Twitter reacts as India lose four quick wickets in pursuit of 253

Dhoni was unlucky to be given out

The Indian cricket fans got a pleasant surprise at the toss as MS Dhoni, the captain came into the middle. As a consequence, Dhoni, who gave up his captaincy after 199 matches, became the third cricketer after Ricky Ponting and Stephen Flemming to captain in 200 ODIs.

Afghanistan, who elected to bat first after winning the toss, off to a great start thanks to Mohammad Shahzad who reached the half-century mark in the ninth over off just 37 balls. While Shahzad was doing an amazing job smashing the inexperienced pace attack consisting of Siddharth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed and Deepak Chahar, he lacked support from other batsmen.

After the introduction of the spin from both ends, Afghanistan went from 63-0 at the end of 10 overs to 82-4 after 16 overs. Shahzad was doing the bulk of the scoring while other batsmen struggled to score runs. At the end of the 22nd over, Shahzad scored 95 runs out of Afghanistan's 111 which also included 5 extras.

Soon, Shahzad reached his century, he lost his partner Gulbadin Naib with whom he managed to score 50 runs for the fifth wicket. Then came Mohammad Nabi who then led Afghanistan's batting towards the end. Even after Shahzad's dismissal, Nabi continued his good work and his 56-ball 64 took Afghanistan to 243-7 at the end of 47 overs. But with Nabi dismissal in the 48th over, Afghanistan could manage to score only 9 runs in last 3 overs and set India a target of 253.

With a target of 253 to get in 50 overs, Indian openers - KL Rahul and Ambati Rayudu - gave the perfect start to the chase as they put together a hundred partnership in 92 balls. Off the very next ball, Ambati Rayudu got to his fifty off 43 balls. Soon after his fifty, Rayudu got caught at long on.

The 110-run opening stand was broken and KL Rahul soon followed his opening partner back to the pavilion after scoring a 66-ball 60. MS Dhoni then joined Dinesh Karthik in the middle.

Dhoni got unlucky as he was incorrectly given out lbw but could not review as Rahul already used up the review. The ball tracking showed that the ball was missing the stumps. With Dinesh Karthik at the other end, Manish Pandey, who was making a comeback to the Indian side, also got out for a paltry score of 8.

As a result, India lost four wickets in less than 15 overs and are in trouble as they look to chase 253.

Pandey not helping his case one bit. Yes you get less chances after a bit of a run but that's how it is. Have to grab the opportunity. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) September 25, 2018

Look, look, an Afghan seamer got a wicket. Softened Pandey with the beamer, freehit and bang!#IndvAfg — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) September 25, 2018

Now leaves the crease... — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) September 25, 2018

Dhoni's last ODI as Captain : 8 (17)

Thanks to the Umpire & KL Rahul!#INDvAFG #AsiaCup — Chandler Bing (@SarcasmChamp) September 25, 2018

Playing for a spot and getting out to a shot like that after getting in. Really can't blame anyone today, KL. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) September 25, 2018

Fifteen overs of Mujeeb, Nabi and Rashid left...can’t fathom why they’re not bowling. Afghanistan shouldn’t treat this as a 50-over game. #IndvAfg #AsiaCup — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 25, 2018

Dhoni unlucky with the lbw decision against him, but must say he was struggling against the spinners all through his brief stay in the middle. Still searching for that uplifting, reassuring inning — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 25, 2018

Dhoni coming in at number four is arguably not the best tactic for India. Since the World Cup, no Indian batsman to have batted 5 innings or more has a higher dot ball percentage at this stage of the innings, and only Jadeja scores at a slower rate. #AsiaCup2018 #AfgvInd pic.twitter.com/lxqd1yhXz4 — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) September 25, 2018

Having said all that...surprised that so many balls hit Dhoni’s pads against spinners. One dropped caught and bowled too. Shouldn’t happen in the ideal world... #IndvAfg #AsiaCup — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 25, 2018

With only one review available in ODIs, unless you are totally sure of something should not take it. It's another thing that you should have two reviews. One is fine for T20Is. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) September 25, 2018

#Bumrah and #Bhuvi ‘s absence felt... and their value for #TeamIndia just multiplied in my books. Important to manage and take care of them #AsiaCup18 #INDvsAFG — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) September 25, 2018

To me, @RayuduAmbati has sealed the No. 4 spot going into the WC 2019. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) September 25, 2018

Size doesn't matter, but the size of score matters! 😜 Someone who backed his game, more than worrying about his size! Way to go! Brilliant hundred @MShahzad077! 💯 #INDvAFG #AsiaCup2018 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 25, 2018

Two keepers get out. Two out in the middle. Two more to follow in the line up who have also kept! #INDvAFG #AsiaCup #CricbuzzLIVE #astatforkeeps — Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) September 25, 2018

Kumble thinks India should bat Dhoni at 4 and use KL Rahul as a finisher. Excuse me? — Abhishek (@Sajjanlaunda) September 25, 2018

Mohammad Shahzad, you beauty. On the Mumbai maidan, he might be cheekily called a Ganpathi: but in cricket, size doesn’t matter, talent does! Well played sir! #INDvAFG — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) September 25, 2018

Kedar Jadhav is right arm over the under arm bowler. #IndvAfg pic.twitter.com/SdTEXnr9u4 — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) September 25, 2018

Proper batting from Mohammad Shahzad. Only one man (Steve Smith) has made a higher score in an ODI against India since October 2015. #AsiaCup #INDvAFG — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) September 25, 2018

Mohammad Shahzad for CSK in IPL 2019! — Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) September 25, 2018

Missing by miles. Was not out. But MS's approach again. Never looking to dominate the spinner. He could tonk that lukkha offie into the stands with ease if he wanted to. — Abhishek (@Sajjanlaunda) September 25, 2018

India have to find a way to fit KL Rahul in the squad. Calling him back-up opener will never give him a chance in playing XI. Rahane was also backup opener few months ago who hardly made to XI #INDvAFG #AsiaCup2018 — Tikam Rajpurohit (@RajpurohitTikam) September 25, 2018

That Shot from Ambati Rayudu shows "Why he is not consistent part of the Indian team"



Just threw his wicket!!#INDvAFG @Ateet_Sharma — Atamjeet sidhu (@Sidhu_Atam) September 25, 2018

Won't be surprised if Mohammed Shahzad plays for the Chennai Super Kings next year. #INDvAFG — Ryan (@Surgyen) September 25, 2018

Only positive takeout from this Asia cup is Team Afghanistan #INDvAFG — Ankit (@JeeKaJanjal) September 25, 2018

By Mohammad Shahzad's standards, that was as reserved a celebration as it gets for his century v India. Was half expecting him to throw his body on the ground like Federer and Nadal do after match point in a tennis grand slam, then start doing mock snow angels on the Dubai turf. — Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) September 25, 2018

Kaul looks a serious death bowler... Figures are misleading sometimes #AsiaCup2018 #INDvAFG — Rahane Hater Ko Bhagao (@rahaneswarrior) September 25, 2018

Siddarth Kaul Odi Career so far :-



0/62 vs ENG, Nottingham

0/59 vs ENG, Lord's

0/58 vs AFG, Today**



3 Odi Matches, 0 Wicket...!!! Just Saying...!!! 🤨#AsiaCup2018 #INDvAFG — Akhil Gupta 🏏 (@Guptastats92) September 25, 2018

Afghanistan in this Asia cup:



Scored over 240 vs SL

Scored over 240 vs Ban

Scored over 240 vs Pak

Scored over 240 vs Ban

Scored over 240 vs Ind — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) September 25, 2018

Mohammad Shahzad's century is the first against India by any batsman from teams apart from first 10 Test nations.



No. of 100s for each team v Ind:



40 Pak

39 Aus

36 SL

27 SA

23 WI

22 Eng

18 NZ

8 Zim

2 Ban

1 AFG

0 for other teams#IndvAfg #AsiaCup — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) September 25, 2018