Twitter reacts to India's crushing victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup

Santosh Pradhan
CONTRIBUTOR
News
1.30K   //    20 Sep 2018, 00:19 IST

Rohit Sharma's 36-ball fifty made it even more easier for India
Rohit Sharma's 36-ball fifty made it even easier for India

India defeated Pakistan comprehensively by 8 wickets to top Group A. Dinesh Karthik and Ambati Rayudu remained not out on 31 each and made sure that the passage to victory was smooth. The hype around the eagerly awaited clash made the match a global event, but the Pakistan team didn't rise to the occasion giving an easy win to the neighbours India.

Here are the reactions from the two captains and the cricket fraternity as well.

Rohit Sharma

Right from the start, we were quite disciplined. We wanted to learn from the mistakes which we made in the last game. Today was a great game for the bowling department because I knew the conditions weren't great for it. But we kept the conditions aside and did the job. We stuck to our plans. Lot of improvement from the last game, spinners kept it tight, got the odd breakthroughs. The bowlers took wickets early as well, in the first 10 overs which was magnificent.

Sarfraz Ahmed

The start was not at all good. We lost two wickets in the first five overs. We got some momentum in the middle but again lost wickets and could not recover. We batted poorly and all of us played poor shots to get out. And so many of them were soft dismissals except Babar, who got a good ball. We had prepared for the two spinners but the third one chipped in with wickets. It is nice to get a wake-up call early on in the tournament and we would not want to commit the same mistakes. We will come back better prepared next time.

Virender Sehwag

Aakash Chopra

Ayaz Memon

Michael Vaughan

Even Twitter had a field day after the match finished with many Indian fans showing their humorous side.



Santosh Pradhan
CONTRIBUTOR
