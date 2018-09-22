Twitter reacts to India's easy win over Bangladesh in the Super 4 match of Asia Cup

Jadeja led the way on his comeback

Ravindra Jadeja made a great comeback to white-ball cricket by taking 4 wickets in a very economical spell of bowling against Bangladesh in the Super 4 match today. India restricted Bangladesh to 173 due to some tight bowling and excellent fielding at the Dubai International Stadium.

Jadeja, who was called into the team to replace the injured Hardik Pandya, broke the backbone of Bangladesh by claiming 4 wickets for 29 runs in 10 overs. Mehidy Hasan played a very important innings for Bangladesh to take them to a respectable total. The wicket was slow as expected and the Bangladesh batsmen didn’t show the required amount of patience in dealing with the conditions. In reply, the Indian openers formed a partnership of 61 runs and laid an excellent platform for an easy chase. Rohit Sharma was the architect of the chase with a score of 83 not out. India won by 7 wickets with Karthik and Rohit staying not out.

Cricket experts, captains and fans on Twitter had lots to say on an easy win for India which should help them ease into the final of Asia Cup 2018.

Mashrafe Mortaza, Bangladesh captain

Mortaza blamed his batsmen for not coming good on a surface which was good to bat on. He highlighted the fact that his team had collapsed against Sri Lanka also and these type of top-order collapses have to be prevented to go further in the tournament.

Rohit Sharma, India Captain

Rohit acknowledged the team effort shown by his players. He was not worried about Chahal and Kuldeep not getting wickets as he believes that they will have some odd days when someone else steps up like Jadeja did today.

Harsha Bhogle

Harsha reminded the Indian fans that too much pressure and burden on Hardik Pandya would never be good and for the team to strike the right balance, Ravindra Jadeja can take some pressure off Pandya.

I mention Jadeja because he has done well here. It could be Krunal Pandya, or anyone who can bat at 7 and give you overs. The flexibility it offers is enormous and minimises the huge dependence on Hardik Pandya. https://t.co/YZZjZaqTSb — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 21, 2018

Aakash Chopra

Aakash is pretty certain that Axar Patel will have it difficult to get into the team for the 2019 World Cup, as India played 3 spinners today, with Jadeja almost sealing the third spinner's slot.

Axar has been with the side forever...the only time India plays three spinners (and is likely to play throughout the tournament), Jadeja comes in as a replacement. And might just produce a MOTM performance... #AsiaCup #IndvBan — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 21, 2018

Some fans reminded us of the dramatic finish of the 2016 T20 World Cup match between the two sides.

Fans also had a view of Dhoni still making important decisions on the field which helped the team during the first innings.

Dhoni has given up on captaincy. But captaincy hasn't given up on Dhoni. #INDvBAN — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) September 21, 2018

Jadeja’s bowling was a talking point for many twitter fans who failed to understand how Bangladesh succumbed to the left arm spin when they practice a lot of these in the nets.

The only bowling of any standard these Bangladeshi batsmen practice in nets is left arm slow and yet they ended up giving 4 wickets to Jadeja !#INDvBAN — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) September 21, 2018

There were fans who reminded Chahal of the fact that despite being the front-line spinner for the last year he has failed to live up to the expectations in the Asia Cup.

One fan had a funny take on how no Bangladeshi batsman tried to stay on the crease and stitch together a good partnership.

#INDvBAN



Bangladeshi batsmen on phone talking to family members before going to bat pic.twitter.com/IEmzTdVCqh — Faking News (@fakingnews) September 21, 2018

Some other funny tweets-

All other teams are playing so poorly in #AsiaCup2018, India would have dominated the series even if our captain was Stuart Binny. #INDvBAN — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) September 21, 2018

If "Mehnat Kare Murga , Anda Khase Fakeer" has a face.#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/M4mocnnkvx — Fussy Daruwala (@Fussy_Ca) September 21, 2018