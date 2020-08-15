Twitter reacts to MS Dhoni's international retirement 

Former India captain and two-time World Cup winner, MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday (August 15) via an Instagram post.

"Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired (sic),” the Instagram post read.

However, MS Dhoni will be playing in the forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Earlier today, MS Dhoni arrived in Chennai for the team's brief training camp before leave for the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In 2014, Dhoni had quit Test cricket after the Melbourne Test on the tour of Australia and the ODI and T20I captaincy was handed over to Virat Kohli in January 2017.

In a career that spanned 16 years, Dhoni led India to the 2007 T20 World Cup title, 2011 ODI World Cup title, and the 2013 Champions Trophy title.

Dhoni was last seen playing international cricket more than a year back when India lost to New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final.

MS Dhoni scored 10,773 runs in ODI cricket at an average of 50.57 and is the fifth Indian to surpass the 10000-run mark in the format.

In T20Is, Dhoni played 98 games, scoring over 1617 runs at a strike rate of 126.13. Apart from his excellent captaincy and finishing skills, MS Dhoni also redefined wicket-keeping.

Here’s how Twitter reacted

The 2011 World Cup win was @sachin_rt farewell but masterminded by MS Dhoni ... What an incredible international career ... You could argue the greatest ever white ball captain & finisher ... Cheers for all the memories MS 👍👍 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 15, 2020

Advertisement

Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense, @msdhoni. Winning the 2011 World Cup together has been the best moment of my life. Wishing you and your family all the very best for your 2nd innings. pic.twitter.com/5lRYyPFXcp — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 15, 2020

Every cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone you've gotten to know so closely announces that decision, you feel the emotion much more. What you've done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart...... pic.twitter.com/0CuwjwGiiS — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2020

Thanks for everything Mahi Bhai...you will always be special for me, have learnt so much from you! Always wishing you the best! pic.twitter.com/4MFQvHbAzN — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) August 15, 2020

He is one of a kind is MS Dhoni. And he leaves the game exactly that way. A figther, a leader, a legend. But still a very simple man. A very simple man who once was my room-mate.

📺: https://t.co/aoO331rNaY#ThankYouMSDhoni — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 15, 2020

Thank you @msdhoni bhai for your contribution to Indian cricket, and the mentorship over the years. Congratulations on a remarkable career, and best wishes for the journey ahead! pic.twitter.com/pQfIzEJnHe — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) August 15, 2020

Congratulations @msdhoni on a great International career. It was an honour to play alongside. Your calm demeanour and the laurels you brought as skipper will forever be remembered and cherished. Wishing you the very best. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 15, 2020

MS Dhoni will lead CSK in IPL 2020

MS Dhoni is expected to lead the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming edition of the IPL, which begins on the 19th of September. With him having announced his international retirement, the IPL represents the fans' only chance to get a glimpse of the legendary wicket-keeper in action.