Twitter salutes Virat Kohli for winning Wisden "Leading Cricketer of the Year" for third consecutive year

BrokenCricket FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 246 // 10 Apr 2019, 19:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Virat Kohli has been going through a tough time in the IPL as his side, Royal Challengers Bangalore has suffered six consecutive losses now. However, Kohli is trying his best to turn the fortunes for the franchise as a batsman and also as a captain. RCB now have to win seven of their next eight games to have a chance to qualify for the playoffs.

Kohli's IPL stint might a bit off color, but in international cricket, he has been always a star. Especially in the last three years, the Indian captain has taken his game altogether to a different level. He has been consistently scoring for India and also winning matches. The Indian captain has had a phenomenal past one year, given the fact that India played in tougher conditions in South Africa, England, Australia, and New Zealand. They have tasted decent success on these tours. Virat Kohli led India to its first ever Test series win in Australia, and also the first ever ODI series in South Africa.

Virat Kohli as a batsman has shined in all the overseas tours since January 2018. He has scored a Test century in South Africa, England, and Australia. The England tour was a remarkable turnaround for the batsman after a horrible series in 2014. The right-hander has proven that he can score runs in swinging conditions too.

Wisden Cricket has now named Virat Kohli the 'Leading Cricketer of the Year' for the third consecutive time. He is the only player to win this award for the third time ever since this segment was established by Wisden in 2004. Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar are the only other Indians to win this prestigious award. Smriti Mandhana too was named the 'Wisden Cricket Leading Women's Cricketer of the Year'. Interestingly, both the awards have gone to Jersey number 18.

People took to Twitter to wish both Kohli and Mandhana for receiving such honours:

"In 14 ODI innings, he racked up 1,202 runs and six hundreds – three in a row against West Indies – averaged 133 and had a strike-rate of 102. Forget Bradman: this was Superman."@imVkohli enjoyed a simply astonishing 2018. https://t.co/QjiwihAria — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) April 10, 2019

Virat Kohli is also @WisdenAlmanack’s leading cricketer in the world, for the third year in a row. Smriti Mandhana wins the women’s award, and Rashid Khan the T20 award. — Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) April 10, 2019

Wisden's Leading Cricketer in the World



2016 - Virat Kohli

2017 - Virat Kohli

2018 - Virat Kohli



The Indian captain wins the award for an unprecedented third year in a row.



What a player! 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/JcWxtctra8 — Grosvenor Sport (@GrosvenorSport) April 10, 2019

Advertisement

Polly Umrigar Award for International Cricketer of the Year 2011-12, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18

2013 Arjuna Award

2017 Padma Shri

2018 Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna

Sir Garfield Sobers Award 2017, 2018

Wisden leading Cricketer 2016, 2017 2018



One and Only VIRAT KING KOHLI 👑🐐 pic.twitter.com/1mUPDfO8Jo — Kaizer (@AjaySasthry) April 10, 2019

Wisden leading cricketer award:-

Virat Kohli - 3 times

Sehwag, Sangakkara - 2 times



Ponting, Warne, Flintoff, Murali, Kallis, Sachin, Clarke, Steyn, Williamson each 1 time.



Started from 2003. — vinodh (@vinodh_mvk) April 10, 2019

Really pleased to see Kohli as one the Wisden five. Mostly so my feed isn’t full of Indian fans who haven’t read the criteria saying “where’s Kohli “. — Elizabeth Ammon (@legsidelizzy) April 10, 2019

Wisden names Virat Kohli Leading Cricketer of the Year for 3rd successive time. Also bags one of the 5 Cricketer of the Year spots for performances during the 2018 English summer



⏩ https://t.co/BGMLePvYs7 pic.twitter.com/DZSc4K6M35 — Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) April 10, 2019

Virat Kohli is Wisden's leading cricketer this year while Smriti Mandhana bags the women's award.



Two absolute gems in Indian cricket. — Manya (@CSKian716) April 10, 2019

#ViratKohli

Another milestone by king kohli

Wisden's cricketer of the running year

Third in a row pic.twitter.com/lJn1AuJ8Hu — Pawan K Pareek (@pawan28kpareek) April 10, 2019

Virat Kohli is the best... Wisden's awards are another endorsement. We hope to see his best in the World Cup 2019. — Shahid Hashmi (@hashmi_shahid) April 10, 2019

Advertisement