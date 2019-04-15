Twitter reacts as Vijay Shankar is picked for India’s World Cup 2019 squad

Vijay Shankar played in the recent series against Autralia at home

With the ICC World Cup just around the corner, it is time for teams to choose their 15-man squad. India have just announced theirs, and the surprising inclusion in their squad is that of Vijay Shankar.

The Tamil Nadu star is in good form right now but his inclusion over Rishabh Pant seems to have confused some. For some others, however, Vijay Shankar earned his place in the World Cup squad due to his great performances of late.

After all, he played some good innings against Australia and New Zealand, and has been in good form in the Indian Premier League as well. And according to chief selector MSK Prasad, Shankar’s all-round ability gives him the edge over the others while also adding that he is an option for the number four spot. After announcing the squad, Prasad said:

"After the Champions Trophy [in mid-2017], we have tried quite a few middle-order batsmen, which also includes Dinesh Karthik at that order, and we also tried Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey. We did give a few more chances to Rayudu but what Vijay Shankar offers is three dimensions,"

"Apart from his batting, he can bowl. If the conditions are suitable, overcast, which we might encounter in England, he might bowl a bit and he's a fantastic fielder. That's the thing that went in favour of Vijay Shankar. We are looking at him at No. 4 and with Dinesh Karthik and Kedar Jadhav in, we have plenty of options at that No. 4 slot right now."

The rest of the picks, meanwhile, were expected choices as here’s the full squad…

Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma (vice-capt), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami.

Anyway, here is how Twitter reacted to Shankar’s inclusion…

This means the #No4 debate is still open. Options now are Vijay Shankar or Virat Kohli with Rahul at no. 3. People who watch a lot of domestic cricket really rate Vijay Shankar. Happy for him but his temperament will be tested. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 15, 2019

Jadeja and Vijay Shankar both make the cut as I thought. Overall, very balanced side. Must feel for Pant though. Lost out marginally. But also lesson for him to improve his wk skills https://t.co/7Hqz0XSMLe — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 15, 2019

What ra, BCCI? I specifically said Pant, not Vijay Shankar. Rest are correct. Please correct and re-send. https://t.co/g33B59ecVP — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) April 15, 2019

Vijay Shankar to BCCI after getting selected in the World Cup squad. pic.twitter.com/BPy6quQVvh — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) April 15, 2019

Vijay Shankar

Dinesh Karthik

Kedar Jadhav



Could be option for Number 4 - BCCI Selectors! — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) April 15, 2019

BCCI to Vijay Shankar pic.twitter.com/j4sUECAGer — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 15, 2019

I know Prasad said wicketkeeping, but I get the feeling that DK got the nod over Pant to hedge against the risk that India are taking by using Vijay Shankar at 4. Shankar's looked good and I'd pick him, but suppose he fails, DK coming in inspires more confidence than Pant.#CWC19 — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) April 15, 2019

Vijay Shankar to the BCCI right now: pic.twitter.com/4JuiD0OQnn — Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) April 15, 2019

vijay shankar was called up as a replacement player earlier this year after the koffee storm and handed a debut. a few months later, he's made the world cup squad...along with pandya & rahul! #CWC19 #WorldCup2019 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) April 15, 2019

