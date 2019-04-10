×
Twitter salutes Virat Kohli for winning Wisden "Leading Cricketer of the Year" for third  consecutive year

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
News
246   //    10 Apr 2019, 19:27 IST


Virat Kohli has been going through a tough time in the IPL as his side, Royal Challengers Bangalore has suffered six consecutive losses now. However, Kohli is trying his best to turn the fortunes for the franchise as a batsman and also as a captain. RCB now have to win seven of their next eight games to have a chance to qualify for the playoffs. 

Kohli's IPL stint might a bit off color, but in international cricket, he has been always a star. Especially in the last three years, the Indian captain has taken his game altogether to a different level. He has been consistently scoring for India and also winning matches. The Indian captain has had a phenomenal past one year, given the fact that India played in tougher conditions in South Africa, England, Australia, and New Zealand. They have tasted decent success on these tours. Virat Kohli led India to its first ever Test series win in Australia, and also the first ever ODI series in South Africa.

Virat Kohli as a batsman has shined in all the overseas tours since January 2018. He has scored a Test century in South Africa, England, and Australia. The England tour was a remarkable turnaround for the batsman after a horrible series in 2014. The right-hander has proven that he can score runs in swinging conditions too.

Wisden Cricket has now named Virat Kohli the 'Leading Cricketer of the Year' for the third consecutive time. He is the only player to win this award for the third time ever since this segment was established by Wisden in 2004. Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar are the only other Indians to win this prestigious award. Smriti Mandhana too was named the 'Wisden Cricket Leading Women's Cricketer of the Year'. Interestingly, both the awards have gone to Jersey number 18. 

People took to Twitter to wish both Kohli and Mandhana for receiving such honours:


Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli
BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
I was married to Sachin then fell in Love with Kohli now secretly dating AB
10 Greatest Quotes on Virat Kohli
