Twitter reacts to India's huge win

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan

India is having a special time in the ongoing Asia Cup. India started their journey with a tight victory against Hong Kong. However, they followed that up with an extraordinary performance against Pakistan in their second group match of the tournament. Having topped their group, India then played their first Super Four match against Bangladesh which they won comfortably.

India was facing Pakistan for the second time in the tournament. The first match between the two teams was in the group stage which India won easily by 8 wickets. The storyline was the same the second time around.

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat and just like the previous match. They lost a few quick wickets and then a partnership was again initiated by Shoaib Malik. It was the 107 runs partnership between skipper Sarfraz Ahmed and Shoaib Malik that helped Pakistan to get to a total of 237 runs in their quota of 50 overs.

Then came the Indian openers to chase down a target of 238, this time they India got an even better start and in the end won the match with ease. Openers added 210 runs before Shikhar Dhawan got run out in 34th over of Indian innings.

In the process of getting India closer to the target, Dhawan scored his 2nd century in ongoing Asia Cup and unfortunately got run out in 34th over. Later Rohit Sharma also scored his 1st century of the tournament and 19th overall.

Twitter was full of reactions about the match. It included the tweets to appreciate MS Dhoni's long affair with the Decision Review System and birthday wishes for Ambati Rayudu. Here's how Twitter reacted to India's victory and double-century stand between Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan:

India beat Pakistan by nine wickets with 10.3 overs to spare.



A convincing win for them in the #AsiaCup.



Re-live the day's action and follow the post-match reaction 👇👇https://t.co/0SqS4ClLWD pic.twitter.com/3ACQUHZkt5 — ICC (@ICC) September 23, 2018

Beta Beta Hota hai aur Baap Baap....!



Cricket me bhi. #INDvPAK — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbacchhan) September 23, 2018

Well done boys. What a joy to watch.Great win for us. Onwards and upwards 💪🇮🇳 #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2018 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 23, 2018

Life of a Pakistani Fan:

Birth

Lose matches to India

Champions Trophy Final Yaad hai?

Lose matches to India.

Death.#PAKvIND — Prof. Moriarty (@DesiOptimystic) September 23, 2018

👉India Beat Pakistan By 8 Wickets

👉India Best Pakistan By 9 Wickets



Dear @ImranKhanPTI,



This Is What Happens When You Send Small Teams To Big Tournaments 😬😂😬 #AsiaCup2018#INDvPAK #INDvsPAK #PAKvIND #PAKvsIND — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) September 23, 2018

Yahooo.🙌🙌 At least hum 10 wickets sa nhi har rha . ✋✌😂:-)#PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/0nFtEmnIp1 — Hammas Khan (@HammasK50678190) September 23, 2018

"Boys played well" bolne layak toh khelo saalo #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/r62BfcAAE7 — Asfand Yar (@AsFuU__) September 23, 2018

World Class Bowling Ka janaza nikaal diya India ny..

Well played India.

You have showed our bowlers a real Auqaaat. #PAKvIND — M Naveed Masood Awan (@i_am_MNMA) September 23, 2018