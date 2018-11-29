Twitter lashes out at KL Rahul after another poor knock

KL Rahul's struggles with the blade continues to haunt him

What's the story?

2018 has truly been a series of crests and troughs for KL Rahul's international career. While he did a wonderful job in the 2018 edition of the IPL, unfortunately for him, except for a handful of knocks, he has failed to replicate a similar touch with the willow at the topmost level of cricket.

His inconsistency has invited him a lot of criticism and anger from Indian cricket fans as well as experts. Amidst the sea of non-stop angry remarks by fans that have been breaking into his career for quite some time now, his recent knock of only 3 runs in 18 deliveries against Cricket Australia XI in a 4-day warm-up match at the Sydney Cricket Ground has created a giant tide of disappointment in the Indian cricket circuit.

In case you didn't know

After a fabulous IPL season, Rahul's capabilities as an explosive and reliable batsman gained grounds in the cricketing fraternity. His sublime strokeplay, fearless approach, and terrific technique earned him a spot in all formats of the game for India's tour of England. He started off in style, scoring a splendid century in the 1st T20I but failed miserably in the next 2 T20Is, 2 ODIs, and 5 Test matches except for a century in the final innings of the last Test match.

He was widely criticized and accused of being not focused on the game. As an opener, his responsibilities were immense but after failing to deliver, disappointed cricket fans lashed out at him.

He played only 1 out of 6 games for India in the Asia Cup where he scored a gutsy 60 but was widely criticized for taking poor on-field decisions and being impatient at the crease. His poor showings with the bat continued during Windies tour of India where he registered only 37 runs in 2 Test matches and 59 runs in 3 T20s.

In the T20 series against Australia, he scored only 27 runs in 2 T20s and the angry remarks of being impatient at the crease and poor shot selection kept flooding in. Experts were not pleased too. Sanjay Manjrekar even took a shot at him for his inconsistency.

Rahul and Pant’s inconsistency with the bat inducing India (perhaps)to play Krunal Pandya - A bowler who bats.

India would be a stronger team if Chahal plays & so does Krunal in place of a batsman. What do you guys think?#INDvAUS — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) November 25, 2018

The heart of the matter

His continued struggles with the blade against CA XI in the practice match where 5 Indian players registered fifties. The Twitter universe is not the one to shy away from expressing views and this particular knock didn't sit well with it at all. Here are some of the remarks:-

Let him be IPL and Instagram star. Useless fellow. — Prashant Kumar (@acerprash) November 28, 2018

Useless KL that he is — Gooner P! (@Gunnerforeva_31) November 28, 2018

Pls pls remove @klrahul11 from the selection radar there r so many players lik hanuma vihari n others waiting in line than this fellow who is a better model than a player this one sided love for @klrahul11 should end soon — Dr.Alok.M (@DrAlok88) November 29, 2018

Why should pick @klrahul11... He is not a cricketer... 😡😡 please @BCCI @klrahul11 should be dropped... 🤔🤔🤔.?? — Meet Soni23 (@meets023) November 28, 2018

KL Rahul not fit in this team so please chance any other people or player he not deserved so many chances to kl Rahul — Prasad Bobade (@PrasadBobade3) November 29, 2018

K L Rahul another failure no surprises. Below average performer and ratio of performing is 1 out 15 matches 🤔 — Ssanjay Taannk (@SanjaySTank) November 29, 2018

Drop kl and chose parthiv as opener so rohit at 6 better balance — Demiurge (@Ainzoon) November 29, 2018

KL Rahul enjoy Australian picnic ,West Indies tour failure,newzealand failure,England your failure , something wrong with selection committee. — Abraham Thomas (@AbrahamToji) November 29, 2018

What's next?

Rahul's talent and skills are of match-winning nature, there is no doubt about it. A fine striker of the ball indeed but international cricket isn't too kind to reward you if your talents are not expressed through performances. Rahul needs to bring his A-game in the Test series starting Dec 6 against Australia.

There are lots of contenders for his spot in the team like Mayank Agarwal and Shreyas Iyer who have been exceptional in the domestic circuit. Recent debutants Prithvi Shaw and Hanuma Vihari have done a great job whenever they have gotten a chance.

Both of these players struck fifties in the practice match. KL must bring his edge back or certainly, the influx of talented cricketers like Shaw and Mayank might take over.