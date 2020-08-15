Twitter reacts to MS Dhoni's international retirement 

Former India captain and two-time World Cup winner, MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday (August 15) via an Instagram post.
"Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired (sic),” the Instagram post read.
However, MS Dhoni will be playing in the forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Earlier today, MS Dhoni arrived in Chennai for the team's brief training camp before leave for the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
In 2014, Dhoni had quit Test cricket after the Melbourne Test on the tour of Australia and the ODI and T20I captaincy was handed over to Virat Kohli in January 2017.
In a career that spanned 16 years, Dhoni led India to the 2007 T20 World Cup title, 2011 ODI World Cup title, and the 2013 Champions Trophy title.
Dhoni was last seen playing international cricket more than a year back when India lost to New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final.
MS Dhoni scored 10,773 runs in ODI cricket at an average of 50.57 and is the fifth Indian to surpass the 10000-run mark in the format.
In T20Is, Dhoni played 98 games, scoring over 1617 runs at a strike rate of 126.13. Apart from his excellent captaincy and finishing skills, MS Dhoni also redefined wicket-keeping.
Here’s how Twitter reacted
MS Dhoni will lead CSK in IPL 2020
MS Dhoni is expected to lead the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming edition of the IPL, which begins on the 19th of September. With him having announced his international retirement, the IPL represents the fans' only chance to get a glimpse of the legendary wicket-keeper in action.Published 15 Aug 2020, 22:35 IST