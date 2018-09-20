Twitter reacts to India's crushing victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup

Rohit Sharma's 36-ball fifty made it even easier for India

India defeated Pakistan comprehensively by 8 wickets to top Group A. Dinesh Karthik and Ambati Rayudu remained not out on 31 each and made sure that the passage to victory was smooth. The hype around the eagerly awaited clash made the match a global event, but the Pakistan team didn't rise to the occasion giving an easy win to the neighbours India.

Here are the reactions from the two captains and the cricket fraternity as well.

Rohit Sharma

Right from the start, we were quite disciplined. We wanted to learn from the mistakes which we made in the last game. Today was a great game for the bowling department because I knew the conditions weren't great for it. But we kept the conditions aside and did the job. We stuck to our plans. Lot of improvement from the last game, spinners kept it tight, got the odd breakthroughs. The bowlers took wickets early as well, in the first 10 overs which was magnificent.

Sarfraz Ahmed

The start was not at all good. We lost two wickets in the first five overs. We got some momentum in the middle but again lost wickets and could not recover. We batted poorly and all of us played poor shots to get out. And so many of them were soft dismissals except Babar, who got a good ball. We had prepared for the two spinners but the third one chipped in with wickets. It is nice to get a wake-up call early on in the tournament and we would not want to commit the same mistakes. We will come back better prepared next time.

Virender Sehwag

Congratulations India on a very comprehensive victory. Wonderful team effort and great contributions from everyone #INDvPAK — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 19, 2018

Aakash Chopra

Two ODI wins on the same day for India. Who would’ve thought it was possible!!!

Clinical vs Pakistan. It felt as if HK never pushed India to the brink....well played 🇮🇳 #IndvPak #AsiaCup @StarSportsIndia — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 19, 2018

Ayaz Memon

Pakistan looked hung over from their heady hampions Trophy victory of more than a year ago. Too much pointless bravado, too little thought — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 19, 2018

Michael Vaughan

Why do Pakistan always struggle against India ?? #AsiaCup — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 19, 2018

Even Twitter had a field day after the match finished with many Indian fans showing their humorous side.

Rohit Sharma is the opposite of Suresh Raina. He loves short deliveries. #INDvPAK — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) September 19, 2018