will make his debut at Kennington Oval

What's the story?

The fifth and the final Test of the India-England Test series has started today. India, having already lost the series 3-1 to the home team, made two changes to the playing XI. Hanuma Vihari was handed over his debut Test cap by the captain Virat Kohli ahead of the match.

Vihari became the 292nd player to play Test cricket for India. In addition to Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja also made his way into the side. The two outgoing players were Hardik Pandya and Ravichandran Ashwin.

India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

England Playing XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Moeen Ali, Joe Root(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

In case you didn't know

India went to England with a lot of promise but have faltered at crucial moments in the series and thereby lost the series even before the start of the final Test. In spite of the series loss, the team has shown that they can compete with the home team.

The way India won the third Test after being by outplayed by England at Lords gave a glimmer of hope to the Indian fans but even that hope perished after the home team's 60-run victory over India at Southampton. With the series all but lost, India will play the final manage for pride.

Heart of the matter

Hanuma Vihari has been knocking the door of the national team with his consistent performances in first-class cricket. Among all the contemporary cricketers, his first-class average of 59.45 is the highest ahead of Steve Smith's 57.27.

Vihari had a great Ranji season this as he finished with 752 runs in six matches at an average of 94.00. He also performed consistently playing for India A in the recent matches against South Africa A.

On the other hand, Ravindra Jadeja who has been waiting for an opportunity since the first match got his first match of the series. Jadeja replaced an unfit Ravichandran Ashwin in the side.

Final say

Many questions were raised over the preference of Hanuma Virahi over Karun Nair in the playing but the answer to that question might be simple. Vihari who came in for Hardik Pandya also bowls off-spin giving the Indian captain a fifth bowling option.

Twitter reactions

Wish young Hanuma Vihari the very best for a long international career. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 7, 2018

To be fair, when I say 'selectors', I mean the tour selectors https://t.co/nQOQ7nHgCn — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 7, 2018

And Ashwin not being picked here is an admission that he wasn't fully fit at Southampton — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 7, 2018

Shock Test debut for Hanuma Vihari (predictable after practice sessions last couple days, but still!) Meanwhile, Karun Nair is busy twiddling thumbs in some part of London. #EngvInd — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) September 7, 2018

Hanuma Vihari has indeed been given the India Cap....#292. Go well. No news on Shaw though....he’ll have to wait till 4th Oct. #EngvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 7, 2018

Can Hanuma Vihari make the number 6 spot his own? Give him a run of a few games at least. At the same time spare a thought for Karun Nair! — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) September 7, 2018

Now that Hardik Pandya isn't in the playing XI, he should be allowed to chirp a bit with Holding in the box. #EngvInd — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) September 7, 2018

I would not want to be Karun Nair today. Surely the management sees something in Vihari that they do not see in Karun. Vihari scores well could mean end of Karun's chances because there is a home tour coming up before Australia. #ENGvIND — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) September 7, 2018

Selectors picked Nair for first 3 Tests. Fine.

The team management doesn't want him. Not fine, but common.

When they picked a separate team for next 2 Tests, they picked Vihari and Shaw.

They did not send back Nair.

At least he could have played Duleep/A matches.#ENGvIND — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) September 7, 2018

The last player before Hanuma Vihari to be in India's Test XI while playing for the Andhra team was MSK Prasad (In Jan 2000 vs AUS, SCG). #ENGvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) September 7, 2018

Hanuma Vihari makes Debut. Thanks to Hardik Pandya who is rested for 5th #EngvInd to keep him Fresh for Unimoni Asia Cup 2018. :-) — Prabhu Damodharan ‏ (@Cricprabhu) September 7, 2018

Meanwhile all this, I guess Management has completely forgotten about Karun Nair.



Is he there to serve drinks and getting sidelined all the time? 😐



And that's what Sunil Gavaskar said on Karun Nair not getting selected in playing XI - #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/au3lwGE5SN — Aarohi Shergil (@AarohiShergil) September 7, 2018

I have immense respect for, and am a huge fan too, of both Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli. But the selection of Hanuma Vihari ahead of Karun Nair is the mother and father of the duo's baffling selections. Sorry! #ENGvIND — Arun Gopalakrishnan (@statanalyst) September 7, 2018

Good luck to Hanuma Vihari on debut, but just what has Karun Nair done wrong? For five four Tests he has served drinks as India's top order has let their bowlers down. And he still can't get a game. #ENGvIND #KarunNair — Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) September 7, 2018

Hardik Pandya dropped.

Huge loss to England as they lost their 12th man.#ENGvIND — Sudhanshu #17 (@beingsudhanshu_) September 7, 2018

The last player before Hanuma Vihari to be in India's Test XI while playing for the Andhra team was MSK Prasad (In Jan 2000 vs AUS, SCG). #ENGvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) September 7, 2018