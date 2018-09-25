Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter reacts as India lose four quick wickets in pursuit of 253 

Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
News
315   //    25 Sep 2018, 23:59 IST

Dhoni was
Dhoni was unlucky to be given out

The Indian cricket fans got a pleasant surprise at the toss as MS Dhoni, the captain came into the middle. As a consequence, Dhoni, who gave up his captaincy after 199 matches, became the third cricketer after Ricky Ponting and Stephen Flemming to captain in 200 ODIs.

Afghanistan, who elected to bat first after winning the toss, off to a great start thanks to Mohammad Shahzad who reached the half-century mark in the ninth over off just 37 balls. While Shahzad was doing an amazing job smashing the inexperienced pace attack consisting of Siddharth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed and Deepak Chahar, he lacked support from other batsmen.

After the introduction of the spin from both ends, Afghanistan went from 63-0 at the end of 10 overs to 82-4 after 16 overs. Shahzad was doing the bulk of the scoring while other batsmen struggled to score runs. At the end of the 22nd over, Shahzad scored 95 runs out of Afghanistan's 111 which also included 5 extras.

Soon, Shahzad reached his century, he lost his partner Gulbadin Naib with whom he managed to score 50 runs for the fifth wicket. Then came Mohammad Nabi who then led Afghanistan's batting towards the end. Even after Shahzad's dismissal, Nabi continued his good work and his 56-ball 64 took Afghanistan to 243-7 at the end of 47 overs. But with Nabi dismissal in the 48th over, Afghanistan could manage to score only 9 runs in last 3 overs and set India a target of 253.

With a target of 253 to get in 50 overs, Indian openers - KL Rahul and Ambati Rayudu - gave the perfect start to the chase as they put together a hundred partnership in 92 balls. Off the very next ball, Ambati Rayudu got to his fifty off 43 balls. Soon after his fifty, Rayudu got caught at long on.

The 110-run opening stand was broken and KL Rahul soon followed his opening partner back to the pavilion after scoring a 66-ball 60. MS Dhoni then joined Dinesh Karthik in the middle.

Dhoni got unlucky as he was incorrectly given out lbw but could not review as Rahul already used up the review. The ball tracking showed that the ball was missing the stumps. With Dinesh Karthik at the other end, Manish Pandey, who was making a comeback to the Indian side, also got out for a paltry score of 8.

As a result, India lost four wickets in less than 15 overs and are in trouble as they look to chase 253.

Here are some reactions from the Twitter fraternity.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Afghanistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Mohammad Shahzad
Vishwanath RT
ANALYST
Eat. Sleep. Cricket. Repeat.
Twitter erupts as Mohammad Shahzad scores a brilliant ton
RELATED STORY
3 Cricketers who bagged Man of the Match award on their...
RELATED STORY
Twitter goes berserk as Captain Cool MS Dhoni returns...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, Super 4s: 3 Afghanistan players who can...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to Afghanistan's astonishing victory over...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 changes India should make against...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Team of the group stages
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 bench players whom India might consider...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup, 2018: Team India's experimental playing XI...
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan look to salvage pride in their last Asia Cup...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us