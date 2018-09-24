Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter reacts to India's huge win

Devnil
CONTRIBUTOR
News
497   //    24 Sep 2018, 01:06 IST

Indian
Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan

India is having a special time in the ongoing Asia Cup. India started their journey with a tight victory against Hong Kong. However, they followed that up with an extraordinary performance against Pakistan in their second group match of the tournament. Having topped their group, India then played their first Super Four match against Bangladesh which they won comfortably.

India was facing Pakistan for the second time in the tournament. The first match between the two teams was in the group stage which India won easily by 8 wickets. The storyline was the same the second time around.

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat and just like the previous match. They lost a few quick wickets and then a partnership was again initiated by Shoaib Malik. It was the 107 runs partnership between skipper Sarfraz Ahmed and Shoaib Malik that helped Pakistan to get to a total of 237 runs in their quota of 50 overs.

Then came the Indian openers to chase down a target of 238, this time they India got an even better start and in the end won the match with ease. Openers added 210 runs before Shikhar Dhawan got run out in 34th over of Indian innings.

In the process of getting India closer to the target, Dhawan scored his 2nd century in ongoing Asia Cup and unfortunately got run out in 34th over. Later Rohit Sharma also scored his 1st century of the tournament and 19th overall.

Twitter was full of reactions about the match. It included the tweets to appreciate MS Dhoni's long affair with the Decision Review System and birthday wishes for Ambati Rayudu. Here's how Twitter reacted to India's victory and double-century stand between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan:


Devnil
CONTRIBUTOR
