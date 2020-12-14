Twitter reacts as Mushfiqur Rahim loses cool and screams at teammate during Bangabandhu T20 Cup [Watch]

Bangladesh star cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim was seen losing his cool and screaming at his teammate during the eliminator of the Bangabandhu T20 Cup, and the video that captured the incident has gone viral on Twitter.

Captaining the Beximco Dhaka side in the ongoing edition of Bangabandhu T20 Cup, Mushfiqur Rahim seemed really annoyed at the fielder at short fine-leg, who came running in for a catch that he believed was well within his reach.

The incident took place in the 17th over of the Fortune Barishal run-chase as they still needed to get 45 runs off 19 balls. The top-edge that almost carried to the fielder at short fine-leg was pouched safely by Mushfiqur Rahim, who avoiding a collision with the fielder and didn't look too pleased with his teammate.

Despite the incident, Beximco Dhaka eventually went on to win the eliminator game versus Fortune Barishal by a margin of 9 runs. This victory for Dhaka has helped the Rahim-led side to book a spot in Qualifier 2 that will be played on 15th December at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Their opponents for that contest will be known later in the day as it depends on the result of the ongoing Qualifier 1 between Gazi Group Chattogram and Gemcon Khulna.

Dhaka's positive fortunes in the competition can be narrowed down to Mushfiqur Rahim's form, with the wicket-keeper batsman in a fairly good run of form in this edition of the Bangabandhu T20.

He has amassed a total of 262 runs in the 9 games so far at an impressive average of 37.43 and is currently placed 5th in the top-run getter's charts in the tournament.

Fans on Twitter criticised Mushfiqur Rahim for his onfield behaviour

Wt an idiot...It was the fielders catch..Rahim unnecessarily came in between and then shouting..Poor young chap https://t.co/SQHe97coLi — Prithvi krishna (@prithvikrish) December 14, 2020

Very very disappointed from @mushfiqur15 today,

u are an international star, thousands of kids must be looking up to u, and this kind of behaviour on field doesn't suit player like u.



Along with playing, u have the responsibility to carry game spirit also. Coming from ur fan. https://t.co/6chb4g42e5 — सोनी🇮🇳 (@Soni1594) December 14, 2020

What a prick that guy is https://t.co/nMEWzpbWOX — AD (@cricadharsh) December 14, 2020

Short, both by height and by temper! https://t.co/XX18ECCggx — . (@BringBackCLT20) December 14, 2020